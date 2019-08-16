Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Roma : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO ANNUAL REPORT OF THE COMPANY FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2019 | 11:17am EDT

1st Proof (0) APP File: E194561A_Roma Group 16th August 2019 17:26 Staff No. 00 {REF} P. 1

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ROMA GROUP LIMITED

有 限 公 司*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 8072)

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT

IN RELATION TO

ANNUAL REPORT OF THE COMPANY

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2019

Reference is made to the annual report (the ''2019 Annual Report'') of Roma Group Limited (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') published on 27 June 2019 for the year ended 31 March 2019 (''FY2019'') in relation to, among others, the consolidated financial information of the Group for FY2019.

The board (the ''Board'') of directors (the ''Directors'') of the Company hereby provides supplemental information for the information contained in the 2019 Annual Report as follows:

  1. it was disclosed under the paragraph headed ''Report of the Directors - Share option scheme'' on page 38 of the 2019 Annual Report that an aggregate of 60,008,166 share options were granted to ''employee and other eligible participant'' during FY2019 and such options remained outstanding as at 31 March 2019; and
  2. the Company wishes to supplement that among the aforementioned 60,008,166 share options granted to ''employee and other eligible participant'', 30,004,083 of which were granted to the employees of the Group and the remaining 30,004,083 of which were granted to other eligible participant of the share option scheme of the Company.
  • For identification purpose only

- 1 -

1st Proof (0) APP File: E194561A_Roma Group 16th August 2019 17:26 Staff No. 00 {REF} P. 2

Save as disclosed above, all other information in the 2019 Annual Report remains unchanged.

By order of the Board

Roma Group Limited

Yue Kwai Wa Ken

Executive Director, Chief Executive Officer,

Chairman and Company Secretary

Hong Kong, [16] August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Yue Kwai Wa Ken (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer) and Mr. Li Sheung Him Michael; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Ko Wai Lun Warren, Ms. Li Tak Yin, Mr. Man Wai Lun and Mr. Wong Tat Keung.

This announcement, for which the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the GEM Listing Rules for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief, the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.

This announcement will remain on the ''Latest Listed Company Information'' page of the website of the Stock Exchange at www.hkexnews.hk for at least seven days from the day of its posting. This announcement will also be published on the website of the Company at www.romagroup.com.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Roma Group Ltd. published this content on 16 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2019 15:16:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:02pSIERRA BANCORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
12:02pMEDTRONIC : Says FDA Approves Evolut TAVR System for Expanded Indication
DJ
12:01pPIZZA PIZZA ROYALTY CORP. : Announces August Dividend
AQ
12:01pWELLS FARGO MPANY : Releases 2018 Corporate Responsibility Report
BU
12:00pRIGHTMOVE PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
12:00pATOS : Disclosure of trading in own shares
GL
11:59aTruworths to close up to 15 loss-making UK Office shoe stores
RE
11:59aABV CONSULTING : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition or Plan of Operation (form 10-Q)
AQ
11:57aDEERE MPANY : to slash costs after trade war hits earnings
RE
11:57aAGILYSYS : 4 Campus Dining Trends to Watch
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NVIDIA CORPORATION : NVIDIA : Quarterly Report
2KAZ MINERALS PLC : KAZ MINERALS : hit by copper rout as shares spiral
3ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : ALIBABA AND THE $15 BILLION QUESTION: Amid Hong Kong's protests, when to list?
4EQUINOR ASA : EQUINOR : Notifiable trading
5GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GE Shares Fall 11% As Madoff Critic Assails Accounting -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group