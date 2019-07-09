Roomba Prime Day Deals (2019): Amazon's Best Pre-Prime Day Vacuum Sales Rated by Save Bubble

Save Bubble compares the top early Prime Day Roomba, Shark & Dyson vacuum cleaner deals for shoppers

What are the best Roomba Prime Day 2019 deals? Online retail experts at Save Bubble have rounded up the best Roomba, Shark & Dyson vacuum deals in the lead up to Prime Day.

Best Roomba & Robot Vacuum Deals:

● Save $99 off on the iRobot Roomba 890 - this WiFi-connected robot vacuum boasts more suction power ideal for pet hairs, carpets, and hard floors

● Save 26% on the iRobot Roomba 690 - this is one of iRobot’s budget-friendly models and is compatible with Alexa

● Save $149 off on the iRobot Roomba 960 - this high-end iRobot robot vacuum is ideal for removing pet hairs and other allergens from your home

● Save $182 off on the Neato Botvac D7 Connected Robot Vacuum - this laser-guided smart vacuum maps your home for a better clean

Best Dyson & Shark Deals:

● Save $127 off on the Dyson Cyclone V10 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner - clean any part of your home or car with this lightweight cord-free vacuum

● Save $100 off on the Dyson Ball Multi Floor 2 Upright Vacuum Cleaner - make house cleaning easier with this powerful vacuum that’s light to maneuver

● Save 35% on the Dyson V7 Motorhead Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner - this lightweight and hassle-free stick vacuum is on sale now on Amazon

● Save 34% off on the Shark ION RV720 - this popular robot vacuum features Smart Sensor Navigation as well as remote control and is on sale now on Amazon

● Save $130.99 off on the Shark ION RV750 - this robot vacuum features voice control, WiFi connectivity, as well as Alexa compatibility

● Save 53% off on the Shark Rotator NV501 - this popular upright vacuum is bagless and features a HEPA filter capable of capturing 99.9% of allergens

