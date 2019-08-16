Roma : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO ANNUAL REPORT OF THE COMPANY FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2019

1st Proof (0) APP File: E194561A_Roma Group 16th August 2019 17:26 Staff No. 00 {REF} P. 1

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ROMA GROUP LIMITED

羅 馬 集 團 有 限 公 司*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 8072)

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT

IN RELATION TO

ANNUAL REPORT OF THE COMPANY

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2019

Reference is made to the annual report (the ''2019 Annual Report'') of Roma Group Limited (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') published on 27 June 2019 for the year ended 31 March 2019 (''FY2019'') in relation to, among others, the consolidated financial information of the Group for FY2019.

The board (the ''Board'') of directors (the ''Directors'') of the Company hereby provides supplemental information for the information contained in the 2019 Annual Report as follows:

it was disclosed under the paragraph headed ''Report of the Directors - Share option scheme'' on page 38 of the 2019 Annual Report that an aggregate of 60,008,166 share options were granted to ''employee and other eligible participant'' during FY2019 and such options remained outstanding as at 31 March 2019; and the Company wishes to supplement that among the aforementioned 60,008,166 share options granted to ''employee and other eligible participant'', 30,004,083 of which were granted to the employees of the Group and the remaining 30,004,083 of which were granted to other eligible participant of the share option scheme of the Company.