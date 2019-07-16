RooneyPartners : Introduces Medical Communications to Growing Global Healthcare Practice 

Jeffrey Freedman joins firm as Managing Director of newly created practice

RooneyPartners, a New York-based integrated communications agency, today announced that Jeffrey Freedman has joined the firm to lead its newly created Medical Communications practice.

RooneyPartners has built a strong, rapidly growing client roster in the healthcare sector, comprising both biopharma and medical device companies. The expansion into Medical Communications is perfectly aligned with the company’s strategy to provide clients with fully integrated public-relations and digital-marketing programs.

Mr. Freedman will help to further advance the firm’s growing global healthcare practice with complementary medical communications services, including scientific platform development, multichannel education programming, advisory board management, congress and symposia activities, value proposition development and creative marketing.

“On behalf of my partners Marion Janic and Len Costa, I want to emphasize the strategic importance of Medical Communications to our healthcare practice,” said Terry Rooney, founder and CEO of RooneyPartners. “Under the leadership of Jeffrey Freedman, our new Medical Communications capabilities will provide existing clients with a strong continuum of services as they prepare to gain regulatory approvals to launch new therapies and medical devices. Furthermore, we plan to introduce our Medical Communications services to other companies seeking an experienced, senior-led team dedicated to supporting successful commercialization strategies.”

Mr. Freedman is an insights−driven marketing and communications strategist dedicated to helping companies realize their growth objectives. With more than 15 years of digital and healthcare marketing experience, he has a strong track record of building brands and delivering differentiated, multichannel customer experiences. Mr. Freedman received his Master’s Degree from New York University Stern School of Business and a Bachelor of Arts double major in Business and Economics from Skidmore College.

“The creation of a Medical Communications practice is a perfect expansion of RooneyPartners’ proven approach to generating ROI for clients,” said Mr. Freedman. “The firm is widely recognized as an award-winning agency with creative storytelling capabilities in its DNA, so the evolution to promotional medical education and peer-to-peer marketing is a logical extension that can leverage RooneyPartners’ existing digital and creative practice areas.”

Prior to joining RooneyPartners, Mr. Freedman was Executive Vice President at Medical Knowledge Group LLC and Vice President of Integrated Communications at global agency AXON Communications, Inc. In his role as a healthcare marketer, he has worked closely with many large, global healthcare companies and brands, as well as emerging biotech, medical device and cannabis companies. Mr. Freedman also has 10 years of healthcare investment banking experience.

About RooneyPartners

By design and philosophy, RooneyPartners is a boutique, integrated communications agency with a proven track record of success in media relations, content strategy and creative services, social and digital media strategy and medical communications. Based in New York City, the firm enjoys highly collaborative and enduring relationships with U.S. and internationally domiciled clients operating across a range of industry verticals, from finance and healthcare to manufacturing and technology. Our media relationships and digital strategy capabilities are global in reach and, through a strategic partnership with Hudson Sandler, an independent communications consultancy based in London, we can fully support client needs in key markets outside the United States with seamless, multidisciplinary programs.

For additional information about RooneyPartners and its service offerings, please visit our website at www.rooneypartners.com.

