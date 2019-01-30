Rosa's Thai Cafe Dramatically Boosts Sales with Actionable Guest Insights from Yumpingo

London-based restaurant group Rosa’s Thai Cafe reports a sharp increase in sales, footfall and guest experience metrics since partnering with restaurant intelligence platform Yumpingo in 2018 as revealed in a case study released today.

In just six months, actions taken on the basis of Yumpingo’s insights via its real-time, one-minute guest survey have been instrumental in driving:

A 12% increase in like-for-like sales

An 8% increase in footfall across its 14 sites

A significant jump in Net Promoter Score (NPS) from 62 to 79

Yumpingo says these results demonstrate the value of giving the consumer a voice, which then informs decisions at the executive and leadership levels.

“We approached Yumpingo last year as we wanted to gain more actionable insight on where we could improve our performance,” says Gavin Adair, Managing Director of Rosa’s Thai Café. “We're determined to focus on customer satisfaction to grow the business, so it’s phenomenal to see such immediate payback, in both sales and guest feedback, from decisions supported by Yumpingo data. Previously we’d have had to rely much more on gut-feel to guide our choices so it’s invaluable to have a way to really listen to and learn from our customers."

Key to Rosa’s success was an emphasis on fortifying value for their consumers. For example, the restaurant generated an immediate 5% uplift in sales across six weeks* following a decision to trim prices on dishes identified as underperforming on value, based on insight generated by thousands of Yumpingo customer reviews.

This singular data-driven change delivered a 6x ROI (return on investment) on the Yumpingo service over the period as happier customers spent more while enjoying better value. “Naturally any move to reduce prices feels counter-intuitive in what is a difficult market, but being armed with a huge amount of sound customer insight makes that call easier,” Adair explains.

Gary Goodman, CEO and Founder of Yumpingo, says, “When it comes to investment, the key question on most operators’ minds is whether it will be worth it. Will we realize a significant ROI via top-line revenue and bottom-line profitability? Rosa’s Thai Cafe’s experience with Yumpingo answers that with an emphatic yes. Their performance also isn’t the exception; we’re delivering similarly impressive results with in our other clients.”

Regarding Rosa’s decision to reduce prices, Gary recognises the uniqueness of taking such a guest-centric approach to profitability. “While restaurateurs typically shy away from less-than-obvious solutions such as lowering menu prices, our proprietary technology captures unique customer opinions and includes machine learning to uncover key learnings and produce positive data-driven results. Macro data is distilled into clear, easy-to-use insights for their operators to de-risk their commercial decision-making and accelerate success.”

With restaurants receiving over 7,500 at-table food, beverage and service reviews per location per month, Yumpingo offers its partners in the UK, and now the U.S., big data to transform restaurant operations. Guests are invited to participate in a one-minute digital review on a Rosa’s Thai Café-branded Yumpingo device, which replaces traditional check presenters, at the end of the experience.

The resulting information provides management complete certainty of how to optimize customer satisfaction at location, shift, and dish level in real-time. POS integration will produce guest checks digitally to enable a friction-free experience that enhances the overall operation.

To view the Yumpingo Rosa’s Thai Café case study in its entirety, visit Yumpingo’s website.

*These figures have been adjusted to exclude the impact of extra sales from increased footfall, so results can be directly attributed to price changes only.

About Yumpingo

Launched in the UK in 2017, Yumpingo is a restaurant intelligence platform which brings big data analytics to restaurant operations by tapping into the silent majority of guests’ in-moment restaurant experiences through technology touch-points. Our award winning platform enables restaurant leaders to make more decisions, faster, and with greater confidence by turning data into insights into actions at unprecedented levels. Yumpingo gives restaurants complete certainty of how to optimize customer satisfaction across brands at location, shift, server and dish level. The ultimate effect is a transformation of the business as proven through numerous case studies which boast increased sales and improved customer satisfaction and we’re just getting started.

Yumpingo integrates seamlessly with a restaurant’s POS (point of sale) to facilitate data which impacts operations, new product development and marketing for some of the world's largest and most innovative restaurant groups including TGI Fridays, Wagamama, Jamie Oliver Restaurant Group, and Mitchells and Butlers. Yumpingo is restaurant intelligence, reinvented.

