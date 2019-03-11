Log in
Ronnoco Acquires Beverage Solutions Group

03/11/2019 | 09:31am EDT

St. Louis-based Ronnoco Coffee today announced that it has acquired the business of Beverage Solutions Group of Maynardville, Tennessee. Beverage Solutions Group sells to over 70 distributors who service convenience store and foodservice accounts in over 43 states.

“This purchase supports Ronnoco’s overall strategy of being a single-source supplier for the beverage category, continuing to expand nationally and furthering our acquisition investment within high-growth beverage categories,” said Ronnoco Chief Executive Officer Terry McDaniel.

“Beverage Solutions Group has been providing high-quality equipment, products and customer service in an efficient and environmentally friendly way for the past 20 years,” McDaniel said. “We are excited about working with this great team to focus together on expanding the combined portfolio of products, brands and equipment.”

Beverage Solutions Group was founded in 1997 by Doug and Steve Thompson. Beverage Solutions Group provides equipment and sells creamers, sweeteners, cappuccino and hot chocolate.

“Doug and I are extremely excited to join the Ronnoco team,” said Beverage Solutions Co-Owner and President Steve Thompson. “We feel this partnership will provide significant benefits for our employees and our customers.”

This is the eighth acquisition Ronnoco has made in the past six years to further its plans for growth both geographically and in market share. These acquisitions have enabled Ronnoco to expand its presence throughout the U.S. in convenience stores, food service locations and offices.

About Ronnoco Coffee

Ronnoco Coffee LLC roasts, blends, grinds, packages and distributes premium-quality coffee and teas under six primary brands: Ronnoco, Seattle Roast, Wild Horse Creek, Henderson, Coffee House and Camellia. The company provides a variety of other beverages, such as cappuccino, hot chocolate, and smoothies, and coffee-related products and equipment, including cups, flavoring syrups and condiments. Ronnoco supplies its products directly to its customers, as well as through a network of third-party distributors throughout more than 43 states.

About Beverage Solutions Group

Founded in 1997 by Doug and Steve Thompson, Beverage Solutions Group has been providing high-quality products, equipment and unparalleled customer service for over 20 years. The Company provides beverages and convenience store and foodservice industry equipment. Their food service equipment is built to the Company’s high exacting standards and is ETL listed, Foodservice Certified (NSF) and built to last. For more information, please visit: www.buybsg.com.


© Business Wire 2019
