Roma : APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

ROMA GROUP LIMITED 羅 馬 集 團 有 限 公 司*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 8072)

APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The board (the ''Board'') of directors (the ''Directors'', each a ''Director'') of Roma Group Limited (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') is pleased to announce that Mr. Man Wai Lun (''Mr. Man'') has been appointed as an independent non-executive Director with effect from 12 March 2019.

Mr. Man, aged 46, obtained his diploma in Business Management from the School of Continuing Education, Hong Kong Baptist University in April 2003 and obtained a bachelor degree of accountancy from the University of South Australia in March 2007. Mr. Man has over 16 years of experience in accounting.

He was an executive director and compliance officer of Glory Flame Holdings Limited (a company listed on GEM of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Stock Exchange'') with stock code: 8059) from October 2016 to September 2018. He worked as the chief accountant in Inno-Tech Holdings Limited (a company listed on GEM of the Stock Exchange with stock code: 8202) from May 2006 to January 2011 during which he was responsible for accounting, management reporting, budgeting and group consolidation.

Since January 2019, Mr. Man is an independent non-executive director of Elegance Optical International Holdings Limited (a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange with stock code: 907) and an executive director of Life Healthcare Group Limited (a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange with stock code: 928). Currently, he is also an accountant of Glory Flame Holdings Limited (a company listed on GEM of the Stock Exchange with stock code: 8059). He is one of the directors of HF Financial Holdings (H.K.) Limited which was founded by him.

Save as disclosed above, Mr. Man has not held (i) any other position in the Company and other members of the Group; (ii) any directorship in any other public companies, the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas in the three years preceding the date of this announcement; and (iii) any other major appointments and professional qualifications.

As the date of this announcement, Mr. Man has no relationships with any Directors, senior management, substantial or controlling shareholders (as defined in the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM of the Stock Exchange (the ''GEM Listing Rules'')) of the Company and does not have any interests in the shares, underlying shares or debentures of the Company, which is required to be disclosed under Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Mr. Man has entered into an appointment letter with the Company for an initial term of one year from 12 March 2019 and will continue thereafter unless terminated by either party giving to the other at least three month's notice in writing. The appointment of Mr. Man is subject to rotation and re-election at the general meetings of the Company pursuant to the articles of association of the Company. Pursuant to the terms of the appointment letter entered into by the Company with Mr. Man, he is entitled to a director's fee of HK$120,000 per annum. The director's fee of Mr. Man is determined by the Board with reference to his experience, duties and responsibilities.

The Board is of the view that Mr. Man has met the independence guidelines set out in Rule 5.09 of the GEM Listing Rules.

Save as disclosed above, the Board is not aware of any other matter relating to the appointment of Mr. Man that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company and there is no other information that should be disclosed pursuant to paragraphs (h) to (v) of Rule 17.50(2) of the GEM Listing Rules.

The Board would like to welcome Mr. Man for joining the Board.

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Yue Kwai Wa Ken (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer) and Mr. Li Sheung Him Michael; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Ko Wai Lun Warren, Ms. Li Tak Yin, Mr. Man Wai Lun and Mr. Wong Tat Keung.

