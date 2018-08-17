Rosedale Hotel : DATE OF BOARD MEETING - 17.08.18

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Rosedale Hotel Holdings Limited 珀麗酒店控股有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1189)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors ("Board") of Rosedale Hotel Holdings Limited ("Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board of the Company will be held on Wednesday, 29 August 2018 for the purpose of, among other matters, approving the announcement of the interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30 June 2018 for publication, and considering the payment of an interim dividend, if applicable.

By Order of the Board Rosedale Hotel Holdings Limited

Law Sau Lai

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 17 August 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises: