Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland : Solemnity of Mary, the Mother of God Mass Times

Masses on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day
December 31 and January 1
'Mary, the all-holy ever-virgin Mother of God, is the masterwork of the mission of the Son and the Spirit in the fullness of time.' (Catechism 721)
Auburn
Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish:
Sacred Heart Church, 8 Sacred Heart Place - New Year's Day at 11 a.m.
St. Philip Church, 2365 Turner Road - New Year's Day at 9:15 a.m.
Augusta
St. Michael Parish:
St. Augustine Church, 75 Northern Avenue - New Year's Eve at 4 p.m.
St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 41 Western Avenue - New Year's Day at 8 a.m.
Baileyville
St. Kateri Tekakwitha Parish:
St. James the Greater Church, 15 Hillside Street - New Year's Eve at 5:30 p.m.
Bangor
St. Paul the Apostle Parish:
St. John Church, 217 York Street - New Year's Day at 10:30 a.m.
St. Mary Church, 768 Ohio Street - New Year's Eve at 6 p.m. and New Year's Day at 8:30 a.m.
Bar Harbor
Parish of the Transfiguration of the Lord:
Holy Redeemer Church, 56 Mount Desert Street - New Year's Day at 10 a.m.
Bath
All Saints Parish:
St. Mary Church, 144 Lincoln Street - New Year's Eve at 6 p.m.
Belfast
St. Brendan the Navigator Parish:
St. Francis of Assisi Church, 81 Court Street - New Year's Eve at 4 p.m. and New Year's Day at 8:30 a.m.
Benedicta
St. Benedict Parish:
St. Benedict Church, 1063 Benedicta Road - New Year's Day at 9 a.m.
Bethel
Holy Savior Parish:
Our Lady of the Snows Church, 265 Walker's Mills Road - New Year's Eve at 6 p.m.
Biddeford
Good Shepherd Parish:
St. Joseph Church, 179 Elm Street - New Year's Day at 9 a.m.
Bingham
Christ the King Parish:
St. Peter Church, 27 Owens Street - New Year's Day at 4 p.m.
Boothbay Harbor
All Saints Parish:
Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, 82 Atlantic Avenue - New Year's Day at 9 a.m.
Bradley
Parish of the Resurrection of the Lord:
St. Ann Church, 84 Main Street - New Year's Eve at 6 p.m.
Bridgton
St. Joseph Parish:
St. Joseph Church, 225 South High Street - New Year's Day at 8:30 a.m.
Brunswick
All Saints Parish:
St. Charles Borromeo Church, 132 McKeen Street - New Year's Eve at 4 p.m.
St. John the Baptist Church, 39 Pleasant Street - New Year's Day at 9 a.m.
Bucksport
Stella Maris Parish:
St. Vincent de Paul, 60 Franklin Street - New Year's Eve at 4 p.m. and New Year's Day at 8:30 a.m.
Calais
St. Kateri Tekakwitha Parish:
Immaculate Conception Church, 31 Calais Avenue - New Year's Day at 5:30 p.m.
Camden
St. Brendan the Navigator Parish:
Our Lady of Good Hope Church, 7 Union Street - New Year's Eve at 4 p.m. and New Year's Day at 11 a.m.
Campobello, New Brunswick
St. Peter the Fisherman Parish:
St. Timothy Church, Catholic Cemetery Road - New Year's Eve at 4 p.m. Atlantic Time
Cape Elizabeth
St. Bartholomew Parish:
St. Bartholomew Church, 8 Two Lights Road - New Year's Day at 9 a.m.
Caribou
Parish of the Precious Blood:
Holy Rosary Church, 34 Vaughn Street - New Year's Day at 9 a.m.
Sacred Heart Church, 1143 Van Buren Road - New Year's Eve at 6 p.m
Cherryfield
St. Peter the Fisherman Parish:
St. Michael Church, 51 Elm Street - New Year's Day at 10:30 a.m.
Dexter
Our Lady of the Snows Parish:
St. Anne Church, 64 Free Street - New Year's Eve at 4 p.m.
Dover-Foxcroft
Our Lady of the Snows Parish:
St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 43 High Street - New Year's Day at 8:30 a.m.
Eagle Lake
St. John Vianney Parish:
St. Mary Church, 3443 Aroostook Road - New Year's Day at 11 a.m.
East Millinocket
Christ the Divine Mercy Parish:
St. Martin of Tours Church, 39 Colby Street, Millinocket - New Year's Eve at 6 p.m.
St. Peter Church, 58 Cedar Street, East Millinocket - New Year's Eve at 4 p.m.
Eastport
St. Kateri Tekakwitha Parish:
St. Joseph Church, 51 Washington Street - New Year's Day at Noon
Ellsworth
St. Joseph Parish:
St. Joseph Church, 231 Main Street - New Year's Day at 8 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.
Falmouth
Parish of the Holy Eucharist:
Holy Martyrs of North America Church, 266 Foreside Road - New Year's Eve at 5:30 p.m.
Farmington
St. Joseph Parish:
St. Joseph Church, 133 Middle Street - New Year's Day at 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Fort Kent
St. John Vianney Parish:
St. Louis Church, 26 East Main Street - New Year's Eve at 4 p.m. and New Year's Day at 9 a.m.
Freeport
Parish of the Holy Eucharist:
St. Jude Church, 134 Main Street - New Year's Eve at 6:30 p.m.
Frenchville
Our Lady of the Valley Parish:
St. Luce Church, 441 U.S. Route One -- New Year's Day at 9 a.m.
Fryeburg
St. Joseph Parish:
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 857 Main Street - New Day's Day at 10:30 a.m.
Gardiner
St. Michael Parish:
St. Joseph Church, 110 School Street - New Year's Eve at 4 p.m.
Gorham
St. Anne Parish:
St. Anne Church, 299 Main Street - New Year's Day at 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Gray
Parish of the Holy Eucharist:
St. Gregory Church, 24 North Raymond Road - New Year's Day at 8:30 a.m.
Greenville
Holy Family Parish:
Holy Family Church, 145 Pritham Avenue - New Year's Day at 10 a.m.
Hallowell
St. Michael Parish:
Sacred Heart Church, 14 Summer Street - New Year's Day at 10 a.m.
Hampden
St. Paul the Apostle Parish:
St. Matthew Church, 70 Western Avenue - New Year's Eve at 5:30 p.m. and New Year's Day at 5:30 p.m.
Houlton
St. Mary of the Visitation Parish:
St. Mary of the Visitation Church, 112 Military Street - New Year's Day at 9 a.m.
Howland
St. Leo the Great Parish:
St. Leo the Great Parish, Howland
St. Leo the Great Church, 16 River Road - New Year's Eve at 6 p.m.
Island Falls
St. Agnes Parish:
St. Agnes Church, 76 Sewall Street - New Year's Eve at 5:30 p.m.
Jackman
St. Anthony of Padua Parish:
St. Faustina Church, 370 Main Street - New Year's Eve at 4 p.m.
Jay
St. Rose of Lima Parish:
St. Rose of Lima Church, 1 Church Street - New Year's Eve at 6 p.m. and New Year's Day at 12:15 p.m.
Kennebunk
Holy Spirit Parish:
St. Martha Church, 34 Portland Road - New Year's Eve at 6 p.m. and New Year's Day at 9 a.m.
Kittery
Parish of the Ascension of the Lord:
St. Raphael Church, 6 Whipple Road - New Year's Eve at 4 p.m. and New Year's Day at 10 a.m.
Lewiston
Prince of Peace Parish:
Basilica of Ss. Peter & Paul, 122 Ash Street - New Year's Eve at 4:30 p.m. in the church and New Year's Day at 7 a.m. in the chapel
Holy Cross Church, 1080 Lisbon Street - New Year's Day at 8:30 a.m.
Holy Family Church, 607 Sabattus Street - New Year's Eve at 6 p.m.
Limerick
St. Matthew Parish:
St. Matthew Church, 19 Dora Lane - New Year's Eve at 4 p.m. and New Year's Day at 9 a.m.
Limestone
Parish of the Precious Blood:
St. Louis Church, 100 Main Street - New Year's Eve at 6 p.m.
Lincoln
St. Mary of Lourdes Parish:
St. Mary of Lourdes Church, 142 Main Street - New Year's Day at 9 a.m.
Lisbon Falls
Holy Trinity Parish:
Holy Trinity Church, 67 Frost Hill Avenue - New Year's Eve at 6 p.m. and New Year's Day at 9 a.m.
Lubec
St. Peter the Fisherman Parish:
Sacred Heart Church, 14 Hamilton Street - New Year's Eve at 4:30 p.m
Lyman
Good Shepherd Parish:
St. Philip Church, 404 Goodwins Mills Road - New Year's Eve at 6:30 p.m.
Machias
St. Peter the Fisherman Parish:
Holy Name of Jesus Church, F8ree Street - New Year's Day at 8:30 a.m.
Madawaska
Notre Dame du Mont Carmel Parish:
St. David Church, 774 Main Street - New Year's Day at 9 a.m.
St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 337 St. Thomas Street - New Year's Eve at 6 p.m.
Madison
Christ the King Parish:
St. Sebastian Church, 161 Main Street - New Year's Eve at 4 p.m.
Manset
Parish of the Transfiguration of the Lord:
St. Peter Church, 5 Ocean House Hill Road - New Year's Eve at 4 p.m.
Mechanic Falls
St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish:
Our Lady of Ransom Church, 117 Elm Street - New Year's Day at 10:30 a.m.
Milo
Our Lady of the Snows Parish:
St. Francis Xavier & St. Paul the Apostle Church, 128 Riverside Street - New Year's Day at 8:30 a.m.
Newcastle
All Saints Parish:
St. Patrick Church, 380 Academy Hill Road - New Year's Eve at 4 p.m. and New Year's Day at 11 a.m.
North Caribou
Parish of the Precious Blood:
Sacred Heart Church, 1143 Van Buren Road - New Year's Eve at 6 p.m
Norway
St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish:
St. Catherine of Sienna Church, 32 Paris Street - New Year's Day at 8:30 a.m.
Old Orchard Beah
Good Shepherd Parish:
St. Margaret Church, 6 Saco Avenue - New Year's Eve at 4 p.m.
Old Town
Parish of the Resurrection of the Lord:
Holy Family Church, 429 Main Street - New Year's Day at 6 p.m.
Peaks Island
Portland Peninsula & Island Parishes:
St. Christopher Church, 15 Central Avenue - New Year's Eve at 6:15 p.m.
Pittsfield
St. Agnes Parish:
St. Agnes Church, 238 Detroit Street - New Year's Eve at 6 p.m. and New Year's Day at 8:30 a.m.
Portage
Parish of the Precious Blood:
Our Lady of the Lake Church, Route 11 - New Year's Eve at 6 p.m.
Portland
Our Lady of Hope Parish:
St. Joseph Church, 673 Stevens Avenue - New Year's Eve at 4 p.m.
St. Pius X Church, 492 Ocean Avenue - New Year's Eve at 5:30 p.m. and New Year's Day at 9 a.m.
Portland Peninsula & Island Parishes:
Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 307 Congress Street - New Year's Day at 10 a.m. (celebrated by Bishop Deeley)
Sacred Heart Church, 65 Mellen Street - New Year's Day at Midnight
St. Louis Church, 279 Danforth Street - New Year's Eve at 6:30 p.m.
St. Peter Church, 72 Federal Street - New Year's Day at 7 a.m.
Presque Isle
Parish of the Precious Blood:
Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 331 Main Street - New Year's Day at 9 a.m.
Rangeley
Our Lady of the Lakes Parish:
St. Luke Church, 9 Lake Street - New Year's Day at 9 a.m.
Richmond
All Saints Parish:
St. Ambrose Church, 29 Kimball Street - New Year's Day at 9 a.m.
Rockland
St. Brendan the Navigator Parish:
St. Bernard Church, 150 Broadway - New Year's Eve at 6 p.m. and New Year's Day at 8 a.m. and 11 a.m.
Rumford
Holy Savior Parish:
St. Athanasius & St. John Church, 126 Maine Avenue - New Year's Day at 8:15 a.m.
Sabattus
Our Lady of the Rosary Parish:
Our Lady of the Rosary Church, 131 High Street - New Year's Eve at 5:30 p.m.
Saco
Good Shepherd Parish:
Most Holy Trinity Church, 271 Main Street - New Year's Eve at 4 pm.
Saint Francis
St. John Vianney Parish:
St. Charles Borromeo Church, 912 Main Street - New Year's Eve at 6 p.m.
Sanford
St. Therese of Lisieux Parish:
Holy Family Church, 66 North Avenue, Sanford - New Year's Day at 9 a.m.
Scarborough
St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish:
St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, 150 Black Point Road - New Year's Eve at 5 p.m. and New Year's Day at 10:30 a.m.
Skowhegan
Christ the King Parish:
Notre Dame de Lourdes Church, 273 Water Street, Skowhegan - New Year's Day at Noon
Soldier Pond (Wallagrass)
St. John Vianney Parish:
St. Joseph Church, 7 Church Street - New Year's Eve at 6:30 p.m.
South Berwick
Parish of the Ascension of the Lord:
Our Lady of the Angels Church, 160 Agamenticus Road - New Year's Eve at 4 p.m. and New Year's Day at 10 a.m.
South Portland
St. John & Holy Cross Parish:
Holy Cross Church, 124 Cottage Road - New Year's Eve at 4 p.m. and New Year's Day at 9:30 a.m.
Stratton
Our Lady of the Lakes Parish:
St. John Church, 76 Main Street - New Year's Eve at 6 p.m.
Van Buren
St. Peter Chanel Parish:
St. Bruno - St. Remi Church, 174 Main Street - New Year's Eve at 6 p.m.
Wallagrass
St. John Vianney Parish:
St. Joseph Church, 7 Church Street - New Year's Eve at 6:30 p.m.
Waterville
Corpus Christi Parish:
Notre Dame Church, 116 Silver Street - New Year's Day at 12:15 p.m.
Wells
Holy Spirit Parish:
St. Mary Church, 236 Eldridge Road - New Year's Eve at 4 p.m. and New Year's Day at 8 a.m.
Westbrook
St. Anthony of Padua Parish:
St. Anthony of Padua Church, 268 Brown Street - New Year's Eve at 5 p.m. and New Year's Day at 9:30 a.m.
Whitefield
St. Michael Parish:
St. Denis Church, 298 Grand Army Road - New Year's Day at 10 a.m.
Windham
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish:
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 919 Roosevelt Trail - New Year's Eve at 4 p.m. and New Year's Day at 10:15 a.m.
Winslow
Corpus Christi Parish:
St. John the Baptist Church, 26 Monument Street - New Year's Day at 8 a.m.
Winthrop
St. Michael Parish:
St. Francis Xavier Church, 130 U.S. Route 133 - New Year's Day at 9 a.m.
Yarmouth
Parish of the Holy Eucharist:
Sacred Heart Church, 326 Main Street - New Year's Day at 9 a.m.
York
Parish of the Ascension of the Lord:
St. Christopher Church, 4 Barrell Lane - New Year's Eve at 4 p.m. and New Year's Day at 10 a.m.