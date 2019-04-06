Log in
Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc. – FCHS

04/06/2019 | 03:45pm EDT

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (OTC:FCHS) from April 1, 2014 through November 14, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for First Choice investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the First Choice class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1544.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) defendants retained Elite Stock Research, Inc. to falsely promote First Choice securities to investors in order to materially inflate the price of First Choice stock; (2) Christian Romandetti, Sr., First Choice’s former CEO, President, and Chairman of the Board of Directors, participated in a scheme to materially inflate the price of First Choice securities through an unlawful, paid promotional campaign, in which Romandetti personally profited; (3) defendants were in violation of First Choice’s internal compliance policies including its Compliance Program, Code of Ethics, and Disclosure Policy, by participating in the pump and dump scheme; and (4) a primary cause of fluctuations in First Choice’s stock price was the unlawful campaign, in which Romandetti directly participated, that caused the price of First Choice stock to be inflated while at the same time allowed others to dump their First Choice stock for profit. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than May 28, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1544.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.


© Business Wire 2019
