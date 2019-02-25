Rose Capital : Issues Statement on the Appointment of Former President of Mexico, Vicente Fox, to the Helix TCS, Inc. Board of Directors

GREENWICH, Conn., Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rose Management Group LLC ("Rose Capital"), a Greenwich, Connecticut-based investment firm, issued the following statement in support of the appointment of President Vicente Fox to the Helix TCS, Inc. ("Helix" or the "Company") Board of Directors:

"Rose Capital would like to congratulate Helix TCS, Inc. on the addition of President Vicente Fox, former President of Mexico, to its Board of Directors. Mr. Fox is one of the world's most prominent and active advocates for cannabis reform and a person who has an intimate understanding of the logistics and partnerships that are required to convert the illicit cannabis industry into a legal, regulated global marketplace. Mr. Fox's decision to join the Helix board serves as a powerful endorsement of the Company and Rose's belief that Helix is an inimitable asset poised to capitalize on the future growth by leveraging the critical infrastructure platform with a best-in-class operating team.

As Helix's strategic capital partner and adviser, Rose Capital is honored to be joined on the Helix Board of Directors by Mr. Fox. His leadership, passion for cannabis reform, and prominence as a statesman will further aid the Company to achieve its goal of scaling into the data and logistics backbone of the global cannabis industry. We look forward to Helix's continued growth and success, and again welcome President Vicente Fox to the Helix team."

Rose Capital is an investment firm focused on providing strategic capital & operating partnership across the global cannabis sector. The Rose team brings brand-name financial and operational expertise to the nascent legal cannabis market. For prospective operators and / or investors seeking more information on Rose Capital, please contact us at info@boldrosecapital.com or visit us at www.boldrosecapital.com.

