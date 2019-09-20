Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Rosedale Hotel : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/20/2019 | 05:27am EDT

Rosedale Hotel Holdings Limited

珀 麗 酒 店 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1189)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

The members of the board of Directors ("Board") of Rosedale Hotel Holdings Limited are set out below:

Executive Directors

Yap, Allan (Chairman)

Lai Tsz Wah (Managing Director)

Dong Bo, Frederic

Wong Kui Shing, Danny

Independent Non-executive Directors

Kwok Ka Lap, Alva

Poon Kwok Hing, Albert

Sin Chi Fai

There are four Board committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves:

Board

Audit

Remuneration

Nomination

Corporate

Committee

Committee

Committee

Committee

Governance

Director

Committee

Yap, Allan

Lai Tsz Wah

M

M

C

Dong Bo, Frederic

Wong Kui Shing, Danny

Kwok Ka Lap, Alva

M

C

M

M

Poon Kwok Hing, Albert

C

M

C

M

Sin Chi Fai

M

Notes:

C

Chairman of the relevant Board committees

M

Member of the relevant Board committees

Hong Kong, 20 September 2019

Disclaimer

Rosedale Hotel Holdings Limited published this content on 20 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2019 09:26:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:42aRPC : Sweet Success with Striking Tubs
PU
05:42aICOM INCORPORATED : will exhibit at Fire & Disaster Asia 2019 Singapore
PU
05:42aSINO OIL AND GAS : Change of principal place of business in hong kong
PU
05:42aLIONTRUST ASSET MANAGEMENT : TR1 Notification of major holdings
PU
05:42aLANXESS : Hard on stubble, soft to the skin
PU
05:42aONCIMMUNE : EUR8.5m Credit Facility Secured
PU
05:42aNK LUKOIL : Lukoil and kazmunaygaz sign agreement on joint studies
PU
05:40aDATANG INTL POWER GENERATION : Intnl Pwr Gen - Further Delay in Despatch of Circular Announcement
PR
05:37aCCT LAND : Notification letter to registered shareholders and request form
PU
05:37aTELKONET : Partners with TraknProtect
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Real crunch from Saudi Arabia's oil outage has yet to be felt
2ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP : Britain's Thomas Cook scrambles for $250 million to avert collapse
3U.S. building coalition after Saudi oil attack, Iran warns against war
4NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA OYJ : Viettel and Nokia broadcast 5G in Ho Chi Minh City
5Abe, Trump head for trade deal; auto tariffs a sticking point

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group