Rosedale Hotel : DATE OF BOARD MEETING - 17.08.18

Rosedale Hotel Holdings Limited 珀麗酒店控股有限公司
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1189)
DATE OF BOARD MEETING
The board of directors ("Board") of Rosedale Hotel Holdings Limited ("Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board of the Company will be held on Wednesday, 29 August 2018 for the purpose of, among other matters, approving the announcement of the interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30 June 2018 for publication, and considering the payment of an interim dividend, if applicable.
By Order of the Board Rosedale Hotel Holdings Limited
Law Sau Lai
Company Secretary
Hong Kong, 17 August 2018
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises:
|
Executive Directors:
|
Independent Non-executive Directors:
|
Dr. Yap, Allan (Chairman)
|
Mr. Kwok Ka Lap, Alva
|
Ms. Chan Ling, Eva (Managing Director)
|
Mr. Poon Kwok Hing, Albert
|
Mr. Chan Pak Cheung, Natalis
|
Mr. Sin Chi Fai
