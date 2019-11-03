Rosedale Hotel : Form of Proxy for the Special General Meeting to be held on Tuesday, 10 December 2019 (and/or any adjournment thereof)

Rosedale Hotel Holdings Limited

珀 麗 酒 店 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1189)

Form of Proxy for the Special General Meeting to be held on

Tuesday, 10 December 2019 (and/or any adjournment thereof)

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS FOR (Note 4) AGAINST (Note 4)

1. To approve the disposal agreement dated 23 November 2018 (as amended and

supplemented by the supplemental agreement dated 22 May 2019 and the second

supplemental agreement dated 22 September 2019) entered into between洛陽鼎和電 力建設有限公司 (Luoyang Dinghe Electric Construction Limited (Note 5)) as purchaser and Shropshire Property Limited 索普物業有限公司 (being a wholly-

owned subsidiary of the Company) as vendor in relation to, among other matters, the disposal of 60% equity interest of Luoyang Golden Gulf Hotel Company Limited (洛 陽金水灣大酒店有限公司) at the consideration of RMB61 million and all the transactions contemplated thereunder.

2(A). To approve the re-election of Mr. Lai Tsz Wah as a director of the Company.

2(B). To approve the re-election of Mr. Dong Bo, Frederic as a director of the Company.

SPECIAL RESOLUTION

3. To approve the Reduction of Share Premium (as defined in the notice convening the Meeting) and the transfer of the credit arising therefrom to the contributed surplus account of the Company.

Signature (Note 6): Dated: 2019

Notes: