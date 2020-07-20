Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Rombauer Vineyards : Hosts Virtual Joy of Wine Event

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/20/2020 | 01:07pm EDT

Napa Winery Celebrates 40th Anniversary and Release of Chardonnay

Rombauer Vineyards is marking its milestone 40-year Anniversary and the release of its popular 2019 Carneros Chardonnay with an entirely virtual event from the Napa Valley based winery. The Joy of Wine event on Saturday, July 25th will broadcast on Facebook Live and YouTube Live. Starting at 3 p.m. PT/ 6 p.m. ET, guests will enjoy a stroll through the winery caves, hear from the Rombauer family and lifelong friends of the Founders, Joan and Koerner Rombauer, sample wine, watch cooking demos, meet the team, view the vineyards and winemaking practices, and even enjoy live music.

This historically sold-out and in-person event held each July at Rombauer Vineyards in St. Helena, CA is an opportunity for fans of Rombauer to try the latest release of their popular Carneros Chardonnay. For this 2019 vintage release in July 2020, The Joy of Wine event is also a time to celebrate the winery’s 40th Anniversary. With in-person events not an option this year, the team at Rombauer Vineyards decided the celebration was too important to cancel and by taking the event virtual, the invite/attendee list has no limit.

“The Joy of Wine event is our biggest celebration each year. We just didn’t have the heart to cancel it and not mark our 40th year milestone with our loyal customers who really, are more like family. We put our most creative minds to work and pulled together what we think is a very engaging and unique virtual event,” said Bob Knebel, President & CEO of Rombauer Vineyards. “We are looking forward to bringing our Rombauer family together for an afternoon of great wine, fantastic stories and lasting memories,” he added.

Consumers who are interested in joining the Joy of Wine event are asked to register online at www.Rombauer.com. Wine can be purchased directly from the website and will be shipped in time to taste virtually with the team on July 25th. The wine showcased during the virtual Joy of Wine event will be the brand new 2019 Carneros Chardonnay, 2019 Sauvignon Blanc, 2017 Napa Valley Merlot, 2017 Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon, 2016 Diamond Selection Cabernet Sauvignon, and the 2018 Zinfandel.

For further information and details regarding Rombauer Vineyards, please contact Carrie Reed, Freehand PR at 707-227-9553 or Carrie@FreehandPR.com.

About Rombauer Vineyards
Rombauer Vineyards is a Napa Valley based, family-owned winery founded in 1980 by Koerner and Joan Rombauer. Dedicated to providing gracious hospitality, the Rombauer family and staff take pride in creating joyful moments for their customers across the country and at their Napa Valley and Sierra Foothills tasting rooms. Rombauer owns and sustainably farms over 670 acres of vineyards in Carneros, Atlas Peak, Stags Leap, St. Helena, Calistoga and the Sierra Foothills. Rombauer’s Chardonnays, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignons, Zinfandels and Sauvignon Blanc are beloved by wine enthusiasts around the world. www.rombauer.com


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
01:43pChevron expects long-term demand growth for natural gas from population growth, need to lower greenhouse gas emissions -wirth
RE
01:42pSOFTBANK : pulls investment from Credit Suisse funds - source
RE
01:42pJOHNSON & JOHNSON : Announces Quarterly Dividend for Third Quarter 2020
PR
01:41pRONSON DEVELOPMENT : Report No 25 Purchase of own shares
PU
01:41pElection Pollster Terrance Woodbury Weighs In On Kanye West's 2020 President Election Bid in July 19 Washington Post News Article
GL
01:40pMAJESCO MERGER INVESTIGATION : Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether The Sale Of Majesco Is Fair To Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm
PR
01:40pSCOUT24 AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
01:40pSCOUT24 AG : Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares according Sec. 40 para. 1 sent. 2 WpHG
EQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : German parliamentary committee to discuss Wirecard scandal next week - lawmaker
2BNP PARIBAS : BNP Paribas plays long-game to be Europe's banking winner from COVID crisis
3KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V. : Philips delivers Q2 sales of EUR 4.4 billion, with 6% comparable sales decrease; in..
4NOBLE ENERGY, INC. : Chevron to buy Noble for $5 billion in stock, biggest oil deal since price crash
5NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : Ex-Nissan boss Ghosn says Renault/Nissan results 'pathetic'

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group