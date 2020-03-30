Root Inc. : Appoints Annette Reavis as First Chief People Officer

Reavis has joined the fast-growing insurtech, leveraging her experience in high-value tech

Root Inc., the parent company of Root Insurance, has announced that Annette Reavis, a leader with considerable high-growth tech expertise, joined the company as its first Chief People Officer on March 23.

“Annette brings over 20 years of human resource and business experience to the Root Inc. family,” said Co-founder and CEO Alex Timm. “Her passion for leading and shaping cultures centered around people will help us meet our commitment to foster a driven and supportive community here at Root. And we are exceptionally fortunate to have her join our team during this pandemic, when all our employees are working remotely.”

Reavis joined after spending a decade at Facebook, serving as a strategic HR leader for Facebook’s product, marketing, growth/integrity, community operations, and partnerships organizations. She will oversee the recruitment that will drive the next phase of Root’s geographic and product expansion. In 2019, Root opened a second office in Columbus and expanded its national footprint with offices in Chicago and Phoenix, growing its workforce by 200%.

“I am thrilled to lead the next phase of growth and people development at Root Inc.,” said incoming CPO Annette Reavis. “Root is at a pivotal stage in its expansion, and its people are critical to our future success.”

Root recently announced plans to expand its operations with a West Coast claims and customer service center in Chandler, Arizona, that over five years will create 480 new jobs, adding to the more than 850 employees already in Columbus, Arizona, and Chicago.

