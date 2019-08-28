Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Rose Kelly-Falls Named Global Leader of Procurement and Supply Chain for Cook Medical

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2019 | 12:36pm EDT

Cook is pleased to announce that Rose Kelly-Falls has joined Cook Medical as global leader of procurement and supply chain. Kelly-Falls and her team members are responsible for standardizing, coordinating, and providing guidance for managing Cook’s suppliers, supplier agreements, and supply chain for Cook Medical globally.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190828005604/en/

Rose Kelly-Falls, global leader of procurement and supply chain, Cook Medical (Photo: Business Wire)

Rose Kelly-Falls, global leader of procurement and supply chain, Cook Medical (Photo: Business Wire)

In this role, Kelly-Falls will work to establish strategies for global supplier management, supplier cost reduction, and global risk mitigation. She has more than 25 years of experience in procurement and supply chain with Ford Motor Group, Rolls-Royce North America, Zimmer Biomet, and others.

“I’m excited to be a part of Cook Medical’s supply team. We have a bright future as we continue working toward increased efficiency and delivering patient care more effectively,” said Kelly-Falls.

In 2016, Cook Medical was awarded Supplier of the Year by the Global Healthcare Exchange (GHX), an award that recognizes organizations for their innovative efforts in healthcare supply chain practices. Cook Medical has been recognized for the last four years as a member of the GHX Millennium Club, an organization that recognizes healthcare suppliers for achieving the highest levels of healthcare supply chain automation.

About Cook Medical

Since 1963, Cook Medical has worked closely with physicians to develop technologies that eliminate the need for open surgery. Today, we are combining medical devices, biologic materials and cellular therapies to help the world’s healthcare systems deliver better outcomes more efficiently. We have always remained family owned so that we have the freedom to focus on what we care about: patients, our employees and our communities. Find out more at cookmedical.com, and for the latest news, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:16pWSP Global extends buying spree as it moves to overtake SNC-Lavalin
AQ
01:16pGLUNZ & JENSEN A/S : Purchase of shares
AQ
01:16pCFT : Notice concerning variation of the share capital
PU
01:16pHYSTER YALE MATERIALS HANDLING : Nuvera to Produce and Sell 45-Kilowatt Fuel Cell Engine for Vehicles
PR
01:15pGALAXY GAMING, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:15pMacro Enterprises Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
NE
01:15pDENTSU : to Buy Marketing Shop MuteSix in a Bid for Startup Clients
DJ
01:12pLive Global Broadcast and Regional Events Will Showcase Women-Led Startups to Investors, Hosted by Women's Startup Lab in Silicon Valley
GL
01:10pJOHNSON & JOHNSON : Lawyer for opioid maker says U.S. lawsuit has no binding impact in B.C. suit
AQ
01:10pID LOGISTICS : Delivers Further Business and Earnings Growth in the First Half
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PRADA S.P.A. : PRADA S P A : Costco limits shoppers in first China store after opening-day fiasco
2DEUTSCHE BANK AG : Jeffrey Epstein's Road Through Wall Street a Bumpy One
3GOLD : Fake-branded bars slip dirty gold into world markets
4FTSE 100 : Brexit-sensitive stocks sink as no-deal EU exit worries rise
5Invent Medic launches Efemia Bladder Support in the UK with the distributor Advanced Global Health

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group