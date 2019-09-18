Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Rootstock Software :® Partners with HDCS to Address Growing Demand for Rootstock Cloud ERP in Japan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2019 | 06:01pm EDT

Japanese Manufacturers Eager to Leverage Cloud ERP and CRM via the Salesforce Platform

Rootstock Software, a leading provider of cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solutions built on the Salesforce Platform and designed for manufacturing, distribution and supply chain organizations, today announced its partnership with HDCS (Heavy Duty Consulting Services). This IT consulting and business solutions firm will help to implement, integrate, and support Rootstock Cloud ERP for customers in Japan.

“Japan is poised for growth in Cloud ERP adoption,” said Yoichiro Sugii, General Manager, Rootstock Japan. “Operating in the third-largest economy, Japanese manufacturers and distributors are looking to the cloud to leap forward and digitally transform their operations.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with HDCS; they have the expertise to help Rootstock Cloud ERP customers achieve rapid deployment, agile business processes, and custom solutions,” added Henk Bruinekreeft, Director of Indirect Channels Asia Pacific at Rootstock International. “We’ll join forces and attend the Salesforce World Tour in Tokyo September 25 to 26; we’ll meet with manufacturers to show them how Rootstock can deliver sophisticated ERP and CRM capabilities built on Salesforce.”

With in-depth experience in IT strategy, project management and problem solving, HDCS helps companies bring together critical business functions and optimize their operations. It also helps customers get the most from their information systems, providing insights into industry trends, efficient processes, and technology best practices.

“We’re excited to bring the Rootstock Cloud ERP, built on the Salesforce Platform, to Japan,” said Yukio Yasuda, CEO at HDCS. “Japanese companies have been hesitant to update their legacy systems, but Rootstock and Salesforce provide many advantages, including flexibility, connectivity, and a 360° view of customers and their entire enterprise.”

Salesforce and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

About Rootstock

Rootstock Software is a worldwide provider of cloud ERP on the Salesforce Platform. When combined with Salesforce CRM, Rootstock Cloud ERP offers manufacturing, distribution, and supply chain organizations a single platform to grow and manage their businesses. Rootstock Cloud ERP is a flexible, modern, and digitally connected system that transforms companies to deliver a more personalized customer experience, efficiently scale operations, and out-service the competition. To learn more, please visit www.rootstock.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:42pECOLAB : Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for September 25, 2019 | Ecolab
PU
06:41pHMS NETWORKS : Releases an Ewon Connector Module for Ignition 8
PR
06:38pALIMENTATION COUCHE TARD : Sale of shares by a co-founder of Couche-Tard
PR
06:37pMEGA VIEW DIGITAL ENTERTAINMENT CORP. : Issues Shares for Debt
AQ
06:37pTONGCHENG ELONG : 2019 interim report
PU
06:36pAT&T, Dish not in talks over DirecTV deal
RE
06:34pALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC. : Announces Election of Directors
AQ
06:32pLOJAS AMERICANAS : 18/set - Notice to the Market - 09/18/19
PU
06:27pHAILAN : Annual results announcement for the year ended 31 december 2018
PU
06:27pUNITED STRENGTH POWER : (1) very substantial acquisition and connected transaction - acquisition of the target company involving issue of consideration shares under specific cs mandate; (2) very substantial acquisition and connected transaction; (3) continuing connected transactions and connected transactions; (4) reverse takeover involving a new listing application; (5) placing under specific placing mandate; and (6) appointment of independent financial adviser
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE : ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : French power output down 8% as workers strike over restructuri..
2DISH NETWORK CORPORATION : AT&T, Dish not in talks over DirecTV deal
3OLLIE'S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS INC : BRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. ANNOUNCES THAT A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT HAS BE..
4ARSENAL ENERGY INC : ARSENAL ENERGY : Prairie Provident Resources Announces Significant Incremental Reserves B..
5LOJAS AMERICANAS SA : LOJAS AMERICANAS : 18/set - Notice to the Market - 09/18/19

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group