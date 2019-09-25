Ron Estes : Rep. Estes Releases Statement on U.S. - Japan Trade Agreement

WASHINGTON- Congressman Ron Estes (R-Kansas) released the following statement on the U.S. - Japan Trade Agreement outlined today by President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe:

'The trade agreement outlined today with Japan is great news for Kansas farmers and ranchers. With this deal, Japan has agreed to eliminate or reduce tariffs on an additional $7 billion worth of U.S. food and agriculture imports including beef, grain sorghum and wheat. In addition, the deal will eliminate or reduce tariffs on industrial imports and set new standards on digital trade,' said Rep. Estes. 'While I look forward to further negotiations and a comprehensive agreement with Japan, President Trump has once again followed through on his promise to improve America's trade deals and support our farmers, ranchers and workers.'

Ron Estes is a 5th generation Kansan and represents Kansas' 4th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives. He serves on the House Committee on Ways and Means.