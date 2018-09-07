Ronald S. Musich joins Qualigen's Board of Directors

CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualigen, Inc., a privately owned company that provides novel diagnostic and therapeutic technologies for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases, announced today that its Board of Directors has elected Ronald S. Musich to the Board, effective September 6, 2018.

Over the past 40 years, Ron Musich has developed an extensive background in manufacturing, sales, senior management and corporate governance. A highly successful entrepreneur and investor, Mr. Musich is the founder or co-founder of numerous companies, including Rocket Capital, a hedge fund and investment advisory firm; NuShu, the largest independent shoe resoling company in the United States; Fay-Mar Tube Fabricators, whose customers include Graco, Wagner Spraytech, Polaris, and Bobcat; and The Mobile Phone Company, a service provider for US West, Air Touch and Verizon. The Mobile Phone Company has become the largest retailer in the Midwest for wireless applications.

Mr. Musich has also served as President of Petters International, Latin America, where he was instrumental in launching Polaroid Electronics in Mexico. In addition, he was Director of Materials for ADC Magnetic Controls, where he managed the entire Systems Division for the manufacturing of telecommunications switching gear, including inventory control, purchasing, logistics and quality control.

Prior to ADC, Mr. Musich held the position of New Product Development Sourcing Manager for the Onan Division of Cummins Diesel, where he was responsible for the implementation of a new diesel program for Cummins generators with an annual budget of over $250 million. Mr. Musich began his business career at Graco, Inc., one of the world's premier manufacturers of fluid-handling equipment and systems. At Graco, he held numerous positions, including Production Control, Inventory Analyst and Purchasing Manager. Mr. Musich developed systems to maximize cost reduction and perform paperless communication with vendors, before this was accepted as the norm.

Mr. Musich received a B.S. degree in Industrial Technology from the University of Minnesota.

"We are indeed fortunate to have Ron Musich join our Board. Ron has a proven track record of success in launching, directing and growing a variety of enterprises. We are honored that Mr. Musich has agreed to serve on the Board for Qualigen," said Michael S. Poirier, Chairman of the Board.

About Qualigen, Inc.

Qualigen, Inc. is a medical device company focused on the development, production and commercialization of innovative medical technologies, including its flagship FastPack® point-of-care immunoassay system and novel therapeutic technologies for treatment of cancers and infectious diseases. For more information, visit www.qualigeninc.com.

