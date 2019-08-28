Rose Kelly-Falls Named Global Leader of Procurement and Supply Chain for Cook Medical

Cook is pleased to announce that Rose Kelly-Falls has joined Cook Medical as global leader of procurement and supply chain. Kelly-Falls and her team members are responsible for standardizing, coordinating, and providing guidance for managing Cook’s suppliers, supplier agreements, and supply chain for Cook Medical globally.

In this role, Kelly-Falls will work to establish strategies for global supplier management, supplier cost reduction, and global risk mitigation. She has more than 25 years of experience in procurement and supply chain with Ford Motor Group, Rolls-Royce North America, Zimmer Biomet, and others.

“I’m excited to be a part of Cook Medical’s supply team. We have a bright future as we continue working toward increased efficiency and delivering patient care more effectively,” said Kelly-Falls.

In 2016, Cook Medical was awarded Supplier of the Year by the Global Healthcare Exchange (GHX), an award that recognizes organizations for their innovative efforts in healthcare supply chain practices. Cook Medical has been recognized for the last four years as a member of the GHX Millennium Club, an organization that recognizes healthcare suppliers for achieving the highest levels of healthcare supply chain automation.

About Cook Medical

Since 1963, Cook Medical has worked closely with physicians to develop technologies that eliminate the need for open surgery. Today, we are combining medical devices, biologic materials and cellular therapies to help the world’s healthcare systems deliver better outcomes more efficiently. We have always remained family owned so that we have the freedom to focus on what we care about: patients, our employees and our communities. Find out more at cookmedical.com, and for the latest news, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

