Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Ron Estes : Rep. Estes Releases Statement on U.S. - Japan Trade Agreement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2019 | 02:53pm EDT
WASHINGTON- Congressman Ron Estes (R-Kansas) released the following statement on the U.S. - Japan Trade Agreement outlined today by President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe:

'The trade agreement outlined today with Japan is great news for Kansas farmers and ranchers. With this deal, Japan has agreed to eliminate or reduce tariffs on an additional $7 billion worth of U.S. food and agriculture imports including beef, grain sorghum and wheat. In addition, the deal will eliminate or reduce tariffs on industrial imports and set new standards on digital trade,' said Rep. Estes. 'While I look forward to further negotiations and a comprehensive agreement with Japan, President Trump has once again followed through on his promise to improve America's trade deals and support our farmers, ranchers and workers.'

Ron Estes is a 5th generation Kansan and represents Kansas' 4th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives. He serves on the House Committee on Ways and Means.

Disclaimer

Ron Estes published this content on 25 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2019 18:52:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:30pJAPAN'S MOTEGI : No extra U.S. tariffs on Japan cars while trade deal is being implemented
RE
03:28pNMA NATIONAL MINING ASSOCIATION : Rich Nolan Named President and CEO of the National Mining Association
PU
03:26pNio raising more cash amid cost-cutting campaign
RE
03:24pECB hawk Lautenschlaeger resigns amid policy backlash
RE
03:22pImpeachment Could Derail U.S.-Mexico-Canada Trade Deal
DJ
03:20pBoeing settles first Lion Air lawsuits for at least $1.2 million apiece - sources
RE
03:18pNTEU NATIONAL TREASURY EMPLOYEES UNION : Reardon Testifies on Recruiting, Retention Challenges in Federal Workforce
PU
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:15pTrump says trade deal with China could happen sooner than people think
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Regulators knew before crashes that 737 MAX trim control was confusing in some conditions - document
2Trump's China trade rhetoric turns harsh at U.N., says won't take 'bad deal'
3Juul boss exits in vaping crisis as Philip Morris, Altria axe merger talks
4MICRON TECHNOLOGY : MICRON TECHNOLOGY : Trump's China trade rhetoric turns harsh at U.N., says won't take 'bad..
5Oil falls 2% on surprise U.S. crude build, Trump's China trade comments

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group