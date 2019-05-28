Log in
Rosbank : Mikhail Bratanov was newly elected to the Supervisory Council of Moscow Exchange

05/28/2019 | 12:25pm EDT

28.05.2019

On April 25, an annual general meeting of the shareholders of PJSC Moscow Exchange was held where the new 12 members of Supervisory Council of the Exchange were elected. Seven independent directors entered the membership. Mikhail Bratanov, Director of Securities Service Department of Rosbank, that has an IoD Chartered Director degree.

Personal memberships were formed and chairmen of Supervisory Council committees (for strategic planning, budget, appointments and benefits, audit, risk management and technical policy) were assigned at the first meeting of a new Supervisory Council. Mikhail Bratanov heads Appointments and Benefits Committee and he also entered Budget Committee and Risk Management Committee.

Learn more about the full membership of the Supervisory Council by following this link and go here to acknowledge with the membership of the Committees.

Disclaimer

PJSC Rosbank published this content on 28 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2019 16:23:07 UTC
