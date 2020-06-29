Root and GasBuddy to Deliver Safe Driving Insights and Fair Insurance Prices to GasBuddy Users in First of Its Kind Partnership

Root technology is creating unparalleled value to GasBuddy consumers within the GasBuddy app

GasBuddy, the travel and navigation app that is used by more North American drivers to save money on gas, will add advanced new functionality to its app by partnering with Root, Inc. and their technology platform business, Root Enterprise, to better understand driver behavior. Under the terms of the partnership, the companies will develop strategic uses of Root’s core telematics technology, which measures driving behavior through mobile phones. GasBuddy will now be able to provide its millions of users with individualized driving insights — for those who opt in — that can power cost savings at the fuel pump, and on their auto insurance policies, all within the GasBuddy app.

“The GasBuddy brand stands for having the most ways and the most places for drivers to save on their fuel costs,” said Sarah McCrary, GasBuddy CEO. “Root’s innovations enable us to build on that promise, and even extend it by helping consumers save on their auto insurance. Our users will be delighted by Root’s elegant and useful interface, and even more so by the additional hundreds of dollars they can save annually by using the GasBuddy app.”

The Root Enterprise technology platform has been seamlessly integrated into the GasBuddy app using Root’s trip tracking Software Development Kit (SDK). By integrating the Root SDK, GasBuddy will be able to surface insights into individual driving behavior, unlocking opportunities to create fun, engaging driving-powered features for its customers. In the coming weeks, GasBuddy users who opt-in to the “Drives powered by Root” program will receive notifications on their driving behavior, and tips to improve their gas mileage and lower their driving risk profile. With permission, customers will also be able to receive insurance quotes from Root Insurance Company based on their actual driving behavior.

“This first-of-its-kind collaboration with GasBuddy is a phenomenal demonstration of the value that our technology provides to partners and their consumers,” said Alex Timm, Root Co-Founder and CEO. “The GasBuddy app is an important part of many drivers’ journeys, and Root is helping to make that app even better. We look forward to a long, effective and creative partnership.”

This partnership is the first of its kind that will enable an end to end insurance purchase experience deeply integrated into a travel application. GasBuddy is leveraging Root Enterprise’s technology platform to measure driving behavior. Using that data, GasBuddy consumers who opt-in will have access to a Root Embedded Quote Flow (EQF) feature, where they will receive an insurance rate from Root Insurance based on how they drive, and continue to derive benefits from Root’s platform, inside of the GasBuddy app. GasBuddy and Root anticipate rolling out additional new features for drivers who opt-in to be available in the coming months. Benefits may include additional free gas incentives and driving-powered savings.

About Root Inc.

Root Inc. is the parent company of Root Insurance and Root Enterprise. Root harnesses the power of data to build the simplest, fairest, and most personalized financial technology experiences in the world. Root Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with offices in Chicago, San Francisco, and Phoenix.

For more information, visit https://www.root-enterprise.com/ and www.joinroot.com

About GasBuddy

For budget-minded drivers, GasBuddy is the travel and navigation app that is used by more North American drivers to save money on gas than any other. Unlike fuel retailer apps, as well as newer apps focused on fuel savings, GasBuddy covers 150,000+ gas stations in North America, giving drivers 27 ways to save on fuel. That’s why GasBuddy has been downloaded nearly 90mm times – more than any other travel and navigation app focused on gas savings. GasBuddy’s publishing and software businesses enable the world’s leading fuel, convenience, QSR and CPG companies to shorten the distance between the North American fueling public and their brands. For more information, visit www.gasbuddy.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200629005514/en/