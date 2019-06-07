Rosa L DeLauro : DeLauro Leads Colleagues in Call for Immediate Extension of Biodiesel Tax Incentive

WASHINGTON, DC (June 7, 2019) - Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro (CT-03) today led a bipartisan letter urging the immediate extension of the expired tax incentive for domestic biodiesel production. The letter highlights the diverse economic and environmental benefits of biodiesel and is signed by more than 20 Members of Congress across 12 states.

'By nearly every measure, the story of American biodiesel has been one of success,' wrote the Members. 'Biodiesel and renewable diesel represent a sustainable and alternative fuel source that reduces greenhouse gas emissions and supports thousands of green jobs across the country. For these reasons, the tax incentive has a long history of bipartisan support.'

'Increasing the use of biodiesel and renewable diesel has an important impact on both environmental and public health,' continued the Members. 'In fact, biodiesel is labeled a Clean Air Choice® by the American Lung Association because it's use can reduce overall health costs by lowering the risk of asthma and other respiratory diseases, which disproportionately affect communities of color.'

The letter also points out that biodiesel production is responsible for more than 60,000 jobs across the country and generates more than $12 billion in domestic spending, money that would have otherwise been spent on fossil fuels.

