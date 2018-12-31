Rosedale Hotel : FURTHER DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR IN RELATION TO MAJOR TRANSACTION – 31.12.18

Log in
FURTHER DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR IN RELATION TO MAJOR TRANSACTION – 31.12.18

12/31/2018 | 08:24am CET

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Rosedale Hotel Holdings Limited ޝᘆৢֳછٰϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1189)

FURTHER DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR

IN RELATION TO MAJOR TRANSACTION

Reference is made to (i) the announcement of Rosedale Hotel Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 26 November 2018 (the "Announcement") in relation to the disposal of 60% equity interest in the Target Company; and (ii) the announcement of the Company dated 17 December 2018 (the "Delay Announcement") in relation to the delay in despatch of the circular (the "Circular"). Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement unless otherwise stated.

As disclosed in the Delay Announcement, the Circular containing, among other things, (i) further details of the Disposal; (ii) other information as required to be disclosed under the Listing Rules; and (iii) a notice of the SGM, is expected to be despatched to the Shareholders on or before 31 December 2018.

As additional time is required for the Company to prepare and finalise the information for inclusion in the Circular, it is expected that the despatch date of the Circular will be further postponed to a date on or before 18 January 2019.

By Order of the Board

Rosedale Hotel Holdings Limited

Yap, Allan

Chairman

Hong Kong, 31 December 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises:

Executive Directors:

Independent Non-executive Directors:

Dr. Yap, Allan (Chairman)

Mr. Kwok Ka Lap, Alva

Ms. Chan Ling, Eva (Managing Director)

Mr. Poon Kwok Hing, Albert

Mr. Chan Pak Cheung, Natalis

Mr. Sin Chi Fai

Disclaimer

Rosedale Hotel Holdings Limited published this content on 31 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2018 07:23:03 UTC
