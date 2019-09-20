Rosedale Hotel : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

Rosedale Hotel Holdings Limited
珀 麗 酒 店 控 股 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1189)
LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS
The members of the board of Directors ("Board") of Rosedale Hotel Holdings Limited are set out below:
Executive Directors
Yap, Allan (Chairman)
Lai Tsz Wah (Managing Director)
Dong Bo, Frederic
Wong Kui Shing, Danny
Independent Non-executive Directors
Kwok Ka Lap, Alva
Poon Kwok Hing, Albert
Sin Chi Fai
There are four Board committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves:
|
|
Board
|
Audit
|
Remuneration
|
Nomination
|
Corporate
|
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
Governance
|
Director
|
|
|
|
Committee
|
Yap, Allan
|
|
|
|
|
Lai Tsz Wah
|
|
M
|
M
|
C
|
Dong Bo, Frederic
|
|
|
|
|
Wong Kui Shing, Danny
|
|
|
|
|
Kwok Ka Lap, Alva
|
M
|
C
|
M
|
M
|
Poon Kwok Hing, Albert
|
C
|
M
|
C
|
M
|
Sin Chi Fai
|
M
|
|
|
|
Notes:
|
|
|
|
|
|
C
|
Chairman of the relevant Board committees
|
|
|
|
M
|
Member of the relevant Board committees
|
|
|
Hong Kong, 20 September 2019
Disclaimer
Rosedale Hotel Holdings Limited published this content on 20 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2019 09:26:10 UTC