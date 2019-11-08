Rosedale Hotel : PROPOSED CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Rosedale Hotel Holdings Limited

珀 麗 酒 店 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1189)

PROPOSED CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME

The Board proposes to change the name of the Company from "Rosedale Hotel Holdings Limited" to "GREATER BAY AREA DYNAMIC GROWTH HOLDING

LIMITED" and to change the secondary name of the Company in Chinese from "珀麗 酒店控股有限公司" to "大灣區聚變力量控股有限公司". The Proposed Change of

Company Name is subject to the approval by the Shareholders at the SGM by way of a special resolution and the approval of the Registrar of Companies in Bermuda.

GENERAL

The SGM will be convened for the purpose of allowing Shareholders to consider and, if thought fit, approve the Proposed Change of Company Name. A circular containing, among other things, details of the Proposed Change of Company Name and a notice of the SGM, and the proxy form are expected to be despatched to the Shareholders as soon as practicable.

The board of directors (the "Board") of Rosedale Hotel Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") proposes to change the name of the Company from "Rosedale Hotel Holdings Limited" to "GREATER BAY AREA

DYNAMIC GROWTH HOLDING LIMITED" and to change the secondary name of the Company in Chinese from "珀麗酒店控股有限公司" to "大灣區聚變力量控股有限公

司" (the "Proposed Change of Company Name").