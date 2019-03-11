Ronnoco Acquires Beverage Solutions Group

St. Louis-based Ronnoco Coffee today announced that it has acquired the
business of Beverage Solutions Group of Maynardville, Tennessee.
Beverage Solutions Group sells to over 70 distributors who service
convenience store and foodservice accounts in over 43 states.
“This purchase supports Ronnoco’s overall strategy of being a
single-source supplier for the beverage category, continuing to expand
nationally and furthering our acquisition investment within high-growth
beverage categories,” said Ronnoco Chief Executive Officer Terry
McDaniel.
“Beverage Solutions Group has been providing high-quality equipment,
products and customer service in an efficient and environmentally
friendly way for the past 20 years,” McDaniel said. “We are excited
about working with this great team to focus together on expanding the
combined portfolio of products, brands and equipment.”
Beverage Solutions Group was founded in 1997 by Doug and Steve Thompson.
Beverage Solutions Group provides equipment and sells creamers,
sweeteners, cappuccino and hot chocolate.
“Doug and I are extremely excited to join the Ronnoco team,” said
Beverage Solutions Co-Owner and President Steve Thompson. “We feel this
partnership will provide significant benefits for our employees and our
customers.”
This is the eighth acquisition Ronnoco has made in the past six years to
further its plans for growth both geographically and in market share.
These acquisitions have enabled Ronnoco to expand its presence
throughout the U.S. in convenience stores, food service locations and
offices.
About Ronnoco Coffee
Ronnoco Coffee LLC roasts, blends, grinds, packages and distributes
premium-quality coffee and teas under six primary brands: Ronnoco,
Seattle Roast, Wild Horse Creek, Henderson, Coffee House and
Camellia. The company provides a variety of other beverages, such as
cappuccino, hot chocolate, and smoothies, and coffee-related products
and equipment, including cups, flavoring syrups and condiments. Ronnoco
supplies its products directly to its customers, as well as through a
network of third-party distributors throughout more than 43 states.
About Beverage Solutions Group
Founded in 1997 by Doug and Steve Thompson, Beverage Solutions Group
has been providing high-quality products, equipment and unparalleled
customer service for over 20 years. The Company provides beverages and
convenience store and foodservice industry equipment. Their food service
equipment is built to the Company’s high exacting standards and is ETL
listed, Foodservice Certified (NSF) and built to last. For more
information, please visit: www.buybsg.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190311005260/en/