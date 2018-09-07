Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ronald S. Musich joins Qualigen's Board of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/07/2018 | 03:21am CEST

CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualigen, Inc., a privately owned company that provides novel diagnostic and therapeutic technologies for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases, announced today that its Board of Directors has elected Ronald S. Musich to the Board, effective September 6, 2018.

Over the past 40 years, Ron Musich has developed an extensive background in manufacturing, sales, senior management and corporate governance.  A highly successful entrepreneur and investor, Mr. Musich is the founder or co-founder of numerous companies, including Rocket Capital, a hedge fund and investment advisory firm; NuShu, the largest independent shoe resoling company in the United States; Fay-Mar Tube Fabricators, whose customers include Graco, Wagner Spraytech, Polaris, and Bobcat; and The Mobile Phone Company, a service provider for US West, Air Touch and Verizon. The Mobile Phone Company has become the largest retailer in the Midwest for wireless applications.

Mr. Musich has also served as President of Petters International, Latin America, where he was instrumental in launching Polaroid Electronics in Mexico.  In addition, he was Director of Materials for ADC Magnetic Controls, where he managed the entire Systems Division for the manufacturing of telecommunications switching gear, including inventory control, purchasing, logistics and quality control. 

Prior to ADC, Mr. Musich held the position of New Product Development Sourcing Manager for the Onan Division of Cummins Diesel, where he was responsible for the implementation of a new diesel program for Cummins generators with an annual budget of over $250 million.  Mr. Musich began his business career at Graco, Inc., one of the world's premier manufacturers of fluid-handling equipment and systems. At Graco, he held numerous positions, including Production Control, Inventory Analyst and Purchasing Manager.  Mr. Musich developed systems to maximize cost reduction and perform paperless communication with vendors, before this was accepted as the norm.

Mr. Musich received a B.S. degree in Industrial Technology from the University of Minnesota.

"We are indeed fortunate to have Ron Musich join our Board. Ron has a proven track record of success in launching, directing and growing a variety of enterprises.  We are honored that Mr. Musich has agreed to serve on the Board for Qualigen," said Michael S. Poirier, Chairman of the Board.

About Qualigen, Inc.
Qualigen, Inc. is a medical device company focused on the development, production and commercialization of innovative medical technologies, including its flagship FastPack® point-of-care immunoassay system and novel therapeutic technologies for treatment of cancers and infectious diseases.  For more information, visit www.qualigeninc.com.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ronald-s-musich-joins-qualigens-board-of-directors-300708629.html

SOURCE Qualigen, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:22aSTANDARD CHARTERED : CBN Debits 4 Banks N5.9Bn for Aiding MTN Repatriate $8.134 Bn
AQ
04:21aACCESS BANK : Accelerate TV, Herbert Wigwe Host AMVCA Winner, Michael Akinrogunde
AQ
04:21aMTN : Our Story on CBN’s Letter on CCIs and AGF’s $2Bn Tax Compliance Demand
AQ
04:20aFANS GUIDE : How to watch Boise State-UConn in person and on TV
AQ
04:17aPROCURRI : Request For Trading Halt
PU
04:12aPPK : Change of Director's Interest Notice - Robin Levison
PU
04:11aNORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE : ship leaving Miami rescues four stranded Cuban nationals off Florida coast
AQ
04:07aWAL MART STORES : Lehigh Valley Walmart workers get $300,000 in bonuses
AQ
04:07aSHISEIDO : Joins “Japonismes 2018” as an Official Supporter
PU
03:47aAINSWORTH GAME TECHNOLOGY : ASX Release re S&P DJI Announces September 2018 Quaterly Rebalance
PU
Latest news "Companies"
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.