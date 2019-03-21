Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Bridgepoint Education, Inc.; Reminds Investors with Losses Over $100K of Important Deadline – BPI

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/21/2019 | 02:11pm EDT

NEW YORK, March 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Bridgepoint Education, Inc. (NYSE: BPI) from March 8, 2016 through March 7, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Bridgepoint investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Bridgepoint class action, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1530.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Bridgepoint’s processes for recording revenue for its Corporate Full Tuition Grant program were inaccurate; (2) Bridgepoint maintained deficient internal controls; (3) due to the foregoing deficiencies, Bridgepoint was prone to and did commit material accounting errors related to revenue, provision for bad debts, accounts receivable and deferred revenue, which resulted in the overstatement of revenue and expenses; and (4) as a result, Bridgepoint’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than May 10, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1530.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.
Phillip Kim, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
275 Madison Avenue, 34th Floor
New York, NY  10016
Tel: (212) 686-1060
Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
Fax: (212) 202-3827
lrosen@rosenlegal.com
pkim@rosenlegal.com
zhalper@rosenlegal.com
www.rosenlegal.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:48pDIPLOMAT Rosen Law Firm Reminds Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. Investors with Over $100K in Losses of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action Filed by the Firm – DPLO
GL
02:48pADUCANUMAB FAILURE : Selectivity for the Toxic Oligomer is Essential to Treating Root Cause of Alzheimer's Disease
AQ
02:46pVARIAN : Holds First Meeting of FlashForward Consortium
PR
02:45pCISCO : Networking + iOS Gives Teachers More Time to Teach
PU
02:44pMOLSON COORS BREWING : MillerCoors sues Anheuser-Busch over corn syrup ads
AQ
02:44pAUTHORITY HEALTH : Board Names Loretta Bush New President/CEO
BU
02:44pGlancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Bridgepoint Education, Inc. Investors
GL
02:43pLYFT : Union fund adviser CtW questions Lyft's path to profitability ahead of IPO
RE
02:42pTEJON RANCH CO : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:42pBARWA REAL ESTATE QPSC : new labour city project's leasing process to start soon
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : Tencent to cut reliance on China gaming after profit hit
2BAYER AG : European stocks slip as banks slide, London shares jump
3GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD : GEELY AUTOMOBILE : China's Geely Auto promises more models to support sales in..
4GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Wirecard, Levi’s Boeing, Siemens
5HEIDELBERGCEMENT : HEIDELBERGCEMENT : expects moderate sales, profit growth in 2019

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.