Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland : Solemnity of Mary, the Mother of God Mass Times

Masses on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day

December 31 and January 1

'Mary, the all-holy ever-virgin Mother of God, is the masterwork of the mission of the Son and the Spirit in the fullness of time.' (Catechism 721)

Auburn

Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish:

Sacred Heart Church, 8 Sacred Heart Place - New Year's Day at 11 a.m.

St. Philip Church, 2365 Turner Road - New Year's Day at 9:15 a.m.

Augusta

St. Michael Parish:

St. Augustine Church, 75 Northern Avenue - New Year's Eve at 4 p.m.

St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 41 Western Avenue - New Year's Day at 8 a.m.

Baileyville

St. Kateri Tekakwitha Parish:

St. James the Greater Church, 15 Hillside Street - New Year's Eve at 5:30 p.m.

Bangor

St. Paul the Apostle Parish:

St. John Church, 217 York Street - New Year's Day at 10:30 a.m.

St. Mary Church, 768 Ohio Street - New Year's Eve at 6 p.m. and New Year's Day at 8:30 a.m.

Bar Harbor

Parish of the Transfiguration of the Lord:

Holy Redeemer Church, 56 Mount Desert Street - New Year's Day at 10 a.m.

Bath

All Saints Parish:

St. Mary Church, 144 Lincoln Street - New Year's Eve at 6 p.m.

Belfast

St. Brendan the Navigator Parish:

St. Francis of Assisi Church, 81 Court Street - New Year's Eve at 4 p.m. and New Year's Day at 8:30 a.m.

Benedicta

St. Benedict Parish:

St. Benedict Church, 1063 Benedicta Road - New Year's Day at 9 a.m.

Bethel

Holy Savior Parish:

Our Lady of the Snows Church, 265 Walker's Mills Road - New Year's Eve at 6 p.m.

Biddeford

Good Shepherd Parish:

St. Joseph Church, 179 Elm Street - New Year's Day at 9 a.m.

Bingham

Christ the King Parish:

St. Peter Church, 27 Owens Street - New Year's Day at 4 p.m.

Boothbay Harbor

All Saints Parish:

Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, 82 Atlantic Avenue - New Year's Day at 9 a.m.

Bradley

Parish of the Resurrection of the Lord:

St. Ann Church, 84 Main Street - New Year's Eve at 6 p.m.

Bridgton

St. Joseph Parish:

St. Joseph Church, 225 South High Street - New Year's Day at 8:30 a.m.

Brunswick

All Saints Parish:

St. Charles Borromeo Church, 132 McKeen Street - New Year's Eve at 4 p.m.

St. John the Baptist Church, 39 Pleasant Street - New Year's Day at 9 a.m.

Bucksport

Stella Maris Parish:

St. Vincent de Paul, 60 Franklin Street - New Year's Eve at 4 p.m. and New Year's Day at 8:30 a.m.

Calais

St. Kateri Tekakwitha Parish:

Immaculate Conception Church, 31 Calais Avenue - New Year's Day at 5:30 p.m.

Camden

St. Brendan the Navigator Parish:

Our Lady of Good Hope Church, 7 Union Street - New Year's Eve at 4 p.m. and New Year's Day at 11 a.m.

Campobello, New Brunswick

St. Peter the Fisherman Parish:

St. Timothy Church, Catholic Cemetery Road - New Year's Eve at 4 p.m. Atlantic Time

Cape Elizabeth

St. Bartholomew Parish:

St. Bartholomew Church, 8 Two Lights Road - New Year's Day at 9 a.m.

Caribou

Parish of the Precious Blood:

Holy Rosary Church, 34 Vaughn Street - New Year's Day at 9 a.m.

Sacred Heart Church, 1143 Van Buren Road - New Year's Eve at 6 p.m

Cherryfield

St. Peter the Fisherman Parish:

St. Michael Church, 51 Elm Street - New Year's Day at 10:30 a.m.

Dexter

Our Lady of the Snows Parish:

St. Anne Church, 64 Free Street - New Year's Eve at 4 p.m.

Dover-Foxcroft

Our Lady of the Snows Parish:

St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 43 High Street - New Year's Day at 8:30 a.m.

Eagle Lake

St. John Vianney Parish:

St. Mary Church, 3443 Aroostook Road - New Year's Day at 11 a.m.

East Millinocket

Christ the Divine Mercy Parish:

St. Martin of Tours Church, 39 Colby Street, Millinocket - New Year's Eve at 6 p.m.

St. Peter Church, 58 Cedar Street, East Millinocket - New Year's Eve at 4 p.m.

Eastport

St. Kateri Tekakwitha Parish:

St. Joseph Church, 51 Washington Street - New Year's Day at Noon

Ellsworth

St. Joseph Parish:

St. Joseph Church, 231 Main Street - New Year's Day at 8 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Falmouth

Parish of the Holy Eucharist:

Holy Martyrs of North America Church, 266 Foreside Road - New Year's Eve at 5:30 p.m.

Farmington

St. Joseph Parish:

St. Joseph Church, 133 Middle Street - New Year's Day at 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Fort Kent

St. John Vianney Parish:

St. Louis Church, 26 East Main Street - New Year's Eve at 4 p.m. and New Year's Day at 9 a.m.

Freeport

Parish of the Holy Eucharist:

St. Jude Church, 134 Main Street - New Year's Eve at 6:30 p.m.

Frenchville

Our Lady of the Valley Parish:

St. Luce Church, 441 U.S. Route One -- New Year's Day at 9 a.m.

Fryeburg

St. Joseph Parish:

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 857 Main Street - New Day's Day at 10:30 a.m.

Gardiner

St. Michael Parish:

St. Joseph Church, 110 School Street - New Year's Eve at 4 p.m.

Gorham

St. Anne Parish:

St. Anne Church, 299 Main Street - New Year's Day at 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Gray

Parish of the Holy Eucharist:

St. Gregory Church, 24 North Raymond Road - New Year's Day at 8:30 a.m.

Greenville

Holy Family Parish:

Holy Family Church, 145 Pritham Avenue - New Year's Day at 10 a.m.

Hallowell

St. Michael Parish:

Sacred Heart Church, 14 Summer Street - New Year's Day at 10 a.m.

Hampden

St. Paul the Apostle Parish:

St. Matthew Church, 70 Western Avenue - New Year's Eve at 5:30 p.m. and New Year's Day at 5:30 p.m.

Houlton

St. Mary of the Visitation Parish:

St. Mary of the Visitation Church, 112 Military Street - New Year's Day at 9 a.m.

Howland

St. Leo the Great Parish:

St. Leo the Great Parish, Howland

St. Leo the Great Church, 16 River Road - New Year's Eve at 6 p.m.

Island Falls

St. Agnes Parish:

St. Agnes Church, 76 Sewall Street - New Year's Eve at 5:30 p.m.

Jackman

St. Anthony of Padua Parish:

St. Faustina Church, 370 Main Street - New Year's Eve at 4 p.m.

Jay

St. Rose of Lima Parish:

St. Rose of Lima Church, 1 Church Street - New Year's Eve at 6 p.m. and New Year's Day at 12:15 p.m.

Kennebunk

Holy Spirit Parish:

St. Martha Church, 34 Portland Road - New Year's Eve at 6 p.m. and New Year's Day at 9 a.m.

Kittery

Parish of the Ascension of the Lord:

St. Raphael Church, 6 Whipple Road - New Year's Eve at 4 p.m. and New Year's Day at 10 a.m.

Lewiston

Prince of Peace Parish:

Basilica of Ss. Peter & Paul, 122 Ash Street - New Year's Eve at 4:30 p.m. in the church and New Year's Day at 7 a.m. in the chapel

Holy Cross Church, 1080 Lisbon Street - New Year's Day at 8:30 a.m.

Holy Family Church, 607 Sabattus Street - New Year's Eve at 6 p.m.

Limerick

St. Matthew Parish:

St. Matthew Church, 19 Dora Lane - New Year's Eve at 4 p.m. and New Year's Day at 9 a.m.

Limestone

Parish of the Precious Blood:

St. Louis Church, 100 Main Street - New Year's Eve at 6 p.m.

Lincoln

St. Mary of Lourdes Parish:

St. Mary of Lourdes Church, 142 Main Street - New Year's Day at 9 a.m.

Lisbon Falls

Holy Trinity Parish:

Holy Trinity Church, 67 Frost Hill Avenue - New Year's Eve at 6 p.m. and New Year's Day at 9 a.m.

Lubec

St. Peter the Fisherman Parish:

Sacred Heart Church, 14 Hamilton Street - New Year's Eve at 4:30 p.m

Lyman

Good Shepherd Parish:

St. Philip Church, 404 Goodwins Mills Road - New Year's Eve at 6:30 p.m.

Machias

St. Peter the Fisherman Parish:

Holy Name of Jesus Church, F8ree Street - New Year's Day at 8:30 a.m.

Madawaska

Notre Dame du Mont Carmel Parish:

St. David Church, 774 Main Street - New Year's Day at 9 a.m.

St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 337 St. Thomas Street - New Year's Eve at 6 p.m.

Madison

Christ the King Parish:

St. Sebastian Church, 161 Main Street - New Year's Eve at 4 p.m.

Manset

Parish of the Transfiguration of the Lord:

St. Peter Church, 5 Ocean House Hill Road - New Year's Eve at 4 p.m.

Mechanic Falls

St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish:

Our Lady of Ransom Church, 117 Elm Street - New Year's Day at 10:30 a.m.

Milo

Our Lady of the Snows Parish:

St. Francis Xavier & St. Paul the Apostle Church, 128 Riverside Street - New Year's Day at 8:30 a.m.

Newcastle

All Saints Parish:

St. Patrick Church, 380 Academy Hill Road - New Year's Eve at 4 p.m. and New Year's Day at 11 a.m.

North Caribou

Parish of the Precious Blood:

Sacred Heart Church, 1143 Van Buren Road - New Year's Eve at 6 p.m

Norway

St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish:

St. Catherine of Sienna Church, 32 Paris Street - New Year's Day at 8:30 a.m.

Old Orchard Beah

Good Shepherd Parish:

St. Margaret Church, 6 Saco Avenue - New Year's Eve at 4 p.m.

Old Town

Parish of the Resurrection of the Lord:

Holy Family Church, 429 Main Street - New Year's Day at 6 p.m.

Peaks Island

Portland Peninsula & Island Parishes:

St. Christopher Church, 15 Central Avenue - New Year's Eve at 6:15 p.m.

Pittsfield

St. Agnes Parish:

St. Agnes Church, 238 Detroit Street - New Year's Eve at 6 p.m. and New Year's Day at 8:30 a.m.

Portage

Parish of the Precious Blood:

Our Lady of the Lake Church, Route 11 - New Year's Eve at 6 p.m.

Portland

Our Lady of Hope Parish:

St. Joseph Church, 673 Stevens Avenue - New Year's Eve at 4 p.m.

St. Pius X Church, 492 Ocean Avenue - New Year's Eve at 5:30 p.m. and New Year's Day at 9 a.m.

Portland Peninsula & Island Parishes:

Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 307 Congress Street - New Year's Day at 10 a.m. (celebrated by Bishop Deeley)

Sacred Heart Church, 65 Mellen Street - New Year's Day at Midnight

St. Louis Church, 279 Danforth Street - New Year's Eve at 6:30 p.m.

St. Peter Church, 72 Federal Street - New Year's Day at 7 a.m.

Presque Isle

Parish of the Precious Blood:

Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 331 Main Street - New Year's Day at 9 a.m.

Rangeley

Our Lady of the Lakes Parish:

St. Luke Church, 9 Lake Street - New Year's Day at 9 a.m.

Richmond

All Saints Parish:

St. Ambrose Church, 29 Kimball Street - New Year's Day at 9 a.m.

Rockland

St. Brendan the Navigator Parish:

St. Bernard Church, 150 Broadway - New Year's Eve at 6 p.m. and New Year's Day at 8 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Rumford

Holy Savior Parish:

St. Athanasius & St. John Church, 126 Maine Avenue - New Year's Day at 8:15 a.m.

Sabattus

Our Lady of the Rosary Parish:

Our Lady of the Rosary Church, 131 High Street - New Year's Eve at 5:30 p.m.

Saco

Good Shepherd Parish:

Most Holy Trinity Church, 271 Main Street - New Year's Eve at 4 pm.

Saint Francis

St. John Vianney Parish:

St. Charles Borromeo Church, 912 Main Street - New Year's Eve at 6 p.m.

Sanford

St. Therese of Lisieux Parish:

Holy Family Church, 66 North Avenue, Sanford - New Year's Day at 9 a.m.

Scarborough

St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish:

St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, 150 Black Point Road - New Year's Eve at 5 p.m. and New Year's Day at 10:30 a.m.

Skowhegan

Christ the King Parish:

Notre Dame de Lourdes Church, 273 Water Street, Skowhegan - New Year's Day at Noon

Soldier Pond (Wallagrass)

St. John Vianney Parish:

St. Joseph Church, 7 Church Street - New Year's Eve at 6:30 p.m.

South Berwick

Parish of the Ascension of the Lord:

Our Lady of the Angels Church, 160 Agamenticus Road - New Year's Eve at 4 p.m. and New Year's Day at 10 a.m.

South Portland

St. John & Holy Cross Parish:

Holy Cross Church, 124 Cottage Road - New Year's Eve at 4 p.m. and New Year's Day at 9:30 a.m.

Stratton

Our Lady of the Lakes Parish:

St. John Church, 76 Main Street - New Year's Eve at 6 p.m.

Van Buren

St. Peter Chanel Parish:

St. Bruno - St. Remi Church, 174 Main Street - New Year's Eve at 6 p.m.

Wallagrass

St. John Vianney Parish:

St. Joseph Church, 7 Church Street - New Year's Eve at 6:30 p.m.

Waterville

Corpus Christi Parish:

Notre Dame Church, 116 Silver Street - New Year's Day at 12:15 p.m.

Wells

Holy Spirit Parish:

St. Mary Church, 236 Eldridge Road - New Year's Eve at 4 p.m. and New Year's Day at 8 a.m.

Westbrook

St. Anthony of Padua Parish:

St. Anthony of Padua Church, 268 Brown Street - New Year's Eve at 5 p.m. and New Year's Day at 9:30 a.m.

Whitefield

St. Michael Parish:

St. Denis Church, 298 Grand Army Road - New Year's Day at 10 a.m.

Windham

Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish:

Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 919 Roosevelt Trail - New Year's Eve at 4 p.m. and New Year's Day at 10:15 a.m.

Winslow

Corpus Christi Parish:

St. John the Baptist Church, 26 Monument Street - New Year's Day at 8 a.m.

Winthrop

St. Michael Parish:

St. Francis Xavier Church, 130 U.S. Route 133 - New Year's Day at 9 a.m.

Yarmouth

Parish of the Holy Eucharist:

Sacred Heart Church, 326 Main Street - New Year's Day at 9 a.m.

York

Parish of the Ascension of the Lord:

St. Christopher Church, 4 Barrell Lane - New Year's Eve at 4 p.m. and New Year's Day at 10 a.m.