Root Inc. : Appoints Annette Reavis as First Chief People Officer

03/30/2020 | 09:06am EDT

Reavis has joined the fast-growing insurtech, leveraging her experience in high-value tech

Root Inc., the parent company of Root Insurance, has announced that Annette Reavis, a leader with considerable high-growth tech expertise, joined the company as its first Chief People Officer on March 23.

“Annette brings over 20 years of human resource and business experience to the Root Inc. family,” said Co-founder and CEO Alex Timm. “Her passion for leading and shaping cultures centered around people will help us meet our commitment to foster a driven and supportive community here at Root. And we are exceptionally fortunate to have her join our team during this pandemic, when all our employees are working remotely.”

Reavis joined after spending a decade at Facebook, serving as a strategic HR leader for Facebook’s product, marketing, growth/integrity, community operations, and partnerships organizations. She will oversee the recruitment that will drive the next phase of Root’s geographic and product expansion. In 2019, Root opened a second office in Columbus and expanded its national footprint with offices in Chicago and Phoenix, growing its workforce by 200%.

“I am thrilled to lead the next phase of growth and people development at Root Inc.,” said incoming CPO Annette Reavis. “Root is at a pivotal stage in its expansion, and its people are critical to our future success.”

Root recently announced plans to expand its operations with a West Coast claims and customer service center in Chandler, Arizona, that over five years will create 480 new jobs, adding to the more than 850 employees already in Columbus, Arizona, and Chicago.

For more about Root in 2020, visit joinroot.com or follow Root on social @rootinsuranceco. You could get the rate you deserve by downloading the app and taking the Root test drive.

About Root Inc.

Root Inc. is the parent company of Root Insurance, the nation’s first licensed insurance carrier powered entirely by mobile. We were founded on the belief that the services you need for everyday life should serve you better. That’s why we base insurance coverages on you, not your demographic. It’s the way insurance should be. And it’s all conveniently in an app.

Root is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with renters insurance available to current auto insurance customers in Missouri, Ohio, and Utah, and auto insurance currently available to drivers in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, D.C., and West Virginia and will be coming to more states soon.

For more information, visit https://www.joinroot.com and get a free quote. Sign up online or download the app.


© Business Wire 2020
