Roma : PROFIT WARNING

ROMA GROUP LIMITED

羅 馬 集 團 有 限 公 司*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 8072)

PROFIT WARNING

This announcement is made by Roma Group Limited (the ''Company'' and together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') pursuant to Rule 17.10(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''GEM Listing Rules'') and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the GEM Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The board (the ''Board'') of directors (the ''Directors'') of the Company hereby informs the shareholders of the Company (the ''Shareholders'') and potential investors that, based on the Board's preliminary review of the unaudited consolidated management accounts (the ''Management Accounts'') of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2019 (the ''Current Year'') which have not been audited by the auditors of the Company nor reviewed by the audit committee of the Company, it is expected that the Group may record a loss of not less than HK$55.0 million attributable to owners of the Company for the Current Year, as compared with the loss of approximately HK$25.5 million for the year ended 31 March 2018. Based on the information available to the Company immediately preceding the publication of this announcement, the Board considers that the loss during the Current Year was mainly attributable to (i) an increase in the impairment loss on trade and other receivables; (ii) an increase in the impairment loss on loans and interest receivable and (iii) impairment loss of goodwill.

The information contained in this announcement is only based on the Board's assessment of the information currently available to the Company and the Management Accounts. The Company is still in the process of finalising such accounts. The Company expects to publish an announcement on the annual result of the Group for the Current Year on 31 May 2019.