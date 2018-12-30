Log in
Rolex Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race : RACE UPDATE | 1800hrs 30 December

12/30/2018 | 08:09am CET

Seventy five yachts have so far finished the 74th Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race, meaning that four are still on course and making their way up the Derwent River - Komatsu Azzurro, Relish IV, Gun Runner and Chancellor.

  • Alive, Wild Oats X and Voodoo make up the podium in the overall IRC results.
  • Divisional wins in IRC look to be going to Alive, Voodoo, St Jude, Grace O'Malley and Ausreo, but they will be finalised at tomorrow.
  • Wax Lyrical remains at the top of the leader board in PHS.
  • Cinquante are leading the Corinthian division.
  • Relish IV is the only yacht in the cruising division.
  • The four remaining yachts are expected to finish before tomorrow morning.

All divisional winners will be announced at the Prize Giving tomorrow at 3pm at the grand Chancellor Hotel, which is open to the public. Come and join us to celebrate all crews in the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race.

Disclaimer

Rolex Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race published this content on 30 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2018 07:08:08 UTC
