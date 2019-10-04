Log in
Ronshine China : UNAUDITED OPERATING STATISTICS FOR SEPTEMBER 2019

10/04/2019 | 04:42am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Ronshine China Holdings Limited

融信中國控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3301)

UNAUDITED OPERATING STATISTICS FOR SEPTEMBER 2019

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Ronshine China Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures, the "Group") is pleased to announce that during the month ended September 2019, (i) the total contracted sales of the Group amounted to approximately RMB13,487,663,860; (ii) the contracted gross floor area of the Group amounted to approximately 635,949 square meters; and (iii) the average contracted selling price of the Group amounted to approximately RMB21,209 per square meter.

For the nine months ended 30 September 2019, (i) the aggregate contracted sales of the Group amounted to approximately RMB93,980,426,329; (ii) the aggregate contracted gross floor area of the Group amounted to approximately 4,456,871 square meters; and (iii) the average contracted selling price of the Group amounted to approximately RMB21,087 per square meter.

The above-mentioned operating statistics are unaudited and are based on preliminary internal information of the Group, which may differ from the figures to be disclosed in the audited or unaudited consolidated financial statements to be published by the Company on an annual or half-yearly basis due to various uncertainties during the process of collecting such information. As such, the above operating statistics are provided for investors' reference only. Investors are advised to exercise caution and not to place undue reliance on such information when dealing in the securities of the Company. When in doubt, investors are advised to seek professional advice from professionals or financial advisers.

By order of the Board

Ronshine China Holdings Limited

Ou Zonghong

Chairman

Hong Kong, 4 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Ou Zonghong, Ms. Yu Lijuan, Ms. Zeng Feiyuan, Mr. Ruan Youzhi and Mr. Zhang Lixin are the executive Directors; Ms. Chen Shucui is the non-executive Director; and Mr. Qu Wenzhou, Mr. Ren Yunan and Mr. Ruan Weifeng are the independent non-executive Directors.

Disclaimer

Ronshine China Holdings Ltd. published this content on 04 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2019 08:41:14 UTC
