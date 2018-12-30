Log in
Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland : Solemnity of Mary, the Mother of God Mass Times

12/30/2018 | 11:49am CET

Masses on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day
December 31 and January 1

'Mary, the all-holy ever-virgin Mother of God, is the masterwork of the mission of the Son and the Spirit in the fullness of time.' (Catechism 721)

Click hereto view a listing by parish.

Auburn

Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish:

Sacred Heart Church, 8 Sacred Heart Place - New Year's Day at 11 a.m.

St. Philip Church, 2365 Turner Road - New Year's Day at 9:15 a.m.

Augusta

St. Michael Parish:

St. Augustine Church, 75 Northern Avenue - New Year's Eve at 4 p.m.

St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 41 Western Avenue - New Year's Day at 8 a.m.

Baileyville

St. Kateri Tekakwitha Parish:

St. James the Greater Church, 15 Hillside Street - New Year's Eve at 5:30 p.m.

Bangor

St. Paul the Apostle Parish:

St. John Church, 217 York Street - New Year's Day at 10:30 a.m.

St. Mary Church, 768 Ohio Street - New Year's Eve at 6 p.m. and New Year's Day at 8:30 a.m.

Bar Harbor

Parish of the Transfiguration of the Lord:

Holy Redeemer Church, 56 Mount Desert Street - New Year's Day at 10 a.m.

Bath

All Saints Parish:

St. Mary Church, 144 Lincoln Street - New Year's Eve at 6 p.m.

Belfast

St. Brendan the Navigator Parish:

St. Francis of Assisi Church, 81 Court Street - New Year's Eve at 4 p.m. and New Year's Day at 8:30 a.m.

Benedicta

St. Benedict Parish:

St. Benedict Church, 1063 Benedicta Road - New Year's Day at 9 a.m.

Bethel

Holy Savior Parish:

Our Lady of the Snows Church, 265 Walker's Mills Road - New Year's Eve at 6 p.m.

Biddeford

Good Shepherd Parish:

St. Joseph Church, 179 Elm Street - New Year's Day at 9 a.m.

Bingham

Christ the King Parish:

St. Peter Church, 27 Owens Street - New Year's Day at 4 p.m.

Boothbay Harbor

All Saints Parish:

Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, 82 Atlantic Avenue - New Year's Day at 9 a.m.

Bradley

Parish of the Resurrection of the Lord:

St. Ann Church, 84 Main Street - New Year's Eve at 6 p.m.

Bridgton

St. Joseph Parish:

St. Joseph Church, 225 South High Street - New Year's Day at 8:30 a.m.

Brunswick

All Saints Parish:

St. Charles Borromeo Church, 132 McKeen Street - New Year's Eve at 4 p.m.

St. John the Baptist Church, 39 Pleasant Street - New Year's Day at 9 a.m.

Bucksport

Stella Maris Parish:

St. Vincent de Paul, 60 Franklin Street - New Year's Eve at 4 p.m. and New Year's Day at 8:30 a.m.

Calais

St. Kateri Tekakwitha Parish:

Immaculate Conception Church, 31 Calais Avenue - New Year's Day at 5:30 p.m.

Camden

St. Brendan the Navigator Parish:

Our Lady of Good Hope Church, 7 Union Street - New Year's Eve at 4 p.m. and New Year's Day at 11 a.m.

Campobello, New Brunswick

St. Peter the Fisherman Parish:

St. Timothy Church, Catholic Cemetery Road - New Year's Eve at 4 p.m. Atlantic Time

Cape Elizabeth

St. Bartholomew Parish:

St. Bartholomew Church, 8 Two Lights Road - New Year's Day at 9 a.m.

Caribou

Parish of the Precious Blood:

Holy Rosary Church, 34 Vaughn Street - New Year's Day at 9 a.m.

Sacred Heart Church, 1143 Van Buren Road - New Year's Eve at 6 p.m

Cherryfield

St. Peter the Fisherman Parish:

St. Michael Church, 51 Elm Street - New Year's Day at 10:30 a.m.

Dexter

Our Lady of the Snows Parish:

St. Anne Church, 64 Free Street - New Year's Eve at 4 p.m.

Dover-Foxcroft

Our Lady of the Snows Parish:

St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 43 High Street - New Year's Day at 8:30 a.m.

Eagle Lake

St. John Vianney Parish:

St. Mary Church, 3443 Aroostook Road - New Year's Day at 11 a.m.

East Millinocket

Christ the Divine Mercy Parish:

St. Martin of Tours Church, 39 Colby Street, Millinocket - New Year's Eve at 6 p.m.

St. Peter Church, 58 Cedar Street, East Millinocket - New Year's Eve at 4 p.m.

Eastport

St. Kateri Tekakwitha Parish:

St. Joseph Church, 51 Washington Street - New Year's Day at Noon

Ellsworth

St. Joseph Parish:

St. Joseph Church, 231 Main Street - New Year's Day at 8 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Falmouth

Parish of the Holy Eucharist:

Holy Martyrs of North America Church, 266 Foreside Road - New Year's Eve at 5:30 p.m.

Farmington

St. Joseph Parish:

St. Joseph Church, 133 Middle Street - New Year's Day at 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Fort Kent

St. John Vianney Parish:

St. Louis Church, 26 East Main Street - New Year's Eve at 4 p.m. and New Year's Day at 9 a.m.

Freeport

Parish of the Holy Eucharist:

St. Jude Church, 134 Main Street - New Year's Eve at 6:30 p.m.

Frenchville

Our Lady of the Valley Parish:

St. Luce Church, 441 U.S. Route One -- New Year's Day at 9 a.m.

Fryeburg

St. Joseph Parish:

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 857 Main Street - New Day's Day at 10:30 a.m.

Gardiner

St. Michael Parish:

St. Joseph Church, 110 School Street - New Year's Eve at 4 p.m.

Gorham

St. Anne Parish:

St. Anne Church, 299 Main Street - New Year's Day at 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Gray

Parish of the Holy Eucharist:

St. Gregory Church, 24 North Raymond Road - New Year's Day at 8:30 a.m.

Greenville

Holy Family Parish:

Holy Family Church, 145 Pritham Avenue - New Year's Day at 10 a.m.

Hallowell

St. Michael Parish:

Sacred Heart Church, 14 Summer Street - New Year's Day at 10 a.m.

Hampden

St. Paul the Apostle Parish:

St. Matthew Church, 70 Western Avenue - New Year's Eve at 5:30 p.m. and New Year's Day at 5:30 p.m.

Houlton

St. Mary of the Visitation Parish:

St. Mary of the Visitation Church, 112 Military Street - New Year's Day at 9 a.m.

Howland

St. Leo the Great Parish:

St. Leo the Great Parish, Howland

St. Leo the Great Church, 16 River Road - New Year's Eve at 6 p.m.

Island Falls

St. Agnes Parish:

St. Agnes Church, 76 Sewall Street - New Year's Eve at 5:30 p.m.

Jackman

St. Anthony of Padua Parish:

St. Faustina Church, 370 Main Street - New Year's Eve at 4 p.m.

Jay

St. Rose of Lima Parish:

St. Rose of Lima Church, 1 Church Street - New Year's Eve at 6 p.m. and New Year's Day at 12:15 p.m.

Kennebunk

Holy Spirit Parish:

St. Martha Church, 34 Portland Road - New Year's Eve at 6 p.m. and New Year's Day at 9 a.m.

Kittery

Parish of the Ascension of the Lord:

St. Raphael Church, 6 Whipple Road - New Year's Eve at 4 p.m. and New Year's Day at 10 a.m.

Lewiston

Prince of Peace Parish:

Basilica of Ss. Peter & Paul, 122 Ash Street - New Year's Eve at 4:30 p.m. in the church and New Year's Day at 7 a.m. in the chapel

Holy Cross Church, 1080 Lisbon Street - New Year's Day at 8:30 a.m.

Holy Family Church, 607 Sabattus Street - New Year's Eve at 6 p.m.

Limerick

St. Matthew Parish:

St. Matthew Church, 19 Dora Lane - New Year's Eve at 4 p.m. and New Year's Day at 9 a.m.

Limestone

Parish of the Precious Blood:

St. Louis Church, 100 Main Street - New Year's Eve at 6 p.m.

Lincoln

St. Mary of Lourdes Parish:

St. Mary of Lourdes Church, 142 Main Street - New Year's Day at 9 a.m.

Lisbon Falls

Holy Trinity Parish:

Holy Trinity Church, 67 Frost Hill Avenue - New Year's Eve at 6 p.m. and New Year's Day at 9 a.m.

Lubec

St. Peter the Fisherman Parish:

Sacred Heart Church, 14 Hamilton Street - New Year's Eve at 4:30 p.m

Lyman

Good Shepherd Parish:

St. Philip Church, 404 Goodwins Mills Road - New Year's Eve at 6:30 p.m.

Machias

St. Peter the Fisherman Parish:

Holy Name of Jesus Church, F8ree Street - New Year's Day at 8:30 a.m.

Madawaska

Notre Dame du Mont Carmel Parish:

St. David Church, 774 Main Street - New Year's Day at 9 a.m.

St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 337 St. Thomas Street - New Year's Eve at 6 p.m.

Madison

Christ the King Parish:

St. Sebastian Church, 161 Main Street - New Year's Eve at 4 p.m.

Manset

Parish of the Transfiguration of the Lord:

St. Peter Church, 5 Ocean House Hill Road - New Year's Eve at 4 p.m.

Mechanic Falls

St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish:

Our Lady of Ransom Church, 117 Elm Street - New Year's Day at 10:30 a.m.

Milo

Our Lady of the Snows Parish:

St. Francis Xavier & St. Paul the Apostle Church, 128 Riverside Street - New Year's Day at 8:30 a.m.

Newcastle

All Saints Parish:

St. Patrick Church, 380 Academy Hill Road - New Year's Eve at 4 p.m. and New Year's Day at 11 a.m.

North Caribou

Parish of the Precious Blood:

Sacred Heart Church, 1143 Van Buren Road - New Year's Eve at 6 p.m

Norway

St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish:

St. Catherine of Sienna Church, 32 Paris Street - New Year's Day at 8:30 a.m.

Old Orchard Beah

Good Shepherd Parish:

St. Margaret Church, 6 Saco Avenue - New Year's Eve at 4 p.m.

Old Town

Parish of the Resurrection of the Lord:

Holy Family Church, 429 Main Street - New Year's Day at 6 p.m.

Peaks Island

Portland Peninsula & Island Parishes:

St. Christopher Church, 15 Central Avenue - New Year's Eve at 6:15 p.m.

Pittsfield

St. Agnes Parish:

St. Agnes Church, 238 Detroit Street - New Year's Eve at 6 p.m. and New Year's Day at 8:30 a.m.

Portage

Parish of the Precious Blood:

Our Lady of the Lake Church, Route 11 - New Year's Eve at 6 p.m.

Portland

Our Lady of Hope Parish:

St. Joseph Church, 673 Stevens Avenue - New Year's Eve at 4 p.m.

St. Pius X Church, 492 Ocean Avenue - New Year's Eve at 5:30 p.m. and New Year's Day at 9 a.m.

Portland Peninsula & Island Parishes:

Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 307 Congress Street - New Year's Day at 10 a.m. (celebrated by Bishop Deeley)

Sacred Heart Church, 65 Mellen Street - New Year's Day at Midnight

St. Louis Church, 279 Danforth Street - New Year's Eve at 6:30 p.m.

St. Peter Church, 72 Federal Street - New Year's Day at 7 a.m.

Presque Isle

Parish of the Precious Blood:

Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 331 Main Street - New Year's Day at 9 a.m.

Rangeley

Our Lady of the Lakes Parish:

St. Luke Church, 9 Lake Street - New Year's Day at 9 a.m.

Richmond

All Saints Parish:

St. Ambrose Church, 29 Kimball Street - New Year's Day at 9 a.m.

Rockland

St. Brendan the Navigator Parish:

St. Bernard Church, 150 Broadway - New Year's Eve at 6 p.m. and New Year's Day at 8 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Rumford

Holy Savior Parish:

St. Athanasius & St. John Church, 126 Maine Avenue - New Year's Day at 8:15 a.m.

Sabattus

Our Lady of the Rosary Parish:

Our Lady of the Rosary Church, 131 High Street - New Year's Eve at 5:30 p.m.

Saco

Good Shepherd Parish:

Most Holy Trinity Church, 271 Main Street - New Year's Eve at 4 pm.

Saint Francis

St. John Vianney Parish:

St. Charles Borromeo Church, 912 Main Street - New Year's Eve at 6 p.m.

Sanford

St. Therese of Lisieux Parish:

Holy Family Church, 66 North Avenue, Sanford - New Year's Day at 9 a.m.

Scarborough

St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish:

St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, 150 Black Point Road - New Year's Eve at 5 p.m. and New Year's Day at 10:30 a.m.

Skowhegan

Christ the King Parish:

Notre Dame de Lourdes Church, 273 Water Street, Skowhegan - New Year's Day at Noon

Soldier Pond (Wallagrass)

St. John Vianney Parish:

St. Joseph Church, 7 Church Street - New Year's Eve at 6:30 p.m.

South Berwick

Parish of the Ascension of the Lord:

Our Lady of the Angels Church, 160 Agamenticus Road - New Year's Eve at 4 p.m. and New Year's Day at 10 a.m.

South Portland

St. John & Holy Cross Parish:

Holy Cross Church, 124 Cottage Road - New Year's Eve at 4 p.m. and New Year's Day at 9:30 a.m.

Stratton

Our Lady of the Lakes Parish:

St. John Church, 76 Main Street - New Year's Eve at 6 p.m.

Van Buren

St. Peter Chanel Parish:

St. Bruno - St. Remi Church, 174 Main Street - New Year's Eve at 6 p.m.

Wallagrass

St. John Vianney Parish:

St. Joseph Church, 7 Church Street - New Year's Eve at 6:30 p.m.

Waterville

Corpus Christi Parish:

Notre Dame Church, 116 Silver Street - New Year's Day at 12:15 p.m.

Wells

Holy Spirit Parish:

St. Mary Church, 236 Eldridge Road - New Year's Eve at 4 p.m. and New Year's Day at 8 a.m.

Westbrook

St. Anthony of Padua Parish:

St. Anthony of Padua Church, 268 Brown Street - New Year's Eve at 5 p.m. and New Year's Day at 9:30 a.m.

Whitefield

St. Michael Parish:

St. Denis Church, 298 Grand Army Road - New Year's Day at 10 a.m.

Windham

Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish:

Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 919 Roosevelt Trail - New Year's Eve at 4 p.m. and New Year's Day at 10:15 a.m.

Winslow

Corpus Christi Parish:

St. John the Baptist Church, 26 Monument Street - New Year's Day at 8 a.m.

Winthrop

St. Michael Parish:

St. Francis Xavier Church, 130 U.S. Route 133 - New Year's Day at 9 a.m.

Yarmouth

Parish of the Holy Eucharist:

Sacred Heart Church, 326 Main Street - New Year's Day at 9 a.m.

York

Parish of the Ascension of the Lord:

St. Christopher Church, 4 Barrell Lane - New Year's Eve at 4 p.m. and New Year's Day at 10 a.m.

Disclaimer

Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland published this content on 31 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2018 10:48:01 UTC
