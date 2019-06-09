Ronaldo Takes Home Alipay Top Scorer Trophy at UEFA Nations League Finals

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo today became the inaugural winner
of the Alipay
Top Scorer Trophy at the UEFA Nations League Finals, staged in his
home country. Ronaldo, the local hero regarded as one of the greatest
footballers of all time, netted three goals in the first ever edition of
the tournament finals.
Ronaldo’s hat-trick in the semi-final against Switzerland was enough to
make him outright top scorer. Gonçalo Guedes, also from Portugal, picked
up the Silver trophy with one goal and an assist, ahead of England’s
Marcus Rashford, who also scored one goal.
“Congratulations to Cristiano for adding the Alipay Top Scorer Trophy to
his collection,” said Eric Jing, Chairman and CEO of Ant Financial
Services Group, the operator of Alipay, who presented the trophy to
Ronaldo at the Estádio do Dragão in Porto on Sunday. “We’ve been
inspired by the passion for football and digital experiences that we’ve
seen over the past week in Portugal. We look forward to promoting
further integration between football and technology in our partnership
with UEFA, bringing more fun, energy and inclusion to the game.”
In November 2018, Alipay became UEFA’s Official Global Payment Partner,
Official Global Digital Wallet and Official Global FinTech Partner, for
men’s national team events, including UEFA EURO 2020, UEFA EURO 2024,
the European Qualifiers and the UEFA Nations League Finals. Alipay is
operated by Ant Financial Services Group, an affiliate company of
Alibaba Group Holding.
About Alipay
Operated by Ant Financial Services Group, Alipay is the world’s leading
payment and lifestyle platform. Launched in 2004, Alipay currently
serves over 1 billion users with its local e-wallets partners. Over the
years, Alipay has evolved from a digital wallet to a lifestyle enabler.
Users can hail a taxi, book a hotel, buy movie tickets, pay utility
bills, make appointments with doctors, or purchase wealth management
products directly from within the app. In addition to online payments,
Alipay is expanding to in-store offline payments both inside and outside
of China. Alipay’s in-store payment service covers over 50 countries and
regions across the world, and tax reimbursement via Alipay is supported
in 35 countries and regions. Alipay works with over 250 overseas
financial institutions and payment solution providers to enable
cross-border payments for Chinese travelling overseas and overseas
customers who purchase products from Chinese e-commerce sites. Alipay
currently supports 27 currencies.
