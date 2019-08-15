|
Roku : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities
08/15/2019 | 06:12pm EDT
SEC Form 4
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
OMB APPROVAL
Washington, D.C. 20549
OMB Number:
3235-0287
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP
Estimated average burden
hours per response:
0.5
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
KAY STEPHEN H
ROKU, INC[ ROKU ]
(Check all applicable)
Director
10% Owner
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
|
Officer (give title
(Last)
4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)
Line)
(Street)
Form filed by One Reporting Person
(City)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1. Title of Security (Instr. 3)
|
Class A Common Stock
C
A
$5.64
65,779
D
Class A Common Stock
C
A
$6.12
75,310
D
Class A Common Stock
C
A
$5.64
79,004
D
Class A Common Stock
C
A
$2.94
82,004
D
Class A Common Stock
C
A
$2.94
86,004
D
Class A Common Stock
C
A
$5.64
91,004
D
Class A Common Stock
S
2,036(1)
D
$134.62(2)
88,968
D
Class A Common Stock
S
2,120(1)
D
$135.63(3)
86,848
D
Class A Common Stock
S
1,169(1)
D
$136.79(4)
85,679
D
Class A Common Stock
S
1,537(1)
D
$137.85(5)
84,142
D
Class A Common Stock
S
1,368(1)
D
$138.88(6)
82,774
D
Class A Common Stock
S
1,996(1)
D
$140.01(7)
80,778
D
Class A Common Stock
S
1,607(1)
D
$140.94(8)
79,171
D
Class A Common Stock
S
167(1)
D
$141.82(9)
79,004
D
Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1. Title of
|
Employee
(10)
Class B
15,779
|
Option
$5.64
M
15,779
11/07/2026
Common
$5.64
0
D
(Right to
|
(11)
Class A
15,779
|
Common
$5.64
M
15,779
11/07/2026
Common
$5.64
15,779
D
Stock
Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
|
Class B
(11)
Class A
15,779
Common
$5.64
C
15,779
11/07/2026
Common
$5.64
0
D
Stock
Employee
(12)
16,339
|
|
M
16,339
05/15/2027
Common
$6.12
0
D
(Right to
Class B
(11)
Class A
16,339
|
|
|
16,339
05/15/2027
Common
$6.12
16,339
D
Stock
Class B
(11)
Class A
9,531
|
|
C
9,531
05/15/2027
Common
$6.12
6,808
D
Stock
Employee
(10)
3,694
|
|
M
3,694
03/22/2025
Common
$5.64
0
D
(Right to
Class B
(11)
Class A
3,694
|
|
M
3,694
03/22/2025
Common
$5.64
10,502
D
Stock
Class B
(11)
Class A
3,694
|
|
C
3,694
03/22/2025
Common
$5.64
6,808
D
Stock
Employee
(10)
3,000
|
|
M
3,000
01/23/2024
Common
$2.94
19,216
D
(Right to
Class B
(11)
Class A
3,000
|
|
M
3,000
01/23/2024
Common
$2.94
9,808
D
Stock
Class B
(11)
Class A
3,000
|
|
C
3,000
01/23/2024
Common
$2.94
6,808
D
Stock
Employee
(10)
4,000
|
|
M
4,000
01/23/2024
Common
$2.94
16,040
D
(Right to
Class B
(11)
Class A
4,000
|
|
M
4,000
01/23/2024
Common
$2.94
10,808
D
Stock
Class B
(11)
Class A
4,000
|
|
C
4,000
01/23/2024
Common
$2.94
6,808
D
Stock
Employee
(10)
5,000
|
|
M
5,000
03/22/2025
Common
$5.64
46,436
D
(Right to
Class B
(11)
Class A
5,000
|
|
M
5,000
03/22/2025
Common
$5.64
11,808
D
Stock
Class B
(11)
Class A
5,000
|
|
C
5,000
03/22/2025
Common
$5.64
6,808
D
Stock
Explanation of Responses:
-
Shares sold pursuant to Mr. Kay's 10b5-1 plan.
-
The reported price in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $134.13 to $135.10 per share, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide to the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.
-
The reported price in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $135.16 to $136.15 per share, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide to the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.
-
The reported price in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $136.28 to $137.24 per share, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide to the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.
-
The reported price in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $137.31 to $138.21 per share, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide to the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.
-
The reported price in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $138.38 to $139.29 per share, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide to the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.
-
The reported price in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $139.44 to $140.42 per share, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide to the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.
-
The reported price in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $140.52 to $141.49 per share, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide to the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.
-
The reported price in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $141.73 to $141.88 per share, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide to the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.
-
This stock option is fully vested.
-
Each share of Class B Common Stock is convertible at any time at the option of the Reporting Person into one share of Class A Common Stock and has no expiration date. Shares of Class B Common Stock will convert automatically into shares of Class A Common Stock upon the earlier of: (i) any transfer except for certain "Permitted Transfers" as defined in the Issuer's restated certificate of incorporation, (ii) the first "Trading Day", as defined in the Issuer's restated certificate of incorporation, falling on or after the date on which the shares of Class B Common Stock represent less than 10% of the aggregate number of outstanding shares of Class A Common Stock and Class B Common Stock or (iii) the vote of the holders of Class B Common Stock representing at least 66-2/3% of the shares of Class B Common Stock.
-
This stock option vests in 12 equal monthly installments beginning on the vesting commencement date of 1/2/2019. The shares underlying this option are early exercisable, subject to the Issuer's right to repurchase.
Remarks:
/s/ Stephen Kay
08/15/2019
** Signature of Reporting Person
Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).
Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.
Disclaimer
Roku Inc. published this content on 15 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2019 22:11:08 UTC
