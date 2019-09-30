Log in
Roku : Unlocked Premium Subscription entertainment now available on The Roku Channel

09/30/2019

Hi everyone! TheRoku Channelisyour home for free and premium entertainment on the Roku platform. We're always looking for ways to add value to streaming and make your entertainment experience better. Recently, we introduced Kids & Family on The Roku Channel, making it easy for kids and parents to find a great selection of content available for free and through Premium Subscriptionsavailable in one, easy-to-access destination. Now,we're making it even easier to experience amazingentertainment.Starting today,we're unlocking episodesfrom some of our most popular Premium Subscriptions partners.

More for free

With 40+Premium Subscriptions partners available, there's plentyof quality entertainment to choose from. And now,you'll get a taste of shows like On Becoming a God in Central Florida (SHOWTIME), Godfather of Harlem(EPIX), America The Story of Us(HISTORYVault), Heartland(DoveChannel), Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries (AcornTV), and more, with no subscription or even trial required.

One-click sign up

We've made subscription streaming easy and put you in control. Once you've sampled your new favorite show, follow our easy one-click sign-up to begin a free trial or start a subscription! You'll enjoy simple management with a single monthly billacross all of your subscriptionson The Roku Channel.

We're now bringing you more Premium Subscriptions services through The Roku Channel, as well as offering 80,000+ free, ad-supported movies and TV episodes, more than 35 live and linear streaming services and tons of amazing Kids & Family entertainment. Now, what are you waiting for…? Go stream some unlocked entertainment!

Happy Streaming.

Disclaimer

Roku Inc. published this content on 30 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2019 19:32:04 UTC
