Roost® Announces Partnership with Fergus Farm Mutual

02/26/2020 | 08:01am EST

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roost, a leader in Home Telematics for property insurance carriers, today announced it has partnered with Montana based, Fergus Farm Mutual Insurance Company.  In a strategic agreement reached to build customer engagement and mitigate claims costs, Fergus Farm Mutual will offer free devices to select policyholders.

Fergus Farm Mutual members will be offered the award-winning lineup of Roost smart sensors that deliver peace-of-mind including the Roost Smart Water Leak and Freeze Detector, the Roost Smart 9V Battery and the new Roost Smart Garage Door Sensor. They will also look to strengthen their engagement with policyholders through a Fergus Farm Mutual branded mobile app, enhanced with severe weather alerts from IBM/The Weather Company and home service pro access from HomeAdvisor.

“We’re very happy to be partnering with Roost and providing our members with smart sensors to help mitigate loss and protect their homes,” said Tina Stokken, Manager.  “At Fergus Farm Mutual, we strive to put the needs of our policyholders first, and providing them with the Roost sensor solution falls directly in line with that objective.”

The Roost Smart Water Leak and Freeze Detector is designed to sense water leaks as well as humidity and freezing temperature situations. Each detector can be easily located in places around the home most prone to water leaks such as under kitchen sinks, hot water heaters, toilets and various appliances. It then delivers smartphone alerts via the Roost app to help minimize water damage and loss. The award-winning Roost Smart 9V Battery is a simple retrofit solution that transforms existing smoke alarms into smart alarms. If the alarm sounds and no one is home, a smartphone notification is delivered. The Roost Smart Garage Door Sensor is designed to notify the state of the garage door, open or closed. These Wi-Fi-enabled smart sensors don’t require a hub and set up in less than five minutes.

“At Roost, we are excited to be working with Fergus Farm Mutual to provide our smart Roost sensor solution to their loyal policyholders in Montana,” said Roel Peeters, co-founder and CEO of Roost. “The ability for their policyholders to mitigate water leak and frozen pipe situations while also monitoring each device and receiving notifications directly to their smartphone will be extremely beneficial.”

Roost’s Home Telematics solutions are changing the way insurers engage with their policyholders, mitigate fire & water claims and drive new business growth.

About Roost: 

Roost is a technology company based in Sunnyvale, California that is focused on disrupting the traditional property Insurance model through their “Property Telematics” suite of solutions. Roost started in the home with a smart 9V battery that transforms smoke alarms, a smart water leak & freeze detector and a smart garage door sensor.  These three affordable smart sensors provide peace-of-mind to homeowners and rich data to insurers.

Most recently, Roost entered the commercial segment with Protection360, a commercial SMB loss prevention service incorporating 24/7 alert monitoring through a hardware kit with proprietary wireless and long-range sensors to detect water, smoke, power, temp and occupancy.  Roost delivers these easy to install commercial property solutions with a white-label mobile app and a cloud-based platform.

Roost’s primary Go-to-market approach is through Insurance companies deploying directly to their policyholders. The effect is a reduction in claim related losses (fire and water perils costing $25B/year in US) as well as driving policyholder engagement through a content rich, digital mobile app experience, impacting retention and customer acquisition.  Roost is focused on changing the way property insurance models assess risk and pricing on a real-time basis.  For more information, please visit www.getroost.com.

About Fergus Farm Mutual:

Fergus Farm Mutual is a Montana Insurance Company for Montanans.  We insure only in Montana.  We do not have to raise our rates to cover losses from catastrophes in other parts of the country.  We know our insureds and their Montana properties.  Because we know our risks, we can keep losses down.

We use only licensed, independent insurance agents from Montana to write our policies.  You will talk to a real person that cares about you. We use Montana independent adjusters.  We have a statewide network of adjusters to handle your loss quickly and fairly, even in the event of an area-wide catastrophic loss.

We are a Montana mutual.  Fergus Farm Mutual is regulated by the Montana insurance commissioner’s office.  Because we are a mutual, you have a vote in our company.  We are financially sound.  We know our insureds and their risks. For more information, please visit https://fergusfarmmutual.com.

Media Contacts:
Rachael Henry 
Marketing, Roost 
+1 (408) 458-6209  
Rachael@roostlabs.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
