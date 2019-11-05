Log in
Roku & TV Streaming Black Friday 2019 Deals List: Best Early Roku TV, Roku Ultra & NVIDIA Shield Deals Shared by Spending Lab

11/05/2019

Check out our list of the top early Black Friday 2019 Roku & NVIDIA deals and save on TVs & streaming sticks

What are the best Black Friday Roku & TV streaming deals of 2019? Spending Lab monitor savings on Roku & NVIDIA media streaming players over Black Friday and are sharing their top early picks for shoppers below.

Best streaming media player deals:

Best Smart TV & 4K TV deals:

Black Friday deals run for a limited period of time. For thousands more live deals visit the Amazon Black Friday page and Walmart Deal Drop page. Spending Lab earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Roku players provide a simple way to stream shows on a TV. There are several different models, including the Roku TV which is a full television with Roku built-in. Then there are the wireless receivers that mostly come in a stick form. The Roku Streaming Stick Plus, which replaces the original Roku Streaming Stick, is the cheapest to feature HDR compatibility. The Roku Ultra has a box form comparable to the Apple TV.

What do shoppers need to know about Black Friday deals? Most stores normally offer Black Friday discounts from 20% off all the way up to over 50% on select products.

More and more holiday shoppers are switching to online shopping as top online retail stores offer a wide array of online deals, expedited shipping and a more convenient way to purchase discounted items on Black Friday.

About Spending Lab: Spending Lab research and report on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate Spending Lab earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
