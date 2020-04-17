Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ronan seed potato farmers show generosity during pandemic

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/17/2020 | 01:33pm EDT

Recent news headlines and social media posts swirling around COVID-19 often focus on concerns about the pandemic's effect on our food supply. Farmers, ranchers and agricultural organizations are working hard to ensure the public that there is plenty of food and they are working on solutions regarding concerns about distribution channels. The American Farm Bureau and the U.S. Department of Agriculture are configuring new ways for farmers to get food to the public and to food banks using revisions in the food chain. Still, consumers worry about food shortages, and people who have lost their jobs are concerned about affording food.

One farm in western Montana stepping up to help on the local level is Lake Seed, Inc., an 85-year old farm located on Spring Creek Road in Ronan. Lake Seed is owned by four brothers: David, Pat, Tim and Dan. They raise seed for corn, alfalfa and small grains, with seed potatoes being their 'bread and butter.'

Third-generation farmer Dan Lake explained how he got involved in helping out the community. 'In light of all the Coronavirus challenges going on, we heard there was a shortage of potatoes in stores, so thought it would be good to donate our oversized potatoes to the general public. Our seed potato customers need a medium size, so we cull the larger ones,' Lake explained. 'We put those culled potatoes in large boxes, then ran a Facebook ad saying 'Free potatoes at Lake Seed. Bring a bag or box.'

In the first four days, the Lakes gave away 9,000 pounds of spuds.

'We've had to slow that down because right now we had to move our shipping line equipment to the area where we had those free potatoes, so it's too congested at the moment, but once we move the equipment, we'll revive the potato giveaway,' the Northwest County Farm Bureau member said.

The company grows approximately 150 million pounds of potatoes per year, which Lake explained is considered a medium-size operation. Their customers are primarily farmers from Washington State; the potatoes they buy from Lake Seed will be cut and planted, with those newly grown tubers heading to one of the big potato processors to be made into French fries and other tasty potato treats. In fact, the spuds Lake Seed grows are called 'Processor Potatoes' which are rigorously tested for potato disease. It takes four years to develop a seed potato that's ready to sell to their customers.

'The fact we had a lot of culled potatoes to give away is no big deal,' Lake said humbly. 'It's good to help people. Giving away these potatoes felt good and we knew it's really appreciated. During this pandemic, some people don't want to go into a grocery store, so the fact they could come here where it's outdoors and very peaceful was certainly a positive.'

Every autumn, Lake Seed donates the culls to food banks and churches.

'You always feel better when you can give something back,' said Lake. 'That's all of being part of a community.'

Want more news on this topic? Montana Farm Bureau members may subscribe for a free email news service, featuring the farm and rural topics that interest them most!

Disclaimer

MFBF - Montana Farm Bureau Federation published this content on 17 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2020 17:32:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:57pNETFLIX COM INC : Buy rating from RBC
MD
01:57pDELIVERY HERO : Buy rating from RBC
MD
01:56pSTRÖER : Receives a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
01:55pMEDACTA : announces pay cuts to BoD and GEM members and publishes 2020 AGM invitation
EQ
01:53pMAXAR TECHNOLOGIES : Open Data Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic
PU
01:53pCITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES : Completes Acquisition of MidCoast Community Bancorp, Inc.
PU
01:53pFAST EJENDOM DANMARK A/S : Referat af ordinær generalforsamling
AQ
01:51pCECONOMY : to apply for state-backed loans after second-quarter operating loss
RE
01:51pWHAT TO STREAM THIS WEEKEND : 'One World' concert, '#blackAF'
AQ
01:50pDAVIDE CAMPARI MILANO S P A : Italy's Campari seeks to enter France's Champagne club
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Goldman Sachs is now Neutral
2GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : Report says COVID-19 patients respond to Gilead's remdesivir, shares surge
3MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : receives $483 million BARDA award for COVID-19 vaccine development
4INCHCAPE PLC : Britain offers freeze on auto finance repayments in pandemic
5WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group