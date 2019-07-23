Rosalynn Carter Institute's Caregiving Scholarship Applications Open

Mattie J.T. Stepanek Caregiving Scholarship recipients will receive $2,000

The Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregiving (RCI) is pleased to open applications for the 2019 Mattie J.T. Stepanek Caregiving Scholarship. Named for peace activist Mattie Stepanek, the Stepanek Scholarships provide financial assistance to family caregivers who are seeking training or education in specific skills, procedures and strategies that lead to more effective care while serving to protect their own health and well-being.

“Mattie believed that although we all have life storms, there is a champion within each of us, waiting to emerge and pull us through. That philosophy epitomizes the caregiver spirit,” said Dr. Jennifer Olsen, Executive Director of RCI. “It is the RCI mission to support caregivers and these scholarships go a long way to support the individual winners but to also help train experts in the field. I believe Mattie would be thrilled with his scholarships going to such a worthy group of people.”

Mattie was a friend to both President and former First Lady Rosalynn Carter. During his brief life, Mattie became a poet and peace activist, championing the idea that “Hope is real, peace is possible, and life is worthy!” This caregiving scholarship honors his memory and his optimism.

When he passed away from complications of Dysautonomic Mitochondrial Myopathy, a rare and fatal neuromuscular disease in 2004, Mr. and Mrs. Carter wanted to honor Mattie’s tremendous spirit. In 2005, the scholarships were born.

To honor Mattie’s tremendous spirit, the Rosalynn Carter Institute started the scholarships in 2005.

Caregivers should submit a completed application form, a resume (if applicable) as well as a statement describing their plans to pursue a specific course of training or education that reflects the purpose of this scholarship. At least two recommendation letters must also accompany applications from those individuals familiar with the applicant academically, professionally, or within the community.

Caregivers may apply here.

The Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregiving (RCI) is the preeminent organization dedicated to strengthening the over 65 million caregivers in the United States through advocacy, education, research and service. Established in 1987 by former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, RCI works to raise the awareness of caregivers’ needs and to create an environment that supports them.

For additional information about the Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregiving, visit www.rosalynncarter.org.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190723005634/en/