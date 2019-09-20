Rosedale Hotel : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

Rosedale Hotel Holdings Limited

珀 麗 酒 店 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1189)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

The members of the board of Directors ("Board") of Rosedale Hotel Holdings Limited are set out below:

Executive Directors

Yap, Allan (Chairman)

Lai Tsz Wah (Managing Director)

Dong Bo, Frederic

Wong Kui Shing, Danny

Independent Non-executive Directors

Kwok Ka Lap, Alva

Poon Kwok Hing, Albert

Sin Chi Fai

There are four Board committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves:

Board Audit Remuneration Nomination Corporate Committee Committee Committee Committee Governance Director Committee Yap, Allan Lai Tsz Wah M M C Dong Bo, Frederic Wong Kui Shing, Danny Kwok Ka Lap, Alva M C M M Poon Kwok Hing, Albert C M C M Sin Chi Fai M Notes: C Chairman of the relevant Board committees M Member of the relevant Board committees

Hong Kong, 20 September 2019