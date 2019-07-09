Log in
Roomba Prime Day Deals (2019): Amazon's Best Pre-Prime Day Vacuum Sales Rated by Save Bubble

07/09/2019 | 12:30pm EDT

Save Bubble compares the top early Prime Day Roomba, Shark & Dyson vacuum cleaner deals for shoppers

What are the best Roomba Prime Day 2019 deals? Online retail experts at Save Bubble have rounded up the best Roomba, Shark & Dyson vacuum deals in the lead up to Prime Day.

Best Roomba & Robot Vacuum Deals:

Save $99 off on the iRobot Roomba 890 - this WiFi-connected robot vacuum boasts more suction power ideal for pet hairs, carpets, and hard floors

Save 26% on the iRobot Roomba 690 - this is one of iRobot’s budget-friendly models and is compatible with Alexa

Save $149 off on the iRobot Roomba 960 - this high-end iRobot robot vacuum is ideal for removing pet hairs and other allergens from your home

Save $182 off on the Neato Botvac D7 Connected Robot Vacuum - this laser-guided smart vacuum maps your home for a better clean

Best Dyson & Shark Deals:

Save $127 off on the Dyson Cyclone V10 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner - clean any part of your home or car with this lightweight cord-free vacuum

Save $100 off on the Dyson Ball Multi Floor 2 Upright Vacuum Cleaner - make house cleaning easier with this powerful vacuum that’s light to maneuver

Save 35% on the Dyson V7 Motorhead Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner - this lightweight and hassle-free stick vacuum is on sale now on Amazon

Save 34% off on the Shark ION RV720 - this popular robot vacuum features Smart Sensor Navigation as well as remote control and is on sale now on Amazon

Save $130.99 off on the Shark ION RV750 - this robot vacuum features voice control, WiFi connectivity, as well as Alexa compatibility

Save 53% off on the Shark Rotator NV501 - this popular upright vacuum is bagless and features a HEPA filter capable of capturing 99.9% of allergens

We recommend checking the Amazon Prime Day 2019 page to stay up to date with the latest deals. The consumer retail experts at Save Bubble track and monitor the best Roomba deals.

About Save Bubble: Save Bubble round-up the latest online sales news. As an Amazon Associate Save Bubble earns from qualifying purchases.

 


© Business Wire 2019
