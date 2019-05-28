Rosbank : and Multiservice Payment System closed an agreement on the provision of the services of processing center

28.05.2019

Rosbank and LLC 'Multiservice Payment System' closed an agreement on the provision of the services of processing center. In the near future, Rosbank customers will have an opportunity to execute customs payments via a new processing center of PJSC ROSBANK. At the moment, Rosbank terminates the technical integration with the payment system.

The closing of an agreement with 'Multiservice payment system' on the provision of transaction services as a substation of the processing center 'Round' is one more stage of a digital transformation of Rosbank payment service for the participants of external economic activities. We keep on focusing on the development of digital solutions in transaction business and do our best to make our products corresponding with the customers' expectations', Sergey Kozelkov, Director of Financial Entities Department of Rosbank.

LLC 'Multiservice payment system' is an operator of customs payments and it complies with all the requirements, ratified by the Statement of the Government of the Russian Federation as of March 30, 2013 №285. The company is recognized as a nationally significant payment system that provides services to the companies that participate in external economic activities.