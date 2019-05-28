Rosbank : The companies of Societe Generale Group in Russia collected more than 1,4 million rubles on a Charity Run in Moscow

28.05.2019

On 18 May, a traditional VIII Charity Run of the companies of Societe Generale Group in Russia was held at Izmaylovsky Park. The employees and management of Rosbank, Rusfinance Bank, DeltaCredit Bank, Societe Generale Insurance and ALD Automotive as well as Group partners and the representatives of mass media participated in the event. More than 400 people came to the starting line.

The Charity Run was organized jointly with a 'Sindrom lubvi' fund that helps families bringing up children with Down syndrome. The companies of Societe Generale Group in Russia transferred 1 ruble for every metre of distance that was covered by the participants. This way, 1 419 661 rubles will be transferred this year to the 'Sindrom lubvi' fund for the sponsoring of individual and group programs. The main race had a lap system with a lap distance of 1700 metres. The main goal for the participants, that had a special chip attached to their ankles and counting the metres covered, was to cover the longest possible distance during 30 minutes. The children of the employees, customers and partners also could make their contribution by running 300 or 600 metres depending on their age group. And everyone else could transform into different characters and participate in costumed Fun Run, where the speed is not so important as a bright and remarkable image. 12 teams took part in Fun Run this year. Rugby players, Red Riding Hood and a Wolf, pink panthers headed by a unicorn and other characters participated in the event. Freedom Color team was recognized as the most creative. They ran in Frida Kahlo's image.

'This year we gathered here for the eighth time for the Charity Run to help families that bring up children with Down syndrome. We thank our friends from 'Sindrom lubvi' fund for everything they do and we are happy to render them a real help - we collected more than 10 million rubles for eight years', Elena Kozhadey, Director of Communications and Advertising Department of Rosbank, Regional Communications Head of Societe Generale Group in Russia.

'Alpha Gifts' company , 'Mif' publishing house, 'Ararat Hyatt' hotel, 'Media Wise', CTI, Ant Yapi, French Kiss, Ironman and LabRehab acted as partners of the VIII Charity Run. Informational partners were 'Bankovskoye delo' and 'Bankovskoye obozrenie' magazines.