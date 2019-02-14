Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

RosCan Gold : Starts Phase Two Drilling at Its Kandiole Project in Western Mali

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/14/2019 | 05:05pm EST

DGAP-News: RosCan Gold Corporation / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Roscan Starts Phase Two Drilling at Its Kandiole Project in Western Mali

14.02.2019 / 23:01
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 14, 2019) - Roscan Gold Corporation ("Roscan" or the "Company") (TSXV: ROS) is pleased to announce it is continuing its drill program at its Kandiole Project in Mali, West Africa. This drill program was initiated to follow-up on the recent gold discovery at its Mankouke permit (see location map and cross-section below), where an initial Air Core (AC) drill program (see news release of January 24, 2019) returned grades of:

  • 5.94 g/t gold over 14 metres (including 26.7 g/t gold over 2 metres)
  • 8.68 g/t gold over 14 metres (including 41.5 g/t gold over 2 metres)
  • 8.47 g/t gold over 18 metres (including 29.0 g/t gold over 4 metres)
  • 3.06 g/t gold over 8 metres (laterite-hosted)
  • 2.71 g/t gold over 4 metres (laterite-hosted)

Note: True widths cannot be determined with the information available

Drilling access roads are being constructed and a multi-purpose drilling rig (AC and reverse circulation capability) is being mobilized. The drill program has been designed to test for the extensions of the mineralization discovered.

QUALIFIED PERSON
The technical content in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Gregory P. Isenor, P. Geo, a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

ABOUT ROSCAN
Roscan Gold Corporation is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in West Africa. The Company has assembled a significant land position of 100%-owned permits in an area of producing gold mines (including B2 Gold's Fekola Mine which lies in a contiguous property to the west of Kandiole), and major gold deposits, located both north and south of its Kandiole Project in west Mali.

For further information, please contact:
Greg Isenor
President and Chief Executive Officer
Tel: (902) 832-5555 or (416) 293-8437
Email: gpisenor@roscan.ca

42855_00f3122ab4ac1b77_001.jpg


To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4821/42855_00f3122ab4ac1b77_001full.jpg

Forward Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information is characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in obtaining required regulatory or governmental approvals, and other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, including those risks set out in the Company's management's discussion and analysis as filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including that all necessary governmental and regulatory approvals will be received as and when expected. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/42855

newsinfo.php?i=42855&f=169

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated documents http://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/42855

14.02.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: RosCan Gold Corporation
Canada
ISIN: CA77683B1076

 
End of News DGAP News Service

776367  14.02.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=776367&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:37pTOROMONT INDUSTRIES : Thursday, February 14, 2019 Toromont Announces 2018 Results and Quarterly Dividend
PU
05:37pEDP ENERGIAS DO BRASIL : – Energias de Portugal S.A. positioning regarding the announceme…
PU
05:36pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. f/k/a Silver Run Acquisition Corporation - SRUN - AMR
GL
05:35pTPG SPECIALTY LENDING, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant (form 8-K)
AQ
05:35pMERCER INTERNATIONAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
05:35pSystematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Master Fund Wins the CTA Intelligence US Performance Awards 2019
BU
05:34pAMAZON COM : New York exit spurs reactions on money saved and jobs lost
RE
05:34pTESLA : Maxwell Technologies Announces Filing of 2018 Form 10-K
PR
05:33pTREX : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
05:33pBuffett's firm tweaks stock portfolio, adds Suncor, Red Hat
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DANONE : Nestle's overhaul starts to pay off as growth accelerates
2NESTLÉ : NESTLE : Nestlé reports full-year results for 2018
3PURETECH HEALTH PLC : VOR BIOPHARMA : Completes $42 Million Series A Financing Round to Advance Lead Cell Ther..
4GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Google, Airbus, Volkswagen, Cisco
5ALPHABET : ALPHABET : European Union Agrees to New Copyright Law

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.