Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Roostify : Leverages Optimal Blue to Automate Buyer Approvals Throughout Digital Mortgage Lending Experience

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/12/2020 | 09:02am EST

—Roostify expands existing partnership with Optimal Blue to incorporate industry-leading product & pricing solution into platform—

Roostify, the nation's most trusted digital lending platform, today announced an expanded relationship with Optimal Blue, the leading provider of secondary marketing automation to the mortgage industry. The enhanced functionality obtained through this collaborative partnership will enable Roostify to further automate the digital lending experience for their clients by embedding Optimal Blue’s comprehensive pricing capabilities directly into their platform. Roostify has leveraged Optimal Blue’s product eligibility and pricing (PPE) technology to support lead generation efforts since 2016. Now, the enhanced integration enables their digital lending platform to deliver Optimal Blue’s robust, accurate pricing options directly to loan officers and borrowers, without ever leaving the Roostify environment.

The enhanced integration enables loan officers to access product and pricing information, and seamlessly share this data with borrowers at any time, from anywhere, through a fully mobile-optimized solution. The ability to access this data at the immediate point of need equips users with added flexibility and ultimately increases loan officer productivity and borrower engagement.

“Optimal Blue is committed to working with technology-forward partners that truly understand the incredible value of delivering accurate product and pricing to all relevant access points within the loan lifecycle,” explained Bob Brandt, vice president of marketing and strategic alliances at Optimal Blue. “We are pleased to expand our relationship with Roostify as they leverage our robust APIs to improve the digital mortgage experience for lenders and their clients.”

“Our partnership with Optimal Blue has been a significant value add for several years, starting with lead generation,” said Rajesh Bhat, co-founder and chief executive officer of Roostify. “With the enhanced integration of their PPE technology into our platform, we now have real-time borrower approval that elevates the customer experience and is best in class.”

ABOUT OPTIMAL BLUE

A financial technology company founded in 2002, operates the Digital Mortgage Marketplace and connects the mortgage industry’s largest network of leading originators and investors to facilitate a broad set of secondary market interactions. With technology solutions that include product eligibility and pricing, lock desk automation, risk management, loan trading, and robust data and analytics, more than $750 billion of transactions are processed every year across the Optimal Blue platform. For more information, please visit www.optimalblue.com.

ABOUT ROOSTIFY

Founded by consumers looking for a better way to buy a home, Roostify leads the industry in delivering accelerated and transparent digital lending experiences, processing nearly $20 billion a month in loans. From enterprise banks to independent mortgage lenders, lenders across the United States rely on Roostify to speed up closings, reduce risk and unnecessary work, and improve their customers’ lending experience. The company’s highly secure, future-proof lending platform is trusted by some of the world’s largest lenders. For more information, please visit www.roostify.com or follow them on social media at LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/company/roostify) or Twitter (@Roostify).


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:09aADVERT for Pool Motor Vehicles 2020
PU
09:09aDesigning Gender-Inclusive Cities that Work for All
PU
09:09aWorld Bank to Analyze Bulgaria's Public Spending in Science, Technology and Innovation
PU
09:09aEuropean Union Committee publishes twenty-first treaty report
PU
09:09aBARRICK GOLD : 2019 Q4 Report
PU
09:09aWind River Pioneers Continuous Delivery Subscription of Commercial Embedded Linux
BU
09:09aNEURALA : Optimizes Brain Builder SDK for Edge Learning, Debuting at Bosch ConnectedExperience Hackathon
BU
09:09aNATIONAL PHILANTHROPIC TRUST : Donors Recommend 62,858 Grants Exceeding $1.67 Billion In 2019
BU
09:09aPROCTER & GAMBLE : Secret Deodorant Announces Partnership With Serena Williams to Advance Gender Equality
BU
09:09aBARCLAYS : 2020 Outlook to Draw Fiscal Year Interest -- Market Talk
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Samsung unveils compact foldable phone, 5G Galaxy S20 to fend off Apple, Huawei
2KERING : KERING : Gucci owner Kering halts spending in China on virus fears
3Oil rises 2% as fall in new China coronavirus cases eases fuel demand concerns
4BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL GROUP : Babcock nudges down profit forecast on oil and gas woes
5NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : Nissan seeks $91 million in damages from Ghosn over alleged financial misconduct

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group