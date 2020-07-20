Rombauer Vineyards : Hosts Virtual Joy of Wine Event

Napa Winery Celebrates 40th Anniversary and Release of Chardonnay

Rombauer Vineyards is marking its milestone 40-year Anniversary and the release of its popular 2019 Carneros Chardonnay with an entirely virtual event from the Napa Valley based winery. The Joy of Wine event on Saturday, July 25th will broadcast on Facebook Live and YouTube Live. Starting at 3 p.m. PT/ 6 p.m. ET, guests will enjoy a stroll through the winery caves, hear from the Rombauer family and lifelong friends of the Founders, Joan and Koerner Rombauer, sample wine, watch cooking demos, meet the team, view the vineyards and winemaking practices, and even enjoy live music.

This historically sold-out and in-person event held each July at Rombauer Vineyards in St. Helena, CA is an opportunity for fans of Rombauer to try the latest release of their popular Carneros Chardonnay. For this 2019 vintage release in July 2020, The Joy of Wine event is also a time to celebrate the winery’s 40th Anniversary. With in-person events not an option this year, the team at Rombauer Vineyards decided the celebration was too important to cancel and by taking the event virtual, the invite/attendee list has no limit.

“The Joy of Wine event is our biggest celebration each year. We just didn’t have the heart to cancel it and not mark our 40th year milestone with our loyal customers who really, are more like family. We put our most creative minds to work and pulled together what we think is a very engaging and unique virtual event,” said Bob Knebel, President & CEO of Rombauer Vineyards. “We are looking forward to bringing our Rombauer family together for an afternoon of great wine, fantastic stories and lasting memories,” he added.

Consumers who are interested in joining the Joy of Wine event are asked to register online at www.Rombauer.com. Wine can be purchased directly from the website and will be shipped in time to taste virtually with the team on July 25th. The wine showcased during the virtual Joy of Wine event will be the brand new 2019 Carneros Chardonnay, 2019 Sauvignon Blanc, 2017 Napa Valley Merlot, 2017 Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon, 2016 Diamond Selection Cabernet Sauvignon, and the 2018 Zinfandel.

For further information and details regarding Rombauer Vineyards, please contact Carrie Reed, Freehand PR at 707-227-9553 or Carrie@FreehandPR.com.

About Rombauer Vineyards

Rombauer Vineyards is a Napa Valley based, family-owned winery founded in 1980 by Koerner and Joan Rombauer. Dedicated to providing gracious hospitality, the Rombauer family and staff take pride in creating joyful moments for their customers across the country and at their Napa Valley and Sierra Foothills tasting rooms. Rombauer owns and sustainably farms over 670 acres of vineyards in Carneros, Atlas Peak, Stags Leap, St. Helena, Calistoga and the Sierra Foothills. Rombauer’s Chardonnays, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignons, Zinfandels and Sauvignon Blanc are beloved by wine enthusiasts around the world. www.rombauer.com

