Rolls Royce Power : Royce and VPower Group expand collaboration in power generation with order for MTU gas gensets

Nov 21, 2019

Contract for delivery of over 200 MTU Series 4000 gas gensets

Largest order for MTU gas gensets ever

Gensets will be used globally in VPower projects

HONG KONG, CHINA

Rolls-Royce and VPower Group have strengthened their strategic relationship by signing a landmark deal for the supply of state-of-the-art, high-efficiency gas power generation equipment of the MTU brand.

According to the final agreement recently inked in Hong Kong, China, Rolls-Royce will supply over 200 MTU Series 4000 natural gas gensets with a total power output of 430 MW, starting October 2019. The fleet will be deployed to support VPower Group's key business streams of LNG-to-power, flexible generation, distributed and other fast track power solutions globally.

Earnest Cheung, VPower Group, Chief Commercial Officer, said: 'As a leader in decentralised power generation, we place great importance in product safety, efficiency and reliability. We are happy to strengthen our business cooperation with Rolls-Royce and look forward to stepping up our strategic relationship in the years to come.'

Andreas Schell, Rolls-Royce Power Systems, Chief Executive Officer, said: 'We are pleased to take our long-term partnership with VPower Group to a whole new level by signing the largest single order for MTU gas gensets in our company history. This is another vote of confidence from a much-valued customer, and a demonstration of our growing success in the increasingly important decentralised power generation markets.'

The relationship between Rolls-Royce and VPower Group dates back to 2008 and has continued to grow over the years. Today, VPower Group is the world's largest owner and operator of MTU power generation systems, with a wide range of applications in China and other countries. The ever-growing strategic partnership between Rolls-Royce and VPower Group demonstrates both companies' commitment to providing the most efficient and reliable power generation solutions optimised to meet customer needs and to address the energy and environmental challenges faced by the world today and tomorrow.

Since 2014, VPower Group has been using MTU gas gensets from Rolls-Royce to strengthen its leadership in Myanmar's fast track power segment. This has led to VPower's recent winning of a mega sized LNG-to-power tender issued by Electric Power Generation Enterprise (EPGE), Ministry of Electricity and Energy of the Government of Myanmar. Together with China National Technology Import and Export Corporation (CNTIC), VPower Group's long-term EPC partner as consortium party, the consortium will deliver the much-needed power supply to millions of households in Myanmar before the summer peaks of 2020 using MTU gensets running on clean gas fuel.

