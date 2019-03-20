Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland : Young Catholics Around Maine to Present Living Stations of the Cross

PORTLAND---Members of youth ministry and students at Maine Catholic schools will present the Living Stations of the Cross around the state leading up to Easter Sunday, April 21.

The Stations of the Cross began as the practice of pious pilgrims traveling to Jerusalem to retrace the final journey of Jesus Christ to Calvary. They have been prayed for centuries, allowing Christians who are unable to make a pilgrimage to the Holy Land to spiritually follow in the steps that Jesus took from his arrest and judgment to his crucifixion, death, and burial.

The youth presentations are set for (alphabetical order by city/town):

Augusta

St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 41 Western Avenue

Wednesday, April 10, at 6:30 p.m., and Thursday, April 11, at 1:30 p.m.

Presented by students at St. Michael School

Bangor

St. John's Church, 217 York Street

Friday, April 19, at 3 p.m.

Presented by eighth graders at All Saints Catholic School

Brunswick

St. John the Baptist Church, 39 Pleasant Street

Friday, April 12, at 10:45 a.m.

Presented by the students at St. John's Catholic School

Caribou

Holy Rosary Church, 34 Vaughn Street

Friday, April 5, 4 p.m.

Presented by Youth Ministry

Falmouth

Holy Martyrs of North America Church, 266 Foreside Road

Friday, March 22, at 6:30 p.m.

Presented by Youth Ministry

Freeport

St. Jude Church, 134 Main Street

Friday, April 12, at 5:30 p.m.

Presented by Youth Ministry

Gardiner

St. Joseph Church, 110 School Street

Friday, April 12, at 6 p.m.

Presented by Youth Ministry

Gray

St. Gregory Church, 24 North Raymond Road

Friday, April 5, at 5:30 p.m.

Presented by Youth Ministry

Houlton

St. Mary of the Visitation Church, 112 Military Street

Friday, April 12 at 5:15 p.m.

Presented by St. Mary Youth Ministry and Edge Middle School Ministry

Portland

St. Joseph Church, 673 Stevens Avenue

Wednesday, April 10, at 8 a.m. and 8:45 a.m.

Presented by students at St. Brigid School

Portland

St. Pius X Church, 492 Ocean Avenue

Friday, April 12, after 9 a.m. Mass

Presented by students at St. Brigid School

Presque Isle

Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 331 Main Street

Friday, March 29, 4 p.m.

Presented by Youth Ministry

St. Agatha

St. Agatha Church, 379 Main Street

Sunday, March 24, at 4 p.m.

Presented by Youth Ministry

South Portland

Holy Cross Church, 124 Cottage Road

Friday, April 12, 9 a.m.

Presented by students at Holy Cross School

Van Buren

St. Bruno - St. Remi Church, 174 Main Street

Sunday, March 31, at 4 p.m.

Presented by Youth Ministry

Yarmouth

Sacred Heart Church, 326 Main Street

Friday, March 29, at 5:30 p.m.

Presented by Youth Ministry

Parishes often include the Stations of the Cross in their Lenten observances because it is a season in which believers are called to deeper prayer and to reflection upon Christ's passion and death. To view a listing of parishes offering the Stations of the Cross, including dates and times, click here.

The listings are part of a special Lent section that has been created on the Diocese of Portland's website featuring resources to assist you during your Lenten journey, including Mass times, special event listings, a 'Saints of Lent' section, a Lenten calendar, faith formation and Scripture reflections, retreat information, ways to share your gifts, and Lenten messages from Pope Francis. The site will be updated throughout Lent.