Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Roma : PROFIT WARNING

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/24/2019 | 06:38am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ROMA GROUP LIMITED

有 限 公 司*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 8072)

PROFIT WARNING

This announcement is made by Roma Group Limited (the ''Company'' and together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') pursuant to Rule 17.10(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''GEM Listing Rules'') and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the GEM Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The board (the ''Board'') of directors (the ''Directors'') of the Company hereby informs the shareholders of the Company (the ''Shareholders'') and potential investors that, based on the Board's preliminary review of the unaudited consolidated management accounts (the ''Management Accounts'') of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2019 (the ''Current Year'') which have not been audited by the auditors of the Company nor reviewed by the audit committee of the Company, it is expected that the Group may record a loss of not less than HK$55.0 million attributable to owners of the Company for the Current Year, as compared with the loss of approximately HK$25.5 million for the year ended 31 March 2018. Based on the information available to the Company immediately preceding the publication of this announcement, the Board considers that the loss during the Current Year was mainly attributable to (i) an increase in the impairment loss on trade and other receivables; (ii) an increase in the impairment loss on loans and interest receivable and (iii) impairment loss of goodwill.

The information contained in this announcement is only based on the Board's assessment of the information currently available to the Company and the Management Accounts. The Company is still in the process of finalising such accounts. The Company expects to publish an announcement on the annual result of the Group for the Current Year on 31 May 2019.

  • For identification purpose only

- 1 -

The Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

For and on behalf of

Roma Group Limited

Yue Kwai Wa Ken

Executive Director, Chief Executive Officer,

Chairman and Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 24 May 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Yue Kwai Wa Ken (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer) and Mr. Li Sheung Him Michael; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Ko Wai Lun Warren, Ms. Li Tak Yin, Mr. Man Wai Lun and Mr. Wong Tat Keung.

This announcement, for which the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the GEM Listing Rules for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief, the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.

This announcement will remain on the ''Latest Listed Company Information'' page of the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited at www.hkexnews.hk for at least seven days from the day of its posting. This announcement will also be published on the website of the Company at www.romagroup.com.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Roma Group Ltd. published this content on 24 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2019 10:37:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:01aSLANG WORLDWIDE : Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date
AQ
07:01aBOMBARDIER : New London Overground electric trains enter service
AQ
07:01aCAVERION OYJ : Golden Helmet 2019 winners announced - Caverion awards outstanding performance
AQ
07:01aCENTRIC HEALTH : Addresses Media Reports About Its False Creek Healthcare Centre
AQ
07:01aAIR CANADA : Rouge Pops Up in Toronto with Multi-Sensory Experience
AQ
07:01aPHARMACIELO : Announces Results of AGM
AQ
07:01aCADILLAC VENTURES : Announces Resignation of Directors
AQ
07:01aDESTINATION XL : Reports First Quarter Financial Results
AQ
07:01aDATAMETREX AI : Secures More Government Contracts
AQ
07:01aACLARIS THERAPEUTICS : to Present at Jefferies 2019 Global Healthcare Conference
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : U.S. regulator sees approval of Boeing 737 MAX to fly as soon as late June - s..
2CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON : Retailer Casino's shares rebound after Rallye gets protection from creditors
3S&P 500 : Trump says 'dangerous' Huawei could be included in U.S.-China trade deal
4HUNTER DOUGLAS NV : HUNTER DOUGLAS : ACQUIRES STORES-DISCOUNT.COM
5DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : Signals Cuts

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About