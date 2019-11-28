Log in
Rosalita Life : Kat Florence secures just enough D Flawless Diamonds to complete her 2019 collections

11/28/2019 | 09:00am EST


DGAP-Media / 28.11.2019 / 14:57

Kat Florence secures just enough D Flawless Diamonds to complete her 2019 collections

The drop of supply for D Flawless Diamonds by fifty percent in 2019, lead celebrity designer Kat Florence to the realization that supply shortage for the perfect Diamonds used on all her collections and designs is an important issue that may endanger the future development of her masterpieces, being a widely known fact that only D Flawless Diamonds are used in her creations.

As a solution, she asked renowned Gem Hunter Don Kogen, her long-term guide into the closed world of exotic and rare gems, to visit South Africa and Botswana, to secure the world's most perfect Diamond in rough form, in an attempt to secure enough diamonds to complete her 2019 collections.

As D color Flawless clarity Diamond is the perfect variety of Diamonds that represent less then 1% of the finest white Diamonds ever used in jewelry across the world, there is just not enough quantity being discovered annually to keep up with market requirements, the only option available was to try and gain access to Diamonds that have been mined many years ago and kept in the actual miners reserves.

Unfortunately, the shortage of the perfect Diamond supply will, this year, limit the D Flawless Diamond collection that Kat Florence releases. Due to this supply challenge, many of the creations released by Kat Florence in her 2019 D Flawless collection will be unique masterpieces, with designs that will have to be discontinued for following years.

Contact:

Rosalita LIFE for Kat Florence
Rosalita Griesbach
Email: media@katflorence.com



End of Media Release
Additional features:

Picture: http://newsfeed2.eqs.com/rosalita/923791.html
Subtitle: Celebrity designer Kat Florence secured just enough rare D flawless diamonds for her 2019 collection

Issuer: Rosalita Life
Key word(s): Life style

28.11.2019 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

923791  28.11.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=923791&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
