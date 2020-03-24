Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Ron Kind : Reps. Kind, DelBene, and Sewell Push for Tariff Relief for Health Care System, Small Businesses, and Families Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/24/2020 | 08:28pm EDT

Washington, DC-Today, House Committee on Ways and Means members Reps. Ron Kind, Suzan DelBene, and Terri Sewell sent a letter to United States Trade Representative (USTR) Ambassador Robert Lighthizer and Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross urging expedited processing of tariff exclusion requests and if warranted temporary suspension of tariffs on certain goods. Tariff relief will reduce disruptions for existing supply chains and provide economic relief for our country as we continue to face a health care supply shortage and a dramatic need to help companies ride out the economic crisis.

U.S. imports of Chinese medical products hit with 10 to 25 percent U.S. tariffs beginning in 2018 fell by 16 percent or nearly $200 million between 2017 and 2019.

The lawmakers wrote:

'For those companies already weakened by additional tariffs over the past two years, their ability to ride out this health and economic crisis is precarious. For families filling their pantries today but uncertain of their future employment, the tariffs are costly taxes. Tariff duties continue to threaten the economic well-being of families across the country and the viability of our health care, manufacturing, retail, and food sectors. Tariffs will in certain circumstances only serve to weaken the ability of companies to make payroll and keep assembly lines running.'

'For more than two years, businesses and working families have been footing the bill for tariffs implemented in reckless trade wars. Now, these tariffs are impacting the ability for our health care workers to get the medical supplies they need to fight COVID-19,' said Rep. Ron Kind. 'Now more than ever, we need relief from these burdensome taxes. I hope the Administration will hear our concerns and act to provide some temporary relief during this public health crisis.

'In these uncertain times, I am concerned that the current high tariffs in place are putting additional financial stress on our families and small businesses,' said Rep. Suzan DelBene. 'The Trump administration must prioritize providing immediate relief to those most affected by the current public health crisis by temporarily suspending tariffs to ease the economic burden on my constituents.'

'During the coronavirus crisis, we must use every tool available to reduce costs for Americans, stimulate the economy and strengthen supply chains,' Rep. Terri Sewell said. 'Section 301 tariffs are costly for many Alabama farmers, manufacturers and consumers. I urge the Trump Administration to delay these tariffs until we have emerged from this crisis.'

Read the full letter here.

The Ways and Means Committee is the most powerful - and the oldest - committee in the House of Representatives. It has jurisdiction over tax measures, the management of public debt, trade and tariff laws, Social Security, Medicare, pensions, and many other economic growth measures.

Disclaimer

Ron Kind published this content on 24 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2020 00:27:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:48pAsian shares track Wall Street surge as U.S. stimulus hopes grow
RE
08:43pTWO MORE NYSE FLOOR TRADERS TEST POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS : memo
RE
08:38pSTRIKE RESOURCES : Utal Point Port Hedland as Preferred Port for Paulsens East
PU
08:33pSome in BOJ warned of economic slump as they eased in March - summary
RE
08:28pRON KIND : Reps. Kind, DelBene, and Sewell Push for Tariff Relief for Health Care System, Small Businesses, and Families Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic
PU
08:17pEXCLUSIVE : Boeing plans 737 MAX production restart by May - sources
RE
08:15pUK offers millions of companies extension on filing accounts due to coronavirus
RE
08:13pTrump administration debates 90-day tariffs deferral - Bloomberg News
RE
08:09pUK should widen coronavirus wage guarantee to self-employed - think tank
RE
08:03pBANK OF JAPAN : Summary of Opinions at the Monetary Policy Meeting on March 16, 2020 
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Coronavirus redraws battle lines on airline emissions
2THYSSENKRUPP AG : THYSSENKRUPP : to cut 3,000 jobs at steel unit by 2026
3THE MADISON SQUARE GARDEN COMPANY : MADISON SQUARE GARDEN : Ballmer to buy Forum, clearing way for new Clipper..
4SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS, INC. : SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS, INC. : Provides COVID-19 Related Update
5NESTLÉ S.A. : Fed's stimulus eases global market fears, gets cash flowing

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group