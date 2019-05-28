Rosbank : Mikhail Bratanov was elected into the Board of Directors of National Financial Association

28.05.2019

The general meeting of the members of Self-regulated organization 'National Financial Association'(SRO NFA) ratified the new membership of the Board of Directors for 2019-2020. Mikhail Bratanov, Director of Securities Service Department of Rosbank, Head of Societe Generale Securities Services in Russia and CIS, entered its membership.

SRO NFA is a leading professional community of the participants of Russian financial market that was established in January 1996 by major Russian banks and investment companies of the state bond market supported by Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation and the Bank of Russia. At the moment, 250 organizations enter SRO NFA. They are professionals from 27 regions of all eight federal districts of the country, which operations constitute 80% of the volume of Russian market. SRO NFA works with the Bank of Russia as a regulator on the financial markets and it has a status of a self-regulated organization related to 6 types of professional activities on securities market as well as special depositary activities, fulfilling the functions defined for a self-regulated organization efficiently.

The full membership of the Board of Directors of SRO NFA is available by following the link.