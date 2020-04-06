Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Rolls-Royce scraps targets, dividend on pandemic hit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/06/2020 | 03:41am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Rolls-Royce logo is seen at the company's aerospace engineering and development site in Bristol

Rolls-Royce is scrapping its targets and final dividend to shore up its finances as the British aero-engine maker's customers around the world ground planes due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Rolls, one of Britain's most historic industrial names, which before the coronavirus crisis struck was trying to emerge from a multi-year turnaround plan, has suspended its dividend for the first time since 1987.

The company's engines power Airbus and Boeing's widebody jets but more than 60% of that fleet is now grounded, according to aviation data provider Cirium.

Rolls-Royce is paid by airlines based on how many hours they fly. Over the last six weeks, the headwind from coronavirus was about 300 million pounds, Rolls-Royce said, on flying hours which were 50% lower in March and expected to deteriorate further in April.

Chief executive Warren East said the company's focus was on strengthening its financial resilience, and as such it would be looking at cutting its cash expenditure, including reducing salary costs across its global workforce by at least 10% this year.

Rolls-Royce also said on Monday it had secured an additional 1.5 billion pound ($1.8 billion) revolving credit facility, bringing its overall liquidity to 6.7 billion pounds, to give it headroom during a potential prolonged downturn.

Withdrawing its previously announced guidance for 2020, and noting the ongoing uncertain outlook, Rolls-Royce said its board was no longer recommending its final dividend in respect of 2019, saving 137 million pounds.

The company said actions to reduce costs, including on non-critical capital expenditure projects and salary cuts and deferrals for senior managers, would have a cash flow benefit of at least 750 million pounds this year.

Rolls-Royce also warned it was anticipating a reduction in engine delivery and maintenance and overhaul volumes, affecting its revenues in the longer term. The group's power systems business, which supplies industrial customers, is expected to weaken this year, the company said.

Jefferies analyst Sandy Morris said that Rolls's update should give investors confidence in the company's ability to cope with the downturn.

"There is plenty of liquidity. There are no worrying developments," he said.

Shares in Rolls were up 13% at 284 pence in early trading. The stock has lost 55% over the last month.

Rolls-Royce relies on aerospace for just over half of its annual revenues, which were around 15 billion pounds in 2019, deriving the rest from its defence and power systems businesses.

($1 = 0.8163 pounds)

By Sarah Young
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE 7.87% 53.4 Real-time Quote.-62.06%
ROLLS-ROYCE 14.67% 287 Delayed Quote.-63.17%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
04:38aNIHON KOHDEN : Response to COVID-19 as of April 6
PU
04:38aCIPR calls for government support for freelancers as research shows half have lost over 60% of income
PU
04:38aPEUGEOT : Supervisory Board Press Release - Cooptation
PU
04:36aSCATEC SOLAR : 258 MW Upington project in South Africa completed
AQ
04:35aHSBC : HK shareholders mull legal action over dividend suspension
RE
04:35aSECURITY OF SUPPLY DURING THE CORONAVIRUS CRISIS : ABF Pharmaceutical Services classified as 'critical infrastructure' by the Federal Chancellery
EQ
04:33aSTORY : World Trade Organization resource centre opens in Afghanistan
PU
04:33aEQUINOR : Oil discovery in the US Gulf of Mexico
PU
04:31aSPAREBANK 1 NORD-NORGE : Annual Report and accounts for 2019
AQ
04:31aEnglish-Learning App Simpler Now Available in Italy
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : NISSAN MOTOR : Renault Alliance Stalls on Road to Comeback
2SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY : SAUDI ARABIAN OIL : Arabia delays setting May prices, looks to OPEC meeting to set..
3AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : EasyJet founder says will not inject fresh equity into company
4GVC HOLDINGS PLC : GVC : Ladbrokes owner GVC cuts estimate for coronavirus profit damage
5TESLA, INC. : TESLA : engineers show ventilator prototype on YouTube

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group