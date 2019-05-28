Rosbank : Mikhail Bratanov was newly elected to the Supervisory Council of Moscow Exchange

28.05.2019

On April 25, an annual general meeting of the shareholders of PJSC Moscow Exchange was held where the new 12 members of Supervisory Council of the Exchange were elected. Seven independent directors entered the membership. Mikhail Bratanov, Director of Securities Service Department of Rosbank, that has an IoD Chartered Director degree.

Personal memberships were formed and chairmen of Supervisory Council committees (for strategic planning, budget, appointments and benefits, audit, risk management and technical policy) were assigned at the first meeting of a new Supervisory Council. Mikhail Bratanov heads Appointments and Benefits Committee and he also entered Budget Committee and Risk Management Committee.

