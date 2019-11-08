Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Rosedale Hotel : PROPOSED CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/08/2019 | 09:45am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Rosedale Hotel Holdings Limited

珀 麗 酒 店 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1189)

PROPOSED CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME

PROPOSED CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME

The Board proposes to change the name of the Company from "Rosedale Hotel Holdings Limited" to "GREATER BAY AREA DYNAMIC GROWTH HOLDING

LIMITED" and to change the secondary name of the Company in Chinese from "珀麗 酒店控股有限公司" to "大灣區聚變力量控股有限公司". The Proposed Change of

Company Name is subject to the approval by the Shareholders at the SGM by way of a special resolution and the approval of the Registrar of Companies in Bermuda.

GENERAL

The SGM will be convened for the purpose of allowing Shareholders to consider and, if thought fit, approve the Proposed Change of Company Name. A circular containing, among other things, details of the Proposed Change of Company Name and a notice of the SGM, and the proxy form are expected to be despatched to the Shareholders as soon as practicable.

PROPOSED CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME

The board of directors (the "Board") of Rosedale Hotel Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") proposes to change the name of the Company from "Rosedale Hotel Holdings Limited" to "GREATER BAY AREA

DYNAMIC GROWTH HOLDING LIMITED" and to change the secondary name of the Company in Chinese from "珀麗酒店控股有限公司" to "大灣區聚變力量控股有限公

" (the "Proposed Change of Company Name").

1

CONDITIONS OF THE PROPOSED CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME

The Proposed Change of Company Name is subject to the following conditions having been satisfied:

  1. the passing of a special resolution by the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") at a special general meeting of the Company (the "SGM") to approve the Proposed Change of Company Name; and
  2. the Registrar of Companies in Bermuda having approved the Proposed Change of Company Name.

Subject to the satisfaction of the conditions set out above, the Proposed Change of Company Name will take effect from the date of the entry of the new name of the Company on the register maintained by the Registrar of Companies in Bermuda in place of the existing name. Upon the Proposed Change of Company Name becomes effective and the receipt of the certificate of incorporation on change of name and the certificate of secondary name issued by the Registrar of Companies in Bermuda, the Company will carry out all necessary registration and filing procedures with the Companies Registry in Hong Kong pursuant to Part 16 of the Companies Ordinance (Chapter 622 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

REASONS FOR THE PROPOSED CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME

The Board considers that the Proposed Change of Company Name will better reflect the current status of the Group's business development and its direction of future development. The Board believes that the new name can provide the Company with a more appropriate corporate image and identity which will benefit the Group's business development and therefore considers that the Proposed Change of Company Name is in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole.

EFFECT ON THE PROPOSED CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME

The Proposed Change of Company Name will not affect any rights of the Shareholders or the Company's daily business operation and its financial position. All the existing share certificates in issue bearing the existing name of the Company will, after the Proposed Change of Company Name becomes effective, continue to be evidence of title to the shares of the Company and the existing share certificates will continue to be valid for trading, settlement, registration, and delivery purposes. Accordingly, there will not be any arrangement for exchange of the existing share certificates for new share certificates bearing the new name of the Company. Once the Proposed Change of Company Name becomes effective, new share certificates will be issued only in the new name of the Company.

2

In addition, subject to the confirmation by The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange"), the English and Chinese stock short names for trading of the shares of the Company on the Stock Exchange will also be changed after the Proposed Change of Company Name becomes effective.

The Company will make further announcement(s) to inform the Shareholders of, among other things, the poll results of the SGM, the effective date of the Proposed Change of Company Name and the new English and Chinese stock short names of the Company as and when appropriate.

GENERAL

The SGM will be convened for the purpose of allowing Shareholders to consider and, if thought fit, approve the Proposed Change of Company Name. A circular containing, among other things, details of the Proposed Change of Company Name and a notice of the SGM, and the proxy form are expected to be despatched to the Shareholders as soon as practicable.

By order of the Board

Rosedale Hotel Holdings Limited

Yap, Allan

Chairman

Hong Kong, 8 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises:

Executive Directors:

Independent Non-executive Directors:

Dr. Yap, Allan (Chairman)

Mr. Kwok Ka Lap, Alva

Mr. Lai Tsz Wah (Managing Director)

Mr. Poon Kwok Hing, Albert

Mr. Dong Bo, Frederic

Mr. Sin Chi Fai

Mr. Wong Kui Shing, Danny

3

Disclaimer

Rosedale Hotel Holdings Limited published this content on 08 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2019 14:44:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:05aKALY – Kali-Extracts Announces Second Bidder On Its Cannabis Biopharmaceutical Technology Valued At $50 Million
GL
10:05aTERRITORIAL BANCORP : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
10:04aOLD LINE BANCSHARES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
10:04aGATX Corporation to Present at the Stephens 2019 Nashville Investment Conference
GL
10:03aGlobal Kidney Dialysis Equipment Market to Surpass US$ 29.9 Billion by 2027 – Coherent Market Insights
BU
10:02aCanadian province Alberta lifts curtailment on new oil wells to boost economy
RE
10:02aMASTERCARD : Partners with BMO Harris and Superbia to Bring the True Name™ Feature to their Card Offerings
BU
10:02aPTC : MassTLC Honors PTC's Kathleen Mitford with Prestigious Technology Excellence Leadership Award
BU
10:02aLifesaving Addiction Treatment Opens in Memphis
BU
10:01aOil slides as U.S. rifts inject uncertainty into China talks
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China, U.S. agree tariff rollback if phase one trade deal is completed
2AMUNDI : AMUNDI : Credit Agricole shares fall as French retail banking disappoints
3LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : LVMH Drives Luxury to High End of Market -- WSJ
4ALLIANZ SE : ALLIANZ : sees 2019 profit in upper half of target range after solid third quarter
5China, U.S. agree tariff rollback if phase one trade deal is completed

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group