Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

RooneyPartners : Introduces Medical Communications to Growing Global Healthcare Practice 

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/16/2019 | 08:32am EDT

Jeffrey Freedman joins firm as Managing Director of newly created practice

RooneyPartners, a New York-based integrated communications agency, today announced that Jeffrey Freedman has joined the firm to lead its newly created Medical Communications practice.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190716005169/en/

Jeffrey Freedman

Jeffrey Freedman

RooneyPartners has built a strong, rapidly growing client roster in the healthcare sector, comprising both biopharma and medical device companies. The expansion into Medical Communications is perfectly aligned with the company’s strategy to provide clients with fully integrated public-relations and digital-marketing programs.

Mr. Freedman will help to further advance the firm’s growing global healthcare practice with complementary medical communications services, including scientific platform development, multichannel education programming, advisory board management, congress and symposia activities, value proposition development and creative marketing.

“On behalf of my partners Marion Janic and Len Costa, I want to emphasize the strategic importance of Medical Communications to our healthcare practice,” said Terry Rooney, founder and CEO of RooneyPartners. “Under the leadership of Jeffrey Freedman, our new Medical Communications capabilities will provide existing clients with a strong continuum of services as they prepare to gain regulatory approvals to launch new therapies and medical devices. Furthermore, we plan to introduce our Medical Communications services to other companies seeking an experienced, senior-led team dedicated to supporting successful commercialization strategies.”

Mr. Freedman is an insights−driven marketing and communications strategist dedicated to helping companies realize their growth objectives. With more than 15 years of digital and healthcare marketing experience, he has a strong track record of building brands and delivering differentiated, multichannel customer experiences. Mr. Freedman received his Master’s Degree from New York University Stern School of Business and a Bachelor of Arts double major in Business and Economics from Skidmore College.

“The creation of a Medical Communications practice is a perfect expansion of RooneyPartners’ proven approach to generating ROI for clients,” said Mr. Freedman. “The firm is widely recognized as an award-winning agency with creative storytelling capabilities in its DNA, so the evolution to promotional medical education and peer-to-peer marketing is a logical extension that can leverage RooneyPartners’ existing digital and creative practice areas.”

Prior to joining RooneyPartners, Mr. Freedman was Executive Vice President at Medical Knowledge Group LLC and Vice President of Integrated Communications at global agency AXON Communications, Inc. In his role as a healthcare marketer, he has worked closely with many large, global healthcare companies and brands, as well as emerging biotech, medical device and cannabis companies. Mr. Freedman also has 10 years of healthcare investment banking experience.

About RooneyPartners

By design and philosophy, RooneyPartners is a boutique, integrated communications agency with a proven track record of success in media relations, content strategy and creative services, social and digital media strategy and medical communications. Based in New York City, the firm enjoys highly collaborative and enduring relationships with U.S. and internationally domiciled clients operating across a range of industry verticals, from finance and healthcare to manufacturing and technology. Our media relationships and digital strategy capabilities are global in reach and, through a strategic partnership with Hudson Sandler, an independent communications consultancy based in London, we can fully support client needs in key markets outside the United States with seamless, multidisciplinary programs.

For additional information about RooneyPartners and its service offerings, please visit our website at www.rooneypartners.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:52aWEDBUSH SECURITIES : Appoints Andrew Druch, Esq. Executive Vice President and General Counsel
PR
08:51aAYIMA PUBL : Change to Date for Q2 Interim Report
AQ
08:51aTribal Holding Company Successfully Manages Multiple Entities with Gravity Software's Cloud-Based Accounting Solution
PR
08:50aBOUSSARD AND GAVAUDAN : Conversion of share
PU
08:50aAVOCET MINING : Withdrawal of General Meeting Resolutions
PU
08:50aDUFRY : 16/07/2019 Conference Call on Dufry's First Half 2019 Results on July 30, 2019 Dufry will publish its First Half 2019 results on July 30, 2019, and there will be a conference call held by Dufry at 14.00h CET that day. Read more
PU
08:50aCANCOM : Market study ranks CANCOM as second among the best IT security service providers in the German SME sector
EQ
08:50aExcelsior Mining Completes Power Connection to Production Wellfield
NE
08:50aExagen Inc. Completes $22.6 Million Financing
GL
08:47aCAMBRIDGE BANCORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA INC. : TESLA : drops cheapest Model X, S variants, cuts prices to simplify lineup
2BAYER AG : BAYER : shares up 1.8% trade after U.S. Roundup rule
3TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION PCL : Norway's Telenor CEO sees decision on 5G supplier in fourth quarter
4PEUGEOT : Renault sees new model push as softening sales decline
5RIO TINTO : RIO TINTO : Second quarter operations review

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About