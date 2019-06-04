Log in
Rosbank : completed the merger of DeltaCredit bank

06/04/2019 | 04:10am EDT

04.06.2019

PJSC ROSBANK completed the merger of JSC 'CB DeltaCredit' with establishing of 'Rosbank Dom' mortgage branch.

An appropriate entry were made in The Unified State Register of Legal Entities on June 01.

The merger let Rosbank to provide clients with the full range of banking services. The integration of DeltaCredit's mortgage platform into Rosbank's retail business unit let to achieve more synergies, to widen the opportunities for cross sales and to raise the quality of service for clients.

'The name 'Rosbank Dom' is not coincidental. Meaning of 'Dom' (Home) reflects the essence of services that help people to make their dream of home into a realty. The effective digital platform of DeltaCredit became the basis of mortgage ecosystem of Rosbank Group. It provide our clients with the most comfortable access to the full range of services connected with the purchase of real estate,' said Ilya Polyakov, the Chairman of the Management Board of Rosbank.

After the merger, the terms of the contracts concluded by customers earlier with JSC 'CB DeltaCredit', including the condition on the amount of the interest rate on loans, will not change. PJSC ROSBANK is a full successor to all rights and obligations of JSC 'CB DeltaCredit'.

Disclaimer

PJSC Rosbank published this content on 04 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2019 08:09:22 UTC
