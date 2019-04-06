Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc. – FCHS

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing
of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of
First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (OTC:FCHS) from April 1, 2014
through November 14, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit
seeks to recover damages for First Choice investors under the federal
securities laws.
To join the First Choice class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1544.html
or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com
or cases@rosenlegal.com for
information on the class action.
NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS
CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU
MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS
MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN
ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD
PLAINTIFF.
According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made
false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1)
defendants retained Elite Stock Research, Inc. to falsely promote First
Choice securities to investors in order to materially inflate the price
of First Choice stock; (2) Christian Romandetti, Sr., First Choice’s
former CEO, President, and Chairman of the Board of Directors,
participated in a scheme to materially inflate the price of First Choice
securities through an unlawful, paid promotional campaign, in which
Romandetti personally profited; (3) defendants were in violation of
First Choice’s internal compliance policies including its Compliance
Program, Code of Ethics, and Disclosure Policy, by participating in the
pump and dump scheme; and (4) a primary cause of fluctuations in First
Choice’s stock price was the unlawful campaign, in which Romandetti
directly participated, that caused the price of First Choice stock to be
inflated while at the same time allowed others to dump their First
Choice stock for profit. When the true details entered the market, the
lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.
A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as
lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than May 28, 2019. A
lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class
members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation,
