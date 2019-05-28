Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Rosbank : offered updated programs for tax and legal support to customers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/28/2019 | 12:25pm EDT

28.05.2019

Rosbank and National Legal Service AMULEX offers the individuals updated programs of tax and legal support for the old price.

The option of remote tax certificate submission was added to all the programs. The specialist of a company-supplier of the service submits a tax declaration or tax deduction statement signed by e-signature of the customer to Federal Tax Service.

Tax Support certificate is active during the year and includes an oral legal consultation in any issue considering the taxation of individuals 4 times a year; help in the filling in of tax declaration and getting tax deductions; 3-times 24/7 urgent legal consultation considering all the legal issues, except entrepreneurship; providing with more than 100 template agreements, law suits, warrants and other documents that are available in the 'Personal Account'- a personal section in the website of the company (www.advoservice.ru/rosbank). You can get and submit documents, ask questions and get a consultation of lawyers via 'Personal Account'. Moreover, the audio recordings of consultations are also available in the 'Personal Account'. The price for the certificate is 3500 rubles per year.

An advanced certificate 'Personal Lawyer+Taxes' is also offered to customers. It includes extra options as 'Talk with my lawyer', an official call of the lawyer on behalf of the customer as well as increased number of claims considering legal and tax issues. The price for advanced certificate is 5500 rubles per year.

'Tax Support' and 'Personal Lawyer+Taxes' programs are available on Rosbank website (in 'Insurance' section) as well as in the mobile app and Internet-bank in 'New product' section.

You can buy the certificates in Rosbank outlets as well. Find out more about the service and the terms of its execution in Rosbank outlets by following the link or by calling Call Center of the bank: 8-800-200-54-34 (24/7, the call is free of charge in the regions of the bank footprint).

National Legal Service AMULEX is the largest system of 24/7 legal consultations in Russia that was recognized three times as 'Legal Consultant of the Year' in 2013, 2015 and 2016. The company staff consists of more than 300 lawyers. Starting from 2010, AMULEX specialists helped to defend rights, save time, nerves and money of more than 1,5 million customers from 1 840 settlements of Russia. During the year of 2016, the customers of National Legal Service AMULEX saved about 570 million rubles thanks to the lawyers' recommendations.

Disclaimer

PJSC Rosbank published this content on 28 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2019 16:23:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:04pIDEAYA BIOSCIENCES : Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters' Option to Purchase Additional Shares
PR
01:04pRAIMON LAND PUBLIC : partners Mitsubishi Estate in new Bt8.8-bn commercial project on Ploenchit Road
AQ
01:03pHONG KONG FINANCE : HK Finance Group unit to lend HK$12 million
AQ
01:02pPERFICIENT : to Present at Baird Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference
BU
01:02pLEPOTA : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATION (form 10-Q)
AQ
01:01pTEGNA : KARE 11 Announces New Anchor And Format Change
AQ
01:01pLong Island Real Estate Group Announces Opposition to NYS Legislation Expanding Prevailing Wage
PR
01:01pSCALI RASMUSSEN : Bolsters Corporate and Real Estate Transactional Practice with Automotive Industry Veteran Rita Campanile
BU
01:01pCSG : to Present at the 2019 Baird Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference
BU
01:01pBANK OF AMERICA : 's Erica® Completes More Than 50 Million Client Requests in First Year
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Alibaba plans bumper $20 billion HK listing to boost investment war chest - sources
2NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : SAS says tough to hit full-year goal after pilot strike
3NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : France wants FCA-Renault job guarantees and Nissan on board
4MOSAIC CO : MOSAIC : Fertilizantes Announces Resumption of Mining at Catalão
5JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE : JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE : Asia's billionaires develop taste for boutique wealth managers

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About