Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Rosedale Hotel : DATE OF BOARD MEETING - 17.08.18

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/17/2018 | 01:36pm CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Rosedale Hotel Holdings Limited 珀麗酒店控股有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1189)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors ("Board") of Rosedale Hotel Holdings Limited ("Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board of the Company will be held on Wednesday, 29 August 2018 for the purpose of, among other matters, approving the announcement of the interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30 June 2018 for publication, and considering the payment of an interim dividend, if applicable.

By Order of the Board Rosedale Hotel Holdings Limited

Law Sau Lai

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 17 August 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises:

Executive Directors:

Independent Non-executive Directors:

Dr. Yap, Allan (Chairman)

Mr. Kwok Ka Lap, Alva

Ms. Chan Ling, Eva (Managing Director)

Mr. Poon Kwok Hing, Albert

Mr. Chan Pak Cheung, Natalis

Mr. Sin Chi Fai

Disclaimer

Rosedale Hotel Holdings Limited published this content on 17 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2018 11:35:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:00pSAP SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
01:59pSPAREBANK 1 ØSTLANDET : Tap issue ISIN NO0010797970
AQ
01:58pFEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION : Establishment of Maximum Interest Rate
AQ
01:58pOil heads for weekly loss on concerns over trade row
RE
01:57pSPAREBANK 1 ØSTLANDET : Two new senior unsecured notes
AQ
01:56pABERDEEN NEW THAI INVESTMENT TRUST : Inv Trust PLC - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
01:56pABERDEEN LATIN AMERICAN INCOME FUND : Inc Fd Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
01:56pCHINA PROPERTIES : Change of auditor
PU
01:56pNIXU OYJ : is developing a solution for digital authentication for foreigners
PU
01:56pFactors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Okta, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock, MDC Partners, Colfax, Heritage-Crystal Clean, and AngioDynamics — New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NVIDIA CORPORATION : Nvidia forecast lags Wall Street as crypto demand evaporates
2SCHINDLER HOLDING AG : Schindler Interim Report as of June 30, 2018
3NOVO NORDISK A/S : NOVO NORDISK A/S : Invests in Diabetes Treatment With Deal That Could Exceed $800 Million
4TESLA : WHISTLEBLOWER ACCUSES TESLA OF SPYING ON EMPLOYEES AT GIGAFACTORY: attorney
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : Comedown Sows Tech Doubts -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.