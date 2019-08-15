Roku : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

Log in
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
08/15/2019 | 06:12pm EDT

SEC Form 4

FORM 4

Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

OMB APPROVAL

Washington, D.C. 20549

OMB Number:

3235-0287

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Estimated average burden

hours per response:

0.5

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

KAY STEPHEN H

ROKU, INC[ ROKU ]

(Check all applicable)

Director

10% Owner

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)

X

Officer (give title

Other (specify

08/13/2019

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

below)

below)

C/O ROKU, INC.

SVP General Counsel, Secretary

150 WINCHESTER CIRCLE

4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable

Line)

(Street)

X

Form filed by One Reporting Person

LOS GATOS

CA

95032

Form filed by More than One Reporting

Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1. Title of Security (Instr. 3)

2. Transaction

2A. Deemed

3.

4. Securities Acquired (A) or

5. Amount of

6. Ownership

7. Nature

Date

Execution Date,

Transaction

Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

Securities

Form: Direct

of Indirect

(Month/Day/Year)

if any

Code (Instr.

Beneficially

(D) or

Beneficial

(Month/Day/Year)

8)

Owned

Indirect (I)

Ownership

Following

(Instr. 4)

(Instr. 4)

Code

V

Amount

(A) or

Price

Reported

Transaction(s)

(D)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Class A Common Stock

08/13/2019

C

15,779

A

$5.64

65,779

D

Class A Common Stock

08/13/2019

C

9,531

A

$6.12

75,310

D

Class A Common Stock

08/13/2019

C

3,694

A

$5.64

79,004

D

Class A Common Stock

08/13/2019

C

3,000

A

$2.94

82,004

D

Class A Common Stock

08/13/2019

C

4,000

A

$2.94

86,004

D

Class A Common Stock

08/13/2019

C

5,000

A

$5.64

91,004

D

Class A Common Stock

08/13/2019

S

2,036(1)

D

$134.62(2)

88,968

D

Class A Common Stock

08/13/2019

S

2,120(1)

D

$135.63(3)

86,848

D

Class A Common Stock

08/13/2019

S

1,169(1)

D

$136.79(4)

85,679

D

Class A Common Stock

08/13/2019

S

1,537(1)

D

$137.85(5)

84,142

D

Class A Common Stock

08/13/2019

S

1,368(1)

D

$138.88(6)

82,774

D

Class A Common Stock

08/13/2019

S

1,996(1)

D

$140.01(7)

80,778

D

Class A Common Stock

08/13/2019

S

1,607(1)

D

$140.94(8)

79,171

D

Class A Common Stock

08/13/2019

S

167(1)

D

$141.82(9)

79,004

D

Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of

2.

3. Transaction

3A. Deemed

4.

5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and

8. Price

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Derivative

Conversion

Date

Execution Date,

Transaction

Derivative

Expiration Date

Amount of

of

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

Security

or Exercise

(Month/Day/Year)

if any

Code (Instr.

Securities

(Month/Day/Year)

Securities

Derivative

Securities

Form:

Beneficial

(Instr. 3)

Price of

(Month/Day/Year)

8)

Acquired (A)

Underlying

Security

Beneficially

Direct (D)

Ownership

Derivative

or Disposed

Derivative

(Instr. 5)

Owned

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

Security

of (D) (Instr.

Security (Instr. 3

Following

(I) (Instr.

3, 4 and 5)

and 4)

Reported

4)

Amount

Transaction(s)

(Instr. 4)

or

Number

Date

Expiration

of

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Title

Shares

Employee

Stock

(10)

Class B

15,779

Option

$5.64

08/13/2019

M

15,779

11/07/2026

Common

$5.64

0

D

(Right to

Stock

Buy)

Class B

(11)

Class A

15,779

Common

$5.64

08/13/2019

M

15,779

11/07/2026

Common

$5.64

15,779

D

Stock

Stock

Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of

2.

3. Transaction

3A. Deemed

4.

5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and

8. Price

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Derivative

Conversion

Date

Execution Date,

Transaction

Derivative

Expiration Date

Amount of

of

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

Security

or Exercise

(Month/Day/Year)

if any

Code (Instr.

Securities

(Month/Day/Year)

Securities

Derivative

Securities

Form:

Beneficial

(Instr. 3)

Price of

(Month/Day/Year)

8)

Acquired (A)

Underlying

Security

Beneficially

Direct (D)

Ownership

Derivative

or Disposed

Derivative

(Instr. 5)

Owned

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

Security

of (D) (Instr.

Security (Instr. 3

Following

(I) (Instr.

3, 4 and 5)

and 4)

Reported

4)

Transaction(s)

Amount

(Instr. 4)

or

Number

Date

Expiration

of

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Title

Shares

Class B

(11)

Class A

15,779

Common

$5.64

08/13/2019

C

15,779

11/07/2026

Common

$5.64

0

D

Stock

Stock

Employee

Stock

(12)

Class B

16,339

Option

$6.12

08/13/2019

M

16,339

05/15/2027

Common

$6.12

0

D

(Right to

Stock

Buy)

Class B

(11)

Class A

16,339

Common

$6.12

08/13/2019

M

16,339

05/15/2027

Common

$6.12

16,339

D

Stock

Stock

Class B

(11)

Class A

9,531

Common

$6.12

08/13/2019

C

9,531

05/15/2027

Common

$6.12

6,808

D

Stock

Stock

Employee

Stock

(10)

Class B

3,694

Option

$5.64

08/13/2019

M

3,694

03/22/2025

Common

$5.64

0

D

(Right to

Stock

Buy)

Class B

(11)

Class A

3,694

Common

$5.64

08/13/2019

M

3,694

03/22/2025

Common

$5.64

10,502

D

Stock

Stock

Class B

(11)

Class A

3,694

Common

$5.64

08/13/2019

C

3,694

03/22/2025

Common

$5.64

6,808

D

Stock

Stock

Employee

Stock

(10)

Class B

3,000

Option

$2.94

08/13/2019

M

3,000

01/23/2024

Common

$2.94

19,216

D

(Right to

Stock

Buy)

Class B

(11)

Class A

3,000

Common

$2.94

08/13/2019

M

3,000

01/23/2024

Common

$2.94

9,808

D

Stock

Stock

Class B

(11)

Class A

3,000

Common

$2.94

08/13/2019

C

3,000

01/23/2024

Common

$2.94

6,808

D

Stock

Stock

Employee

Stock

(10)

Class B

4,000

Option

$2.94

08/13/2019

M

4,000

01/23/2024

Common

$2.94

16,040

D

(Right to

Stock

Buy)

Class B

(11)

Class A

4,000

Common

$2.94

08/13/2019

M

4,000

01/23/2024

Common

$2.94

10,808

D

Stock

Stock

Class B

(11)

Class A

4,000

Common

$2.94

08/13/2019

C

4,000

01/23/2024

Common

$2.94

6,808

D

Stock

Stock

Employee

Stock

(10)

Class B

5,000

Option

$5.64

08/13/2019

M

5,000

03/22/2025

Common

$5.64

46,436

D

(Right to

Stock

Buy)

Class B

(11)

Class A

5,000

Common

$5.64

08/13/2019

M

5,000

03/22/2025

Common

$5.64

11,808

D

Stock

Stock

Class B

(11)

Class A

5,000

Common

$5.64

08/13/2019

C

5,000

03/22/2025

Common

$5.64

6,808

D

Stock

Stock

Explanation of Responses:

  1. Shares sold pursuant to Mr. Kay's 10b5-1 plan.
  2. The reported price in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $134.13 to $135.10 per share, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide to the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.
  3. The reported price in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $135.16 to $136.15 per share, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide to the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.
  4. The reported price in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $136.28 to $137.24 per share, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide to the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.
  5. The reported price in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $137.31 to $138.21 per share, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide to the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.
  1. The reported price in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $138.38 to $139.29 per share, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide to the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.
  2. The reported price in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $139.44 to $140.42 per share, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide to the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.
  3. The reported price in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $140.52 to $141.49 per share, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide to the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.
  4. The reported price in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $141.73 to $141.88 per share, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide to the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.
  5. This stock option is fully vested.
  6. Each share of Class B Common Stock is convertible at any time at the option of the Reporting Person into one share of Class A Common Stock and has no expiration date. Shares of Class B Common Stock will convert automatically into shares of Class A Common Stock upon the earlier of: (i) any transfer except for certain "Permitted Transfers" as defined in the Issuer's restated certificate of incorporation, (ii) the first "Trading Day", as defined in the Issuer's restated certificate of incorporation, falling on or after the date on which the shares of Class B Common Stock represent less than 10% of the aggregate number of outstanding shares of Class A Common Stock and Class B Common Stock or (iii) the vote of the holders of Class B Common Stock representing at least 66-2/3% of the shares of Class B Common Stock.
  7. This stock option vests in 12 equal monthly installments beginning on the vesting commencement date of 1/2/2019. The shares underlying this option are early exercisable, subject to the Issuer's right to repurchase.

Remarks:

/s/ Stephen Kay

08/15/2019

** Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).

  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
    Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Disclaimer

Roku Inc. published this content on 15 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2019 22:11:08 UTC
