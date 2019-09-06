Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland : Mass of Installation for Fr. Tracy in Falmouth

Fr. Philip Tracy will be formally installed as pastor of the Parish of the Holy Eucharist (Holy Martyrs Church, Falmouth; Sacred Heart Church, Yarmouth; St. Gregory Church, Gray; St. Jude Church, Freeport) during a Mass on Sunday, September 8, at 5:30 p.m. at Holy Martyrs Church on 266 Foreside Road in Falmouth. All are welcome to attend. A reception will follow the Mass in the church hall.

Fr. Tracy succeeds Fr. Daniel Greenleaf, who is now the pastor of Prince of Peace Parish in Lewiston, Holy Trinity Parish in Lisbon Falls, and Our Lady of the Rosary Parish in Sabattus.

'I am honored to have been named the new pastor of Parish of the Holy Eucharist,' Fr. Tracy wrote to the parishioners upon his arrival. 'I love being a priest and the variety of interactions that flow from ministry. There is a great amount of ministry being accomplished in the name of Jesus, and I hope to be a faithful steward to that repository of blessing.'

As vicar forane for Vicariate V, of which the Parish of the Holy Eucharist is a part, Fr. Louis Phillips has been designated by Bishop Robert P. Deeley to preside at the installation. The term 'vicar forane' comes from Latin, meaning a representative (vicarious) who is outside (foras). In essence, a vicar forane represents the bishop outside of the cathedral city (Portland).

A native of South Portland, Fr. Tracy graduated from Cheverus High School in Portland and received a bachelor's degree from Bates College in Lewiston. He completed his clerical studies at The Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C., and was ordained to the priesthood by Bishop Amedee W. Proulx on May 28, 1988, at Holy Cross Church in South Portland.

Fr. Tracy's first pastoral assignment was as parochial vicar at St. John the Baptist Parish in Winslow. In July of 1990, Fr. Tracy was appointed parochial vicar at St. Bernard Parish in Rockland. In August of 1992, he was named parochial vicar at St. John Parish in Bangor, where he served until being named pastor of St. Charles Borromeo Parish in St. Francis and St. John Parish in St. John in July of 1994.

In July of 1997, Fr. Tracy was appointed chaplain at his alma mater, Bates College, as well as Bowdoin College in Brunswick. From 1998 to 2010, he served as pastor and administrator at churches in the Waterville area and in 2007 was also named pastor of Christ the King Parish in Skowhegan. In August of 2010, Fr. Tracy was appointed pastor of Holy Savior Parish in Rumford.

In August of 2012, Fr. Tracy was named pastor of St. Thérѐse of Lisieux Parish in Sanford. In September of 2017, in addition to his duties in Sanford, Fr. Tracy was appointed pastor of St. Matthew Parish in Limerick. Fr. Tracy has also served as the state chaplain for the Knights of Columbus from 2006 to 2016 and was an elected member of the Diocesan Council of Priests.

For more information about the Installation Mass for Fr. Tracy, contact the Parish of the Holy Eucharist at (207) 847-6890.