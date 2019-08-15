Roku : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

The reported price in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $138.38 to $139.29 per share, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide to the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.

The reported price in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $139.44 to $140.42 per share, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide to the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.

The reported price in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $140.52 to $141.49 per share, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide to the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.

The reported price in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $141.73 to $141.88 per share, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide to the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.

This stock option is fully vested.

Each share of Class B Common Stock is convertible at any time at the option of the Reporting Person into one share of Class A Common Stock and has no expiration date. Shares of Class B Common Stock will convert automatically into shares of Class A Common Stock upon the earlier of: (i) any transfer except for certain "Permitted Transfers" as defined in the Issuer's restated certificate of incorporation, (ii) the first "Trading Day", as defined in the Issuer's restated certificate of incorporation, falling on or after the date on which the shares of Class B Common Stock represent less than 10% of the aggregate number of outstanding shares of Class A Common Stock and Class B Common Stock or (iii) the vote of the holders of Class B Common Stock representing at least 66-2/3% of the shares of Class B Common Stock.