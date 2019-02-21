Roku : Report of unscheduled material events or corporate event

UNITED STATES

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): February 21, 2019

ROKU, INC.

150 Winchester Circle

Los Gatos, California

(408) 556-9040

Not Applicable

26-2087865

95032

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On February 21, 2019, Roku, Inc. (the "Company") announced its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2018.

Exhibit 99.1

February 21, 2019

Fellow Shareholders,

2018 was an excellent year for Roku, with record results and solid progress towards our long-term vision of powering every TV in the world. As more than 3 million U.S. households cut the cord, Roku added nearly 8 million active accounts in 2018, increasing our total active accounts to more than 27 million at year end. We estimate that nearly 1 in 5 U.S. TV households now use the Roku platform to stream at least a portion of their TV viewing. While our growth has been impressive, we believe we are still only beginning to capitalize on the large opportunity streaming presents. We expect to reach $1 billion in revenue in 2019, by focusing on these key areas: increasing monetization per user and scaling the number of households using the Roku platform. With our fundamental strategic advantages and continued strong execution, we believe we are well positioned to deliver another excellent year.

A few 2018 highlights for the full year:

• Total net revenue grew 45% YoY to $742.5 million;

• Platform revenue increased 85% YoY to $416.9 million;

• Gross profit was up 66% YoY to $332.1 million;

• Roku added 7.8 million incremental active accounts in 2018 to reach 27.1 million at year end;

• Streaming hours increased by 9.2 billion hours to 24.0 billion;

• Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) increased $4.17 to $17.95 (trailing 12-month basis);

• Roku monetized video ad impressions more than doubled in 2018; 1

Roku Q4 2018 Shareholder Letter