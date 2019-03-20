Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland : Young Catholics Around Maine to Present Living Stations of the Cross

PORTLAND---Members of youth ministry and students at Maine Catholic schools will present the Living Stations of the Cross around the state leading up to Easter Sunday, April 21.
The Stations of the Cross began as the practice of pious pilgrims traveling to Jerusalem to retrace the final journey of Jesus Christ to Calvary. They have been prayed for centuries, allowing Christians who are unable to make a pilgrimage to the Holy Land to spiritually follow in the steps that Jesus took from his arrest and judgment to his crucifixion, death, and burial.
The youth presentations are set for (alphabetical order by city/town):
Augusta
St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 41 Western Avenue
Wednesday, April 10, at 6:30 p.m., and Thursday, April 11, at 1:30 p.m.
Presented by students at St. Michael School
Bangor
St. John's Church, 217 York Street
Friday, April 19, at 3 p.m.
Presented by eighth graders at All Saints Catholic School
Brunswick
St. John the Baptist Church, 39 Pleasant Street
Friday, April 12, at 10:45 a.m.
Presented by the students at St. John's Catholic School
Caribou
Holy Rosary Church, 34 Vaughn Street
Friday, April 5, 4 p.m.
Presented by Youth Ministry
Falmouth
Holy Martyrs of North America Church, 266 Foreside Road
Friday, March 22, at 6:30 p.m.
Presented by Youth Ministry
Freeport
St. Jude Church, 134 Main Street
Friday, April 12, at 5:30 p.m.
Presented by Youth Ministry
Gardiner
St. Joseph Church, 110 School Street
Friday, April 12, at 6 p.m.
Presented by Youth Ministry
Gray
St. Gregory Church, 24 North Raymond Road
Friday, April 5, at 5:30 p.m.
Presented by Youth Ministry
Houlton
St. Mary of the Visitation Church, 112 Military Street
Friday, April 12 at 5:15 p.m.
Presented by St. Mary Youth Ministry and Edge Middle School Ministry
Portland
St. Joseph Church, 673 Stevens Avenue
Wednesday, April 10, at 8 a.m. and 8:45 a.m.
Presented by students at St. Brigid School
Portland
St. Pius X Church, 492 Ocean Avenue
Friday, April 12, after 9 a.m. Mass
Presented by students at St. Brigid School
Presque Isle
Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 331 Main Street
Friday, March 29, 4 p.m.
Presented by Youth Ministry
St. Agatha
St. Agatha Church, 379 Main Street
Sunday, March 24, at 4 p.m.
Presented by Youth Ministry
South Portland
Holy Cross Church, 124 Cottage Road
Friday, April 12, 9 a.m.
Presented by students at Holy Cross School
Van Buren
St. Bruno - St. Remi Church, 174 Main Street
Sunday, March 31, at 4 p.m.
Presented by Youth Ministry
Yarmouth
Sacred Heart Church, 326 Main Street
Friday, March 29, at 5:30 p.m.
Presented by Youth Ministry
Parishes often include the Stations of the Cross in their Lenten observances because it is a season in which believers are called to deeper prayer and to reflection upon Christ's passion and death. To view a listing of parishes offering the Stations of the Cross, including dates and times, click here.
The listings are part of a special Lent section that has been created on the Diocese of Portland's website featuring resources to assist you during your Lenten journey, including Mass times, special event listings, a 'Saints of Lent' section, a Lenten calendar, faith formation and Scripture reflections, retreat information, ways to share your gifts, and Lenten messages from Pope Francis. The site will be updated throughout Lent.