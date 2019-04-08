Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland : Bishop Deeley Announces Four Pastor Assignments

PORTLAND---Bishop Robert P. Deeley has announced four pastor assignments. All assignments are effective on Monday, July 1, 2019 .

Fr. Kyle L. Doustouhas been named pastor of the Parish of the Resurrection of the Lord (Holy Family Church, Old Town; Our Lady of Wisdom Church, Orono; St. Ann Church, Bradley; St. Ann Church, Indian Island). Fr. Doustou is currently a parochial vicar at the Portland Peninsula and Island Parishes (Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception Parish, Portland; Sacred Heart/St. Dominic Parish, Portland; St. Christopher Parish, Peaks Island; St. Louis Parish, Portland; St. Peter Parish, Portland). A native of Lewiston, he graduated from Saint Dominic Regional High School (now Saint Dominic Academy) in 2005. He received a full scholarship from and entered into the Basselin Scholars Program, a three-year honors philosophy program at Theological College, the national seminary of The Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C. He earned bachelor's and licentiate degrees in philosophy and a master's degree in theology. Fr. Doustou was ordained to the priesthood by Bishop Robert P. Deeley at the Basilica of Saints Peter & Paul in Lewiston on May 30, 2014. His first pastoral assignment was as parochial vicar of the Parish of the Precious Blood (Holy Rosary Church, Caribou; Nativity of the Blessed Mary Church, Presque Isle; Our Lady of the Lake Church, Portage; Sacred Heart Church, Caribou; St. Catherine Church, Washburn; St. Denis Church, Fort Fairfield; St. Joseph Church, Mars Hill; St. Louis Church, Limestone; St. Mark Church, Ashland; St. Theresa Church, Stockholm). In August of 2016, he was named parochial vicar of the Portland Peninsula and Island Parishes where he serves today.

Fr. Daniel P. Greenleaf, VG,has been named pastor of Prince of Peace Parish (Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul, Holy Cross Church, and Holy Family Church, all in Lewiston), Holy Trinity Parish in Lisbon Falls, and Our Lady of the Rosary Parish in Sabattus. Fr. Greenleaf is currently the pastor of the Parish of the Holy Eucharist (Holy Martyrs of North America Church, Falmouth; Sacred Heart Church, Yarmouth; St. Gregory Church, Gray; St. Jude Church, Freeport). A graduate of Biddeford High School, Fr. Greenleaf went on to earn bachelor's degrees in accounting from the University of Southern Maine and in sacred theology from the Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C., Fr. Greenleaf was ordained to the priesthood by Bishop Joseph J. Gerry, O.S.B., on May 13, 1995, at St. Joseph Church in Biddeford. His first assignment was as parochial vicar at St. John Parish in Bangor. He was named director of vocations for the Diocese of Portland in 1997. Two years later, in addition to his duties as director of vocations, Fr. Greenleaf was appointed chaplain and faculty member of St. Dominic Regional High School in Auburn. In 2002, he was named administrator of St. Joseph Parish in Lewiston. In 2004, Fr. Greenleaf was appointed pastor of Holy Cross Parish in Lewiston. In 2008, he was assigned to studies at the University of St. Thomas Aquinas in Rome and received a License in Sacred Theology (S.T.L.) with a concentration in spirituality. From 2009 to 2012, Fr. Greenleaf was part of the formation faculty at Theological College in Washington, D.C. In August of 2012, he was named pastor of the Parish of the Holy Eucharist and, in July of 2014, he also became director of seminarians for the Diocese of Portland, positions he still holds. In addition, Fr. Greenleaf has served as a vicar general for the Diocese of Portland since August of 2017. A vicar general is appointed in a diocese to assist the bishop in the administration and pastoral care of the diocese, representing and acting in the place of the bishop in his absence.

Fr. Wilfred P. Labbehas been named pastor of St. Thérèse of Lisieux Parish (Holy Family Church, Sanford; Notre Dame Church, Springvale) and St. Matthew Parish in Limerick. Fr. Labbe is currently pastor of the Parish of the Resurrection of the Lord (Holy Family Church, Old Town; Our Lady of Wisdom Church, Orono; St. Ann Church, Bradley; St. Ann Church, Indian Island). Born in Biddeford, Fr. Labbe was raised in South Carolina and graduated from Greenville High School in Greenville, South Carolina. He attended Saint John's Seminary in Brighton, Massachusetts, earning a bachelor's degree from the seminary college and a master's degree in divinity from the seminary. Fr. Labbe was ordained to the priesthood by Bishop Joseph J. Gerry, O.S.B., on May 22, 1999, at St. Joseph Church in Biddeford. His first pastoral assignment was as parochial vicar of Holy Cross Parish in Lewiston, where he also served as the chaplain at Bates College in Lewiston. In July of 2003, he was appointed pastor of St. Mary Parish in Eagle Lake and St. Joseph Parish in Wallagrass. In June of 2005, Fr. Labbe was named administrator of Our Lady of Wisdom Parish in Orono, St. Mary Parish in Orono, and Holy Family Parish in Old Town. In July of 2007, in addition to his responsibilities in Orono and Old Town, Fr. Labbe was appointed administrator of St. Ann Parish in Bradley and St. Ann Parish in Indian Island. When the parishes in Orono, Old Town, Bradley, and Indian Island were clustered to form the Parish of the Resurrection of the Lord in 2009, he was named pastor and continues to serve in those communities today. In addition to his parish duties, Fr. Labbe is the chaplain at the University of Maine at Orono. In January of this year, a capital campaign was launched to raise money for parish churches and provide for numerous enhancements and renovation projects at the Newman Center, the spiritual home for Catholics at the university. That work will continue under the new pastor, Fr. Doustou.

Fr. Philip A. Tracyhas been named pastor of the Parish of the Holy Eucharist (Holy Martyrs of North America Church, Falmouth; Sacred Heart Church, Yarmouth; St. Gregory Church, Gray; St. Jude Church, Freeport). He is currently the pastor of St. Thérèse of Lisieux Parish (Holy Family Church, Sanford; Notre Dame Church, Springvale) and St. Matthew Parish in Limerick. A native of South Portland, Fr. Tracy graduated from Cheverus High School in Portland and received a bachelor's degree from Bates College in Lewiston. He completed his clerical studies at The Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C., and was ordained to the priesthood by Bishop Amedee W. Proulx on May 28, 1988, at Holy Cross Church in South Portland. Fr. Tracy's first pastoral assignment was as parochial vicar at St. John the Baptist Parish in Winslow. In July of 1990, Fr. Tracy was appointed parochial vicar at St. Bernard Parish in Rockland. In August of 1992, he was named parochial vicar at St. John Parish in Bangor, where he served until being named pastor of St. Charles Borromeo Parish in St. Francis and St. John Parish in St. John in July of 1994. In July of 1997, Fr. Tracy was appointed chaplain at his alma mater, Bates College, as well as Bowdoin College in Brunswick. From 1998 to 2010, he served as pastor and administrator at churches in the Waterville area and in 2007 was also named pastor of Christ the King Parish in Skowhegan. In August of 2010, Fr. Tracy was appointed pastor of Holy Savior Parish in Rumford. In August of 2012, Fr. Tracy was named pastor of St. Thérѐse of Lisieux Parish in Sanford. In September of 2017, in addition to his duties in Sanford, Fr. Tracy was appointed pastor of St. Matthew Parish in Limerick. Fr. Tracy has also served as the state chaplain for the Knights of Columbus from 2006 to 2016 and was an elected member of the Diocesan Council of Priests. In August of 2016, he was named vicar forane for Vicariate VI (Good Shepherd Parish, Saco; St. Thérѐse of Lisieux Parish, Sanford; Holy Spirit Parish, Wells; St. Matthew Parish, Limerick; Parish of the Ascension of the Lord, Kittery). A vicar forane is appointed by the bishop to promote and coordinate common pastoral activity in his vicariate and to provide spiritual and pastoral counsel to the other priests in that region.