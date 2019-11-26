Roku, NVIDIA Shield & Apple TV Streaming Black Friday 2019 Deals: List of Roku Ultra, Express & NVIDIA Shield Deals by Consumer Walk

A review of the best Roku and NVIDIA streaming player Black Friday 2019 deals right now, featuring the top Roku TV, Roku Streaming Stick, Premiere, Express, Apple TV and NVIDIA Shield sales

Black Friday 2019 Roku & NVIDIA streaming device deals are here. Find the latest savings on NVIDIA Shield TV Pro, Roku media streaming players and Roku TVs listed below by the deals experts at Consumer Walk.

Best TV Streaming deals:

Black Friday sales run for a limited time. For the full range of live deals check out Amazon’s Black Friday deals page and Walmart’s Black Friday home page. Consumer Walk earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Whether you’re doing it alone or with company, streaming your favorite shows and movies is always fun. Roku offers various streaming players which are always in demand. The Roku Streaming Stick assures you of a smooth, high-definition watching experience and, because this comes in the form of a stick, it is easy to bring during travels. Both the Roku Ultra and Streaming Stick Plus offer the same quality for audio and imaging since they run on a Roku US 8 software. Only advantage is that the Ultra has USB and MicroSD ports.

On which date will Black Friday land this year? The much-awaited Black Friday lands on November 29 this year, with Cyber Monday following a few days later on December 2.

Shoppers can expect Amazon’s Black Friday deals to run from mid-November to early December. The retailer’s ‘Countdown to Black Friday’ introduces deals as early as the first week of November, ramping up to new offers being added hourly once Black Friday Deals Week starts. Walmart also gives shoppers an early opportunity to enjoy holiday savings with an Early Deals Drop on October 25. Kitchen appliances, sporting goods, toys, gaming accessories and more are available at a considerable discount. Walmart normally starts rolling out Black Friday deals online on November 27th, followed by in-store sales on Thanksgiving Day, November 28th.

Shoppers can typically find special holiday offers at all big-box retailers until Cyber Monday. Amazon gives their customers even more time to shop though, with their Cyber Monday Deals Week lasting until the next weekend, on December 8.

About Consumer Walk: Consumer Walk reports the latest online retail news. As an Amazon Associate Consumer Walk earns from qualifying purchases.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191126005037/en/