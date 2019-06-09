Log in
Ronaldo Takes Home Alipay Top Scorer Trophy at UEFA Nations League Finals

06/09/2019 | 11:52pm EDT

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo today became the inaugural winner of the Alipay Top Scorer Trophy at the UEFA Nations League Finals, staged in his home country. Ronaldo, the local hero regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time, netted three goals in the first ever edition of the tournament finals.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190609005053/en/

Cristiano Ronaldo is presented with the Alipay Top Scorer Trophy by Eric Jing, Chairman and CEO of A ...

Cristiano Ronaldo is presented with the Alipay Top Scorer Trophy by Eric Jing, Chairman and CEO of Ant Financial Services Group, the operator of Alipay, at the Estádio do Dragão in Porto after scoring three goals at the UEFA Nations League Finals. (Photo: Business Wire)

Ronaldo’s hat-trick in the semi-final against Switzerland was enough to make him outright top scorer. Gonçalo Guedes, also from Portugal, picked up the Silver trophy with one goal and an assist, ahead of England’s Marcus Rashford, who also scored one goal.

“Congratulations to Cristiano for adding the Alipay Top Scorer Trophy to his collection,” said Eric Jing, Chairman and CEO of Ant Financial Services Group, the operator of Alipay, who presented the trophy to Ronaldo at the Estádio do Dragão in Porto on Sunday. “We’ve been inspired by the passion for football and digital experiences that we’ve seen over the past week in Portugal. We look forward to promoting further integration between football and technology in our partnership with UEFA, bringing more fun, energy and inclusion to the game.”

In November 2018, Alipay became UEFA’s Official Global Payment Partner, Official Global Digital Wallet and Official Global FinTech Partner, for men’s national team events, including UEFA EURO 2020, UEFA EURO 2024, the European Qualifiers and the UEFA Nations League Finals. Alipay is operated by Ant Financial Services Group, an affiliate company of Alibaba Group Holding.

Check out this animation for further information on the design concept of the Alipay Top Scorer Trophy.

About Alipay

Operated by Ant Financial Services Group, Alipay is the world’s leading payment and lifestyle platform. Launched in 2004, Alipay currently serves over 1 billion users with its local e-wallets partners. Over the years, Alipay has evolved from a digital wallet to a lifestyle enabler. Users can hail a taxi, book a hotel, buy movie tickets, pay utility bills, make appointments with doctors, or purchase wealth management products directly from within the app. In addition to online payments, Alipay is expanding to in-store offline payments both inside and outside of China. Alipay’s in-store payment service covers over 50 countries and regions across the world, and tax reimbursement via Alipay is supported in 35 countries and regions. Alipay works with over 250 overseas financial institutions and payment solution providers to enable cross-border payments for Chinese travelling overseas and overseas customers who purchase products from Chinese e-commerce sites. Alipay currently supports 27 currencies.


© Business Wire 2019
