Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Rose Capital : Issues Statement on the Appointment of Former President of Mexico, Vicente Fox, to the Helix TCS, Inc. Board of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/25/2019 | 01:19pm EST

GREENWICH, Conn., Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rose Management Group LLC ("Rose Capital"), a Greenwich, Connecticut-based investment firm, issued the following statement in support of the appointment of President Vicente Fox to the Helix TCS, Inc. ("Helix" or the "Company") Board of Directors:

"Rose Capital would like to congratulate Helix TCS, Inc. on the addition of President Vicente Fox, former President of Mexico, to its Board of Directors. Mr. Fox is one of the world's most prominent and active advocates for cannabis reform and a person who has an intimate understanding of the logistics and partnerships that are required to convert the illicit cannabis industry into a legal, regulated global marketplace. Mr. Fox's decision to join the Helix board serves as a powerful endorsement of the Company and Rose's belief that Helix is an inimitable asset poised to capitalize on the future growth by leveraging the critical infrastructure platform with a best-in-class operating team. 

As Helix's strategic capital partner and adviser, Rose Capital is honored to be joined on the Helix Board of Directors by Mr. Fox. His leadership, passion for cannabis reform, and prominence as a statesman will further aid the Company to achieve its goal of scaling into the data and logistics backbone of the global cannabis industry. We look forward to Helix's continued growth and success, and again welcome President Vicente Fox to the Helix team."

ABOUT ROSE CAPITAL

Rose Capital is an investment firm focused on providing strategic capital & operating partnership across the global cannabis sector. The Rose team brings brand-name financial and operational expertise to the nascent legal cannabis market. For prospective operators and / or investors seeking more information on Rose Capital, please contact us at info@boldrosecapital.com or visit us at www.boldrosecapital.com.

MEDIA CONTACT
Robert Vanisko
North 6th Agency - Rose Capital
rosecapital@n6a.com 
+1 212.334.9753 ext. 112

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rose-capital-issues-statement-on-the-appointment-of-former-president-of-mexico-vicente-fox-to-the-helix-tcs-inc-board-of-directors-300801382.html

SOURCE Rose Capital


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:10pGreenbacker Acquires 21.2 MW of Solar Energy Projects from Clearway Energy Group LLC
BU
02:09pTHOMAS COOK INDIA : picks 51% stake in Dubai imaging firm
AQ
02:09pFIRST ABU DHABI BANK : FAB gets nod to distribute 74% dividend
AQ
02:08pDisproportionate Medicaid Funding in Puerto Rico is Unfair
BU
02:07pKLONDIKE SILVER : Private Placement
AQ
02:07pLEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Maxar Technologies Inc. To Contact The Firm
GL
02:07pLEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Markel Corporation To Contact The Firm
GL
02:07pKIMBERLY CLARK : Brand, Innovation President Palmer Resigns
DJ
02:05pJOH BERENBERG GOSSLER KG : Increase of sale of ordinary bearer shares in Medios AG in a private placement to institutional investors
EQ
02:04pBARRICK CEO : Newmont deal 'logical' for shareholders of both companies
RE
Latest news "Companies"
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.