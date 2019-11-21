Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Rolls Royce Power : Royce and VPower Group expand collaboration in power generation with order for MTU gas gensets

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/21/2019 | 04:41am EST

Nov 21, 2019

  • Contract for delivery of over 200 MTU Series 4000 gas gensets
  • Largest order for MTU gas gensets ever
  • Gensets will be used globally in VPower projects

HONG KONG, CHINA

Rolls-Royce and VPower Group have strengthened their strategic relationship by signing a landmark deal for the supply of state-of-the-art, high-efficiency gas power generation equipment of the MTU brand.

According to the final agreement recently inked in Hong Kong, China, Rolls-Royce will supply over 200 MTU Series 4000 natural gas gensets with a total power output of 430 MW, starting October 2019. The fleet will be deployed to support VPower Group's key business streams of LNG-to-power, flexible generation, distributed and other fast track power solutions globally.

Earnest Cheung, VPower Group, Chief Commercial Officer, said: 'As a leader in decentralised power generation, we place great importance in product safety, efficiency and reliability. We are happy to strengthen our business cooperation with Rolls-Royce and look forward to stepping up our strategic relationship in the years to come.'

Andreas Schell, Rolls-Royce Power Systems, Chief Executive Officer, said: 'We are pleased to take our long-term partnership with VPower Group to a whole new level by signing the largest single order for MTU gas gensets in our company history. This is another vote of confidence from a much-valued customer, and a demonstration of our growing success in the increasingly important decentralised power generation markets.'

The relationship between Rolls-Royce and VPower Group dates back to 2008 and has continued to grow over the years. Today, VPower Group is the world's largest owner and operator of MTU power generation systems, with a wide range of applications in China and other countries. The ever-growing strategic partnership between Rolls-Royce and VPower Group demonstrates both companies' commitment to providing the most efficient and reliable power generation solutions optimised to meet customer needs and to address the energy and environmental challenges faced by the world today and tomorrow.

Since 2014, VPower Group has been using MTU gas gensets from Rolls-Royce to strengthen its leadership in Myanmar's fast track power segment. This has led to VPower's recent winning of a mega sized LNG-to-power tender issued by Electric Power Generation Enterprise (EPGE), Ministry of Electricity and Energy of the Government of Myanmar. Together with China National Technology Import and Export Corporation (CNTIC), VPower Group's long-term EPC partner as consortium party, the consortium will deliver the much-needed power supply to millions of households in Myanmar before the summer peaks of 2020 using MTU gensets running on clean gas fuel.

Download Plain Text

Rolls-Royce and VPower Group have strengthened their strategic relationship with a landmark deal for the supply of more than 200 MTU gas gensets. Earnest Cheung, Chief Commercial Officer of VPower Group, and Andreas Schell, Chief Executive Officer of Rolls-Royce Power Systems (first row, from left), signed the agreement in Hong Kong.

Image Download (jpg, 1 MB)

Rolls-Royce will supply over 200 MTU Series 4000 natural gas gensets with a total power output of 430 MW to VPower Group. The fleet will be deployed to support VPower Group's key business streams of LNG-to-power, flexible generation, distributed and other fast track power solutions globally.

Image Download (jpg, 2 MB)

Disclaimer

Rolls-Royce Power Systems AG published this content on 21 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2019 09:40:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:22aOil drops as U.S.-China standoff extends beyond trade
RE
05:21aOil drops as U.S.-China standoff extends beyond trade
RE
05:21aAIRBUS : presents ground-breaking technology for EUTELSAT QUANTUM
PU
05:21aC P POKPHAND : Connected Transactions in relation to the Vietnam Installation and Construction Contracts
PU
05:21aSAUDI ARABIAN MONETARY AGENCY : SAMA holds a workshop on "Credit Risk in Islamic Banking”
PU
05:21aASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS : :completion of the divestment of 99.0% interest in keppel dc singapore 4 to keppel dc reit
PU
05:21aEXTRAORDINARY/ SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING : :Voluntary
PU
05:20aOECD sees global growth at decade-low, blames governments' indecision
RE
05:19aOil drops as U.S.-China standoff extends beyond trade
RE
05:18aAGRO FINANCE ADSITS : REIT with investment portfolio of 13 892 hectares agricultural land as October 31st, 2019
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1A U.S.-China 'phase one' trade deal may not be inked this year
2Oil drops amid new concern over prospects for U.S.-China trade deal
3JD.COM, INC. : JD COM : China's Pinduoduo suffers $11 billion slump in value after big loss
4TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Aviva shares drop as strategy update leaves investors underwhelmed
5China says it will strive to reach 'phase one' trade deal with U.S.

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group